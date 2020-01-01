ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomika
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) informācija
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti ULTIMA tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency at the core of a broad financial ecosystem, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary Model: ULTIMA employs a deflationary issuance strategy, with a total supply capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Halving Events: The protocol features scheduled halving events, periodically reducing the number of tokens issued. The daily distribution is projected to decline to just one token by 2028, ensuring a decreasing emission rate over time.
- Minting via Smart Contracts: New tokens are minted through the Ultima Farm application, where users freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in smart contracts to earn rewards over a fixed period. This process is facilitated by "Farming Units," which operate over a three-year term.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Liquidity Pools: Rewards are distributed proportionally to SPLIT token holders, incentivizing liquidity provision within the ecosystem.
- Minting Rewards: When users participate in minting, the rewards are split:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem, promoting continued engagement and growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ULTIMA is designed for broad utility and user engagement:
- Payments: Used for instant cross-border transactions and everyday purchases, including integration with the Ultima debit card (usable in 100+ countries).
- Crowdfunding & Marketplace: Supports crowdfunding initiatives and e-commerce within the Ultima ecosystem.
- Minting Incentives: Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm app, earning monthly rewards over 12–24 months.
- Community Engagement: The ecosystem encourages holding and using ULTIMA for various financial activities, with additional benefits for active participants.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This is executed via smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
- Farming Units: Each unit operates for a fixed period (typically three years), during which the locked tokens generate rewards.
- Reinvestment: A portion of the rewards (40%) is locked as "Upgrade Balance," which can only be used within the ecosystem, further reinforcing long-term engagement.
Unlocking Time
- Monthly Unlocks: Minted tokens are released to users' wallets in equal monthly installments over the course of the minting period (12–24 months).
- Immediate and Delayed Access: 60% of rewards are available immediately, while 40% are reserved for ecosystem reinvestment, effectively creating a staggered unlocking schedule.
- No Public Vesting Table: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other stakeholders, as the primary focus is on user-driven minting and ecosystem participation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Deflationary, capped at 100,000 tokens, halving events, minting via smart contracts
|Allocation
|Rewards to liquidity providers, 60% immediate, 40% reinvestment, no public vesting data
|Usage
|Payments, crowdfunding, e-commerce, debit card, minting incentives
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, liquidity pool rewards, community engagement
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in smart contracts (Ultima Farm), 3-year farming units
|Unlocking
|Monthly over 12–24 months, 60% immediate, 40% upgrade balance (locked for reinvestment)
Ecosystem and Future Roadmap
- Ecosystem Expansion: Ultima is expanding to include NFT products, desktop wallets, and advanced DeFi applications.
- Security: Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
- Global Reach: The Ultima Card and ecosystem tools are available in over 100 countries, supporting a user base of over 2.8 million.
Key Takeaways
- Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to ensure long-term value through deflation, user incentives, and ecosystem reinvestment.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are tightly integrated with the minting process, promoting sustained engagement and gradual token release.
- The absence of a public vesting schedule for team or investor allocations suggests a focus on user-driven growth and decentralized participation.
For further details, you may refer to the Ultima official website, Ultima Farm, and the Ultima whitepaper.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais ULTIMA tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu ULTIMA tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti ULTIMA tokenomiku, uzzini ULTIMA tokena reāllaika cenu!
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) cenas vēsture
ULTIMA cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
ULTIMA cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas ULTIMA? Mūsu ULTIMA cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
