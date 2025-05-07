A2DAO Cena (ATD)
A2DAO (ATD) aktuālā cena šodien ir 0.02081196 USD. Tā pašreizējais tirgus maksimums ir $ 188.82K USD. ATD uz USD cena tiek atjaunināta reālajā laikā.
Atslēga A2DAO Tirgus veiktspēja:
- 24 stundu tirdzniecības apjoms ir -- USD
A2DAO cenas izmaiņas dienas laikā ir -0.39%
- Tam ir apjoms apgrozībā 9.07M USD
Saņem reāllaika cenu atjauninājumus ATD uz USD cenai MEXC. Saņem informāciju par jaunākajiem datiem un tirgus analīzi. Tas ir būtiski, lai pieņemtu gudrus tirdzniecības lēmumus strauji mainīgajā kriptovalūtu tirgū. MEXC ir tava galvenā platforma precīzai ATD cenu informācijai.
Šodien cenas izmaiņas A2DAO uz USD bija $ 0.
Pēdējās 30 dienās cenas izmaiņas A2DAO uz USD bija $ -0.0015379164.
Pēdējo 60 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas A2DAO uz USD bija $ -0.0052635611.
Pēdējo 90 dienu laikā cenas izmaiņas A2DAO uz USD bija $ -0.01222819239707467.
|Periods
|Mainīt (USD)
|Mainīt (%)
|Šodien
|$ 0
|-0.39%
|30 dienas
|$ -0.0015379164
|-7.38%
|60 dienas
|$ -0.0052635611
|-25.29%
|90 dienas
|$ -0.01222819239707467
|-37.01%
Atklāj A2DAO jaunāko cenu analīzi: 24 h zemākā un augstākā, vēsturiskais maksimums un ikdienas izmaiņas:
0.00%
-0.39%
-0.06%
Ienirsti tirgus statistikas datos: tirgus maksimums, 24 h apjoms un piedāvājums:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
|1 ATD uz VND
₫533.63946636
|1 ATD uz AUD
A$0.0318422988
|1 ATD uz GBP
￡0.0154008504
|1 ATD uz EUR
€0.0181064052
|1 ATD uz USD
$0.02081196
|1 ATD uz MYR
RM0.0878264712
|1 ATD uz TRY
₺0.803341656
|1 ATD uz JPY
¥2.964663702
|1 ATD uz RUB
₽1.6959666204
|1 ATD uz INR
₹1.7550725868
|1 ATD uz IDR
Rp341.1796175424
|1 ATD uz KRW
₩28.6270590996
|1 ATD uz PHP
₱1.1531907036
|1 ATD uz EGP
￡E.1.0543338936
|1 ATD uz BRL
R$0.118628172
|1 ATD uz CAD
C$0.0285123852
|1 ATD uz BDT
৳2.536977924
|1 ATD uz NGN
₦33.4595962116
|1 ATD uz UAH
₴0.865777536
|1 ATD uz VES
Bs1.83145248
|1 ATD uz PKR
Rs5.8673077632
|1 ATD uz KZT
₸10.7776816056
|1 ATD uz THB
฿0.6793023744
|1 ATD uz TWD
NT$0.6231100824
|1 ATD uz AED
د.إ0.0763798932
|1 ATD uz CHF
Fr0.0170658072
|1 ATD uz HKD
HK$0.16129269
|1 ATD uz MAD
.د.م0.1927187496
|1 ATD uz MXN
$0.4091631336