Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain. Its token economics are characterized by the following aspects:
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PNUT
- Initial Distribution: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution closely tied to the viral story of Peanut the Squirrel. The token was rapidly listed on major exchanges following a surge in social media attention, particularly after high-profile mentions by figures like Elon Musk.
- Bonding Curve Launch: PNUT and similar tokens on Solana are often launched via platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap (e.g., $69,000) is reached, the token is migrated to a decentralized exchange (DEX) such as Raydium for open trading.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Formal Allocation Breakdown: There is no evidence of a traditional allocation schedule (e.g., team, investors, treasury, ecosystem) or a published vesting plan. The token appears to have been distributed in a fair-launch style, with early buyers on the bonding curve and subsequent DEX traders forming the initial holder base.
- Liquidity: Liquidity for PNUT is provided on Solana DEXs, and there is no indication of locked or reserved allocations for the team or advisors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: PNUT is a pure meme coin. Its primary use is for speculative trading and as a symbol of the viral Peanut the Squirrel story. There are no documented utility functions such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: There are no on-chain incentives, rewards, or yield mechanisms for holding or using PNUT. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by social media trends and community sentiment.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens are liquid and tradable upon purchase, with no restrictions on transfer or sale.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and freely tradable from the moment of purchase. There is no vesting schedule or delayed release.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance
|Bonding curve launch (e.g., Pump.fun), then DEX listing
|Allocation
|No formal breakdown; fair launch via bonding curve and DEX trading
|Utility
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no protocol utility
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or yield)
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid and tradable)
|Unlocking
|Immediate (no vesting or unlock schedule)
Additional Context
- Market Dynamics: PNUT’s price and trading volume have been highly volatile, driven by social media trends and celebrity endorsements. The token reached a market cap of over $120M within days of launch, with trading volumes exceeding $300M at peak.
- Community and Symbolism: The token’s popularity is rooted in the viral story of Peanut the Squirrel, which became a symbol for political and social commentary, further fueling speculative interest.
Limitations
- No Whitepaper or Formal Documentation: As a meme coin, PNUT lacks the detailed technical or economic documentation typical of more established crypto projects. All information is derived from exchange listings, news coverage, and the token’s website.
In summary: Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a Solana-based meme coin with no formal tokenomics structure beyond its initial fair launch and open trading. There are no vesting, locking, or incentive mechanisms, and its value is driven entirely by community sentiment and speculative trading.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais PNUT tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu PNUT tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti PNUT tokenomiku, uzzini PNUT tokena reāllaika cenu!
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) cenas vēsture
PNUT cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
PNUT cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas PNUT? Mūsu PNUT cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
