SEI (SEI) tokenomika
SEI (SEI) informācija
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
SEI (SEI) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos SEI (SEI) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta SEI (SEI) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti SEI tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token is central to the network’s security, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem development.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).
- Initial Distribution: At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: A portion of tokens (up to 15% of total supply) is distributed as inflationary rewards to validators over 10 years, supporting network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Cliff Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, 27% over following 7 years (total 9 years vesting)
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, 78% over next 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.
- Staking & Security: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission.
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users.
- Collateral & DeFi: SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision.
- Fee Markets: Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators.
- Trading Fees: SEI is used as a fee token for exchanges built on Sei.
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.
- Slashing: Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashed), burning a portion of staked SEI.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation
|Unlocking Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years, 27% over next 7 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks)
|Team
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|100% at launch
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Start: August 2023 (mainnet launch)
- End: August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations)
- Monthly Unlocks: Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs.
- Cliff Periods: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Category
|% of Supply
|Unlocking Mechanism & Timeline
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly)
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|100% at launch
7. Additional Notes
- No ICO or Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales.
- Staking APR: As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions.
- Governance: Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited).
- No Minimums/Maximums: No minimum or maximum for amount staked or number of delegators.
8. Summary Table: Unlocking Mechanisms
|Allocation
|Cliff Period
|Linear Vesting Period
|Unlock Frequency
|Notes
|Ecosystem Reserve
|None
|9 years
|Monthly
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years
|Private Sale
|1 year
|3 years
|Monthly
|Team
|1 year
|5 years
|Monthly
|76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years
|Foundation
|None
|2 years
|Monthly
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|None
|None
|N/A
|100% at launch
9. Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Growth: Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth.
- Decentralization: Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security.
- Unlocking Risks: Gradual unlocks help mitigate inflation and price volatility, but large unlock events (especially after cliffs) may impact market dynamics.
10. References
- For further details, see the official Sei Tokenomics Blog and Staking Guide.
In summary:
Sei’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term sustainability, using a combination of cliffs, linear vesting, and broad-based incentives to foster a robust, decentralized, and innovative blockchain ecosystem.
SEI (SEI) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
SEI (SEI) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais SEI tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu SEI tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti SEI tokenomiku, uzzini SEI tokena reāllaika cenu!
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.