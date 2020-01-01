OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenomika
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) informācija
the official Trump memecoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti TRUMP tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
The OFFICIAL TRUMP token (often referred to as $TRUMP) is a meme coin launched by President Donald Trump, primarily on the Solana blockchain, with additional bridged versions on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 200 million $TRUMP tokens were made available on day one.
- Total Supply: The supply is set to grow to a maximum of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.
- Bridging: $TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
Allocation Mechanism
|Group/Entity
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC
|80%
|3-year unlocking schedule
|Public/Other
|20%
|Freely tradeable
- Details: The majority (80%) of tokens are controlled by entities affiliated with the Trump Organization and are subject to a lock-up and gradual release schedule. The remaining 20% are available for public trading from launch.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $TRUMP is a meme token with no inherent utility beyond trading and holding for speculative purposes.
- Community Engagement: The token is positioned as a symbol of support for Trump and his ideals, with a strong focus on community and meme culture.
- No Direct Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding $TRUMP. Users do not receive staking rewards, governance rights, or other forms of compensation.
- Acquisition: $TRUMP can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., MEXC, XT.COM, BingX, BitMart) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Moonshot).
Locking Mechanism
- Entity Lockups: The 80% of tokens controlled by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC are locked and distributed across six entities, labeled “Creators and CIC Digital 1-6.”
- Lock-up Periods: These locked tokens have periods ranging from 3 to 12 months.
- Unlocking Structure: After the initial lock-up, an initial unlock of either 10% or 25% occurs, followed by gradual daily releases over two years.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: After 3–12 months, a portion (10% or 25%) of the locked tokens is released.
- Ongoing Unlocks: The remaining locked tokens are released gradually on a daily basis over the subsequent two years.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|200M at launch, up to 1B over 3 years; bridged across Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain
|Allocation
|80% to CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC (locked); 20% public
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme token, speculative trading, no direct rewards or governance
|Locking
|80% locked, 3–12 month lock-up, then daily unlocks over 2 years
|Unlocking
|Initial 10–25% unlock after lock-up, then gradual daily release
Additional Notes
- No Superuser Functions: The token contracts do not allow for minting, pausing, freezing, or forced transfers after deployment. Ownership has been renounced, and the contracts are immutable.
- Community Focus: The project emphasizes community engagement and meme culture rather than investment or utility.
- Not a Security: The token is explicitly marketed as not being an investment contract or security.
This structure ensures that the majority of tokens are subject to a long-term vesting schedule, aligning incentives for the core team and affiliated entities, while allowing for active trading and community participation from the outset.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais TRUMP tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu TRUMP tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti TRUMP tokenomiku, uzzini TRUMP tokena reāllaika cenu!
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) cenas vēsture
TRUMP cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
TRUMP cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas TRUMP? Mūsu TRUMP cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
