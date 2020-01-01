Supra (SUPRA) tokenomika
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Overview
SUPRA is the native token of the Supra MultiVM Layer 1 ecosystem, designed to power a cross-chain oracle and infrastructure platform. Its tokenomics are crafted to prioritize long-term sustainability, community engagement, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of SUPRA's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the most recent and verifiable information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: SUPRA increased its maximum token supply from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for its Token Generation Event (TGE). This move was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community.
- Issuance Model: While the specific emission schedule (e.g., fixed, decaying, or KPI-driven) is not explicitly detailed in the available sources, SUPRA’s approach aligns with modern DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) trends, which increasingly favor performance-based (KPI-driven) or hybrid issuance models. These models are designed to incentivize network growth and sustainable participation, rather than aggressive early inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
Although a detailed allocation table is not directly available, SUPRA’s public communications emphasize the following principles:
- Community-Centric: SUPRA prioritizes its community and ecosystem, with a significant portion of tokens reserved for community incentives, airdrops, and ecosystem development.
- Team and Advisors: No team tokens are unlocked at TGE; instead, team allocations are subject to gradual, long-term vesting to align incentives and prevent early sell pressure.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocations are set aside for partnerships, integrations, and ecosystem expansion, as evidenced by SUPRA’s numerous collaborations and integrations with other blockchains and dApps.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUPRA tokens serve multiple roles within the ecosystem:
- Utility: Used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as a unit of account within the Supra Layer 1 network.
- Incentives: Distributed as rewards for node operators, validators, and community participants. SUPRA’s incentive structure is designed to encourage long-term engagement and contribution to network security and growth.
- Ecosystem Participation: SUPRA tokens are used to incentivize developers, dApp builders, and users through airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and community campaigns (e.g., Countdown to Blast Off).
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Strategic Allocations: Team tokens and other strategic allocations are locked at TGE and released gradually over time. This mechanism is intended to align the interests of core contributors with the long-term success of the network.
- Community and Airdrop Allocations: Community rewards and airdrops are distributed according to campaign-specific rules, often with vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell-offs and to foster ongoing participation.
Unlocking Time
- No Team Tokens Unlocked at TGE: All team tokens are subject to a lock-up period, with gradual releases planned over an extended timeline. This approach is designed to prevent large, sudden increases in circulating supply that could negatively impact market stability.
- Gradual Release: Unlocking of tokens for all major allocations (team, advisors, ecosystem, community) is scheduled to occur incrementally, supporting long-term growth and reducing the risk of market shocks.
- Airdrop and Community Rewards: These are distributed in phases, often tied to participation in campaigns or ecosystem activities, with vesting schedules to encourage sustained engagement.
SUPRA Tokenomics Table
|Category
|Allocation Principle
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Schedule
|Usage/Role
|Team & Advisors
|Long-term vesting, no TGE
|Locked at TGE
|Gradual, multi-year
|Governance, ecosystem development
|Community
|Incentives, airdrops
|Campaign-specific
|Phased, with vesting
|Participation, staking, rewards
|Ecosystem
|Growth, partnerships
|Strategic lock-ups
|As per partnership terms
|Integrations, dApp incentives
|Public
|Accessibility, growth
|N/A (for circulating)
|Immediate or phased
|Trading, utility
Note: Exact percentages and detailed breakdowns are not publicly disclosed as of the latest available information.
Strategic Implications and Best Practices
- Sustainability: SUPRA’s tokenomics are designed to avoid the pitfalls of aggressive early inflation, instead favoring gradual, performance-driven distribution to support network health.
- Market Impact: By locking team and strategic allocations at TGE and releasing them slowly, SUPRA aims to minimize the risk of large sell-offs and price volatility.
- Community Alignment: The focus on community rewards, airdrops, and ecosystem incentives ensures that SUPRA’s growth is closely tied to active participation and real-world utility.
Conclusion
SUPRA’s token economics reflect a modern, community-first approach, with mechanisms in place to ensure sustainable growth, fair distribution, and robust ecosystem incentives. The combination of a large maximum supply, phased unlocking, and a focus on long-term engagement positions SUPRA as a forward-thinking project in the evolving landscape of Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure.
For the most up-to-date and detailed information, refer to SUPRA’s official news and tokenomics announcements.
Supra (SUPRA) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Supra (SUPRA) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais SUPRA tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu SUPRA tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti SUPRA tokenomiku, uzzini SUPRA tokena reāllaika cenu!
