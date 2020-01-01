TONCOIN (TON) tokenomika
TONCOIN (TON) informācija
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
TONCOIN (TON) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos TONCOIN (TON) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta TONCOIN (TON) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti TON tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability, high throughput, and secure application hosting. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial total token supply of 5.00 billion.
- Pre-mining: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators, with 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via POW mining in the early phase. As of November 2023, the circulating supply is ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply).
- Concentration: The top ten wallets hold ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply), with the top three wallets each controlling over 10% of the circulating supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Medium of Exchange
|TON can be used for payments throughout the TON ecosystem.
|Staking (Validators)
|Users can stake a minimum of 300,000 TON to run a validator and secure the network.
|Staking (Nominators)
|Tokenholders can nominate at least 10,000 TON to validators and share in rewards.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain governance proposals via the governance portal.
- Staking Rewards: Validators and nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and newly minted tokens.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing the circulating supply over time. A "Black Hole" address exists for manual burns.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: TON staked for validator or nominator purposes is locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours per cycle).
- Locker Smart Contract: A smart contract called "The Locker" allows users to lock up TON for extended periods, potentially earning additional rewards.
- Vesting Toolkit: A vesting wallet toolkit is available for teams, enabling structured token release schedules.
- No Centralized Vesting: There is no evidence of a centralized vesting or lockup schedule for the initial supply, as most tokens were distributed via mining.
Unlocking Time
- Validator/Nominator Unlock: Staked TON can be unlocked after the end of the validation cycle.
- Custom Lockups: Users can choose custom lockup periods via smart contracts for additional incentives.
- No Fixed Unlock for Initial Supply: The initial pre-mined tokens were distributed through mining and are not subject to a vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 5B supply, 0.60% annual inflation, block rewards to validators
|Allocation
|Pre-mined to POW Givers, then mined by community; no official allocation breakdown
|Usage
|Gas fees, payments, staking (validators/nominators), governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, transaction fees, deflationary burn (50% of fees burned)
|Locking
|Staking lock (validation cycle), optional smart contract lockups, vesting toolkit
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle for staking; custom periods for smart contract lockups
Additional Notes
- Network Support: TON is available on TON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require a supermajority of validator votes to pass.
- No Legal Rights: TON does not confer capital, profit, or legal rights in the TON Foundation.
This structure ensures a balance between inflationary rewards for network security and deflationary mechanisms to support long-term value. The open, permissionless validator system and flexible locking options provide both security and user choice.
TONCOIN (TON) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
TONCOIN (TON) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais TON tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu TON tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti TON tokenomiku, uzzini TON tokena reāllaika cenu!
