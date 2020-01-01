Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti S tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.

Sonic (S), formerly known as Fantom (FTM), underwent a comprehensive tokenomics overhaul with its mainnet launch in December 2024. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tabular summaries where appropriate.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: 3.175 billion S tokens, matching the total supply of FTM at the time of migration.

3.175 billion S tokens, matching the total supply of FTM at the time of migration. Migration: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio. For the first 90 days post-launch, swaps are bi-directional; after that, only FTM→S swaps are allowed.

FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio. For the first 90 days post-launch, swaps are bi-directional; after that, only FTM→S swaps are allowed. Inflation: For the first four years, block rewards for Sonic validators are funded by migrating the remaining FTM block rewards from Opera, not by minting new S tokens. After four years, new S tokens are minted at an annual rate of 1.75% for validator rewards. Six months after launch, an additional 1.5% of the initial supply is minted annually for six years to fund ecosystem growth, with unused tokens burned each year.

Airdrop: Six months after launch, 6% of the initial supply is minted for airdrops to users and builders, with a burn mechanism for early claims.

Issuance Event Amount/Rate Timing/Duration Notes Initial Supply 3.175 billion S At launch Matches FTM supply FTM→S Migration 1:1 ratio First 90 days (bi-dir) Then one-way only Block Rewards ~70M S/year (2.21%) First 4 years From migrated FTM rewards Ecosystem Growth Mint 1.5%/year (47.6M S) Years 0.5–6.5 Unused tokens burned annually Airdrop Mint 6% (190.5M S) 6 months after launch Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks Post-4yr Block Mint 1.75%/year After year 4 For validator rewards

Allocation Mechanism

Migration: All FTM holders can convert to S at 1:1.

All FTM holders can convert to S at 1:1. Airdrop: 190.5M S (6%) for users, developers, and loyal Opera users, with a linear vesting schedule and burn penalty for early claims.

190.5M S (6%) for users, developers, and loyal Opera users, with a linear vesting schedule and burn penalty for early claims. Innovator Fund: Up to 200M S allocated from the treasury to incentivize app and infrastructure migration.

Up to 200M S allocated from the treasury to incentivize app and infrastructure migration. Ongoing Funding: 1.5% of supply minted annually for six years for ecosystem growth, marketing, and onboarding.

Allocation Category Amount/Share Details/Notes FTM Migration ~91%+ All FTM holders eligible Airdrop 6% Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks Innovator Fund Up to 200M S For app migration and ecosystem development Ecosystem Growth 1.5%/year (6 yrs) Unused tokens burned

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Transaction Fees: S is used to pay for all network transactions.

S is used to pay for all network transactions. Staking: Minimum 1 S to stake; 50,000 S to run a validator.

Minimum 1 S to stake; 50,000 S to run a validator. Governance: S holders can participate in protocol governance.

S holders can participate in protocol governance. Fee Monetization (FeeM): Up to 90% of transaction fees are distributed to dApps that opt in; non-participating dApps see 50% of fees burned.

Up to 90% of transaction fees are distributed to dApps that opt in; non-participating dApps see 50% of fees burned. Airdrop Points: Users and developers earn points for activity, redeemable for S in airdrop campaigns.

Users and developers earn points for activity, redeemable for S in airdrop campaigns. Developer Incentives: Programs like the Innovator Fund and Gas Monetization reward ecosystem growth.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking Lock: 14-day withdrawal period for staked S.

14-day withdrawal period for staked S. Airdrop Vesting: 25% of airdrop S unlocked at TGE, 75% vests linearly over 9 months as ERC-1155 NFT positions. Early claims incur a burn penalty.

25% of airdrop S unlocked at TGE, 75% vests linearly over 9 months as ERC-1155 NFT positions. Early claims incur a burn penalty. Migration Lock: For staked FTM, a 24-hour withdrawal period before bridging to Sonic.

Mechanism Lock/Unlock Details Staking 14-day withdrawal period Airdrop 25% TGE, 75% linear vesting (9 months), burn for early unlock Migration 24-hour withdrawal for staked FTM

Airdrop Burn Table (Example)

Claim Time (Months) % Unlocked % Burned (of vested) 0 25% 75% 3 50% 50% 6 75% 25% 9 100% 0%

Additional Notes

Burn Mechanisms: 50% of transaction fees on non-FeeM dApps are burned. Unused ecosystem growth tokens are burned annually. Early airdrop claims result in burned tokens.

Maximum Expansion: S token supply expansion is capped at 15% until 2031 (excluding block rewards), with multiple burn mechanisms to reduce actual inflation.

S token supply expansion is capped at 15% until 2031 (excluding block rewards), with multiple burn mechanisms to reduce actual inflation. Validator Rewards: For the first four years, rewards are paid from migrated FTM block rewards, not new S minting.

Summary Table

Feature Details Initial Supply 3.175B S (matches FTM) Migration 1:1 FTM→S, 90 days bi-directional, then one-way Inflation 0% (4 yrs, block rewards from FTM), then 1.75%/yr for validators, 1.5%/yr for growth Airdrop 6% of supply, linear vesting, burn for early unlock Staking 1 S min stake, 50,000 S min validator, 14-day withdrawal Fee Monetization Up to 90% of fees to dApps, 50% burn on non-participants Burn Mechanisms Fee burn, airdrop burn, unused growth tokens burned Governance S holders participate in protocol decisions Unlocking Airdrop: 25% TGE, 75% over 9 months, burn for early claim

References for Further Reading

Sonic Litepaper

Sonic Documentation: S Token

Migration Guide

Airdrop Details

Fee Monetization

Sonic’s tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user and developer incentives, and long-term sustainability through a combination of controlled inflation, robust burn mechanisms, and innovative reward structures. The migration from FTM to S is structured to ensure a smooth transition, with clear timelines and mechanisms for both users and developers.