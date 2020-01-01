Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika

Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika

Uzzini svarīgākos ieskatus par Paal AI (PAAL), tostarp tokenu kopējais skaits, sadales modelis un reāllaika tirgus dati.
USD

Paal AI (PAAL) informācija

Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.

Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne:
https://www.paal.ai/
Tehniskais dokuments:
https://docs.paal.ai/
Bloku pārlūks:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x14fee680690900ba0cccfc76ad70fd1b95d10e16

Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika un cenas analīze

Lasi svarīgākos Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.

Tirgus kapitalizācija:
$ 81.11M
$ 81.11M$ 81.11M
Kopējais apjoms:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Apjoms apgrozībā:
$ 990.52M
$ 990.52M$ 990.52M
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
$ 81.89M
$ 81.89M$ 81.89M
Visu laiku augstākā cena:
$ 0.49498
$ 0.49498$ 0.49498
Visu laiku zemākā cena:
$ 0.000045882830722914
$ 0.000045882830722914$ 0.000045882830722914
Pašreizējā cena:
$ 0.08189
$ 0.08189$ 0.08189

Padziļināta Paal AI (PAAL) tokena struktūra

Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti PAAL tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.

Overview

PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
  • Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:

  • Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
  • No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
    • 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
    • 1% to marketing
    • 1% to buyback and burn
    • 1% to development

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:

MechanismDescription
StakingStake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
Revenue Sharing50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
BuybacksTokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
Exclusive AI Services$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
Trading Volume Rewards1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
Referral & CompoundingReferral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
  • Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
  • Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
  • Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.

Token Utility

  • Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
  • Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
Issuance1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
AllocationUsers, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
Usage/IncentivesStaking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
LockingStaking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
UnlockingAfter lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable

Additional Notes

  • Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
  • Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.

For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.

Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts

Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.

Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:

Kopējais apjoms:

Maksimālais PAAL tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.

Apjoms apgrozībā:

Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.

Maksimālais apjoms:

Kopējais visu PAAL tokenu skaits.

FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):

Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.

Inflācijas līmenis:

Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.

Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?

Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.

Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.

Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.

Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.

Tagad, kad saproti PAAL tokenomiku, uzzini PAAL tokena reāllaika cenu!

Kā iegādāties PAAL

Vēlies iekļaut Paal AI (PAAL) savā portfelī? MEXC atbalsta dažādas PAAL iegādes metodes, tostarp kredītkartes, bankas pārskaitījumus un vienādranga tirdzniecību. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC padara kriptovalūtu pirkšanu vienkāršu un drošu.

Paal AI (PAAL) cenas vēsture

PAAL cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.

PAAL cenas prognoze

Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas PAAL? Mūsu PAAL cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.

Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?

MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.

Vairāk nekā 4,000 tirdzniecības pāru tūlītējo darījumu un Futures sadaļās
Ātrākie tokenu saraksti starp CEX
#1 likviditāte visā nozarē
Zemākā komisijas maksa ar 24/7 klientu atbalstu
100 %+ tokenu rezervju pārredzamība lietotāju līdzekļiem
Īpaši zemas prasības uzsākšanai: pērc kriptovalūtu ar tikai 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Pērc kriptovalūtu tikai par 1 USDT: Tavs vieglākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu!

Atruna

Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.