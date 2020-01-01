dogwifhat sol (WIF) tokenomika
dogwifhat sol (WIF) informācija
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos dogwifhat sol (WIF) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta dogwifhat sol (WIF) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti WIF tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the SPL token standard. It is characterized by its playful branding and community-driven nature, with no underlying protocol utility or planned product functionality as of the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation.
- Mint Authority: The token contract does not feature a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be created or frozen after the initial mint.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors.
- Transparency: The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds.
- No Fundraising: There is no evidence that WIF was used for fundraising, ICO, or private sale.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- Earning Mechanisms: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.
- Acquisition: WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).
- No Staking or DeFi Incentives: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or other incentive program associated with WIF.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups: There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch.
- No Vesting: There is no evidence of any vesting contracts or time-locked allocations for team, advisors, or ecosystem.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: 100% of the token supply was unlocked and in circulation at launch. There are no future unlock events scheduled.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|SPL (Solana)
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed)
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch (Nov 2023)
|Mint Authority
|None (irreversible, no further minting possible)
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distributed from initial wallet
|Team Allocation
|Not disclosed; no evidence of reserved team/advisor tokens
|Utility
|Meme token; no protocol utility or planned product
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or dividends)
|Locking/Vesting
|None; all tokens liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch; no future unlocks
Additional Notes
- Security: The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source.
- Community: The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence.
- Future Utility: As of the latest data, there are no announced plans for additional utility or protocol integration.
Summary
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin archetype: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no intrinsic utility, no vesting or lockups, and no incentive mechanisms. Its value and popularity are derived entirely from social momentum and speculative trading, rather than protocol-based economics or utility.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
dogwifhat sol (WIF) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais WIF tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu WIF tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti WIF tokenomiku, uzzini WIF tokena reāllaika cenu!
dogwifhat sol (WIF) cenas vēsture
WIF cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
WIF cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas WIF? Mūsu WIF cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Atruna
