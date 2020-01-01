Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika
Paal AI (PAAL) informācija
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta Paal AI (PAAL) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti PAAL tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
- Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:
- Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
- No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
- 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
- 1% to marketing
- 1% to buyback and burn
- 1% to development
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Stake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Tokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
|Exclusive AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
|Trading Volume Rewards
|1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
|Referral & Compounding
|Referral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
- Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
- Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.
Token Utility
- Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
- Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
|Allocation
|Users, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
|Locking
|Staking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
|Unlocking
|After lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
- Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
- Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais PAAL tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu PAAL tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti PAAL tokenomiku, uzzini PAAL tokena reāllaika cenu!
Kā iegādāties PAAL
Vēlies iekļaut Paal AI (PAAL) savā portfelī? MEXC atbalsta dažādas PAAL iegādes metodes, tostarp kredītkartes, bankas pārskaitījumus un vienādranga tirdzniecību. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC padara kriptovalūtu pirkšanu vienkāršu un drošu.
Paal AI (PAAL) cenas vēsture
PAAL cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
PAAL cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas PAAL? Mūsu PAAL cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
Pirkt Paal AI (PAAL)
Summa
1 PAAL = 0.08189 USD