Prosper (PROS) tokenomika
Prosper (PROS) informācija
Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency. Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin’s underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem
Prosper (PROS) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Prosper (PROS) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta Prosper (PROS) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti PROS tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Overview
Prosper (PROS) is a decentralized protocol that democratizes Bitcoin mining by tokenizing institutional-grade mining power. The PROS token is central to the protocol, enabling community members to own, govern, and earn rewards from mining operations. The token economics are designed to break down barriers to entry in the Bitcoin mining industry, traditionally dominated by large corporations, and to align incentives for all participants through a combination of utility, governance, and reward mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Hashrate-per-Token Model: Each PROS token represents a share of the protocol’s total mining power. As the protocol grows and acquires more mining equipment, the hashrate per token increases, enhancing the value proposition for holders.
- Mining Rewards: PROS tokens are distributed as rewards for participation in prediction mining events and staking campaigns. For example, a notable event distributed 702,000 PROS tokens (worth approximately $3.5 million USD) to holders through two staking mechanisms: prediction mining and a second, later-announced staking method.
- Staking and Mining Events: Special events, such as the Polygon integration, allocated fixed amounts of PROS as rewards to both winners and losers in prediction pools, incentivizing broad participation.
Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages and vesting schedules for PROS were not found in the available data, the following mechanisms are evident:
- Community and User Rewards: A significant portion of PROS tokens is allocated to community incentives, such as mining events and staking rewards.
- Strategic Partnerships: Partnerships with industry leaders like BITMAIN and ANTPOOL ensure that a portion of tokens supports professional mining operations and protocol development.
- DAO Governance: Token holders participate in protocol governance, influencing decisions on mining operations, reward distribution, and future development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Prediction Mining
|Users stake PROS to participate in prediction markets, earning rewards regardless of outcome.
|Staking
|Holders can stake PROS to earn additional tokens and participate in governance.
|Governance
|PROS holders vote on protocol upgrades, mining operations, and reward structures via DAO.
|Liquidity Farming
|The protocol is expanding into liquidity farming, offering further incentives for PROS holders.
|Bitcoin Rewards
|Token holders receive a share of mined Bitcoin, aligning incentives with protocol growth.
- Incentivizing Participation: Both winners and losers in prediction pools receive PROS rewards, ensuring ongoing engagement.
- Top Predictors: Additional rewards (e.g., in MATIC) are distributed to top performers, further gamifying participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lockups: PROS tokens staked in prediction mining or other staking campaigns are typically subject to lock-up periods, during which they cannot be withdrawn. The specifics of these lock-up durations are determined by the terms of each event or staking campaign.
- DAO Governance Locking: Participation in governance may require tokens to be locked for the duration of voting or proposal periods, aligning long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
- Event-Based Unlocks: Rewards from mining and staking events are distributed according to the event schedule. For example, in a 45-day mining event, rewards were allocated daily or at the end of the event.
- No Standardized Vesting Schedule Disclosed: There is no evidence of a fixed, protocol-wide vesting or unlocking schedule for all PROS tokens. Unlocking times are event-specific and may vary based on the type of participation (e.g., staking, mining, governance).
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Hashrate-per-token, mining rewards, staking events
|Allocation
|Community rewards, partnerships, DAO governance (no fixed public vesting schedule found)
|Usage/Incentives
|Prediction mining, staking, governance, liquidity farming, Bitcoin rewards
|Locking
|Event/staking-based lockups, governance participation locks
|Unlocking
|Event-based, typically at end of staking/mining period; no universal vesting schedule disclosed
Nuances and Implications
- Dynamic Incentives: Prosper’s model ensures that both active and passive participants are rewarded, fostering a vibrant and engaged community.
- Governance Alignment: By requiring token locking for governance, Prosper aligns long-term interests and reduces the risk of short-term manipulation.
- Market Impact: The absence of a fixed, protocol-wide vesting schedule means that token unlocks are less predictable, potentially reducing the risk of large, sudden supply shocks but also making it harder for investors to anticipate dilution.
- Ecosystem Growth: Strategic partnerships and the hashrate-per-token model position Prosper to scale its mining operations and increase token utility over time.
Limitations
- Lack of Public Vesting Data: There is no detailed, public breakdown of initial token allocation, vesting schedules, or long-term unlock timelines for all PROS tokens.
- Event-Specific Locking: Locking and unlocking mechanisms are primarily tied to specific events or campaigns, rather than being protocol-wide standards.
Conclusion
Prosper’s token economics are designed to democratize access to Bitcoin mining, incentivize broad participation, and align the interests of all stakeholders through a combination of staking, mining, and governance mechanisms. While the protocol offers robust incentives and dynamic reward structures, the lack of a standardized, transparent vesting and unlocking schedule may present challenges for long-term investors seeking predictability. Nonetheless, Prosper’s approach reflects a modern, utility-driven token economy focused on sustainable ecosystem growth and community empowerment.
Prosper (PROS) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Prosper (PROS) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais PROS tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu PROS tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti PROS tokenomiku, uzzini PROS tokena reāllaika cenu!
Kā iegādāties PROS
Vēlies iekļaut Prosper (PROS) savā portfelī? MEXC atbalsta dažādas PROS iegādes metodes, tostarp kredītkartes, bankas pārskaitījumus un vienādranga tirdzniecību. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC padara kriptovalūtu pirkšanu vienkāršu un drošu.
Prosper (PROS) cenas vēsture
PROS cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
PROS cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas PROS? Mūsu PROS cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
Pirkt Prosper (PROS)
Summa
1 PROS = 0.11319 USD