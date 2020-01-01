NEAR (NEAR) tokenomika
NEAR (NEAR) informācija
NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
NEAR (NEAR) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos NEAR (NEAR) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta NEAR (NEAR) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti NEAR tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance network security, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
- Annual Inflation: The protocol employs a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate, resulting in a total supply of approximately 1.23 billion NEAR as of December 2024.
- Distribution of New Tokens:
- 90% of new tokens from inflation are distributed as staking rewards to validators and delegators.
- 10% are allocated to the protocol treasury.
- Deflationary Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, introducing a deflationary pressure that can offset inflation as network usage increases.
- Dynamic Adjustment: The actual inflation rate can vary based on network activity and staking participation, with the goal of maximizing security while minimizing inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of NEAR tokens was distributed across various stakeholders and ecosystem initiatives. The table below summarizes the main allocations:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (NEAR)
|% of Initial Supply
|Community Grants & Programs
|172,000,000
|17.2%
|Operations Grants
|114,000,000
|11.4%
|Foundation Endowment
|100,000,000
|10.0%
|Early Ecosystem
|117,000,000
|11.7%
|Pre-seed Round
|21,600,000
|2.16%
|Venture/Private Rounds
|~10,900,000
|~1.09%
|Other (Treasury, etc.)
|Remainder
|-
- Ecosystem Grants: Managed by third-party partners (e.g., Aurora, Proximity Labs, Mintbase) and the NEAR Community Treasury.
- Treasury: As of December 2024, the NEAR Community Treasury holds ~3.49 million NEAR (~0.29% of total supply).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards.
- Validator Selection: Determined by a “seat price” auction mechanism, dynamically set by the total staked NEAR.
- Rewards: Distributed per epoch (about twice daily).
- Transaction Fees: Paid in NEAR for all network operations (transactions, smart contract deployment, storage).
- Fee Distribution: 70% of transaction fees are burned; 30% go to smart contract creators involved in the transaction.
- Smart Contract Incentives: Developers earn NEAR when users interact with their contracts.
- Governance (Future): A proposal is under discussion to introduce vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR), granting governance power and additional rewards to those who lock their tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- veNEAR (Proposed):
- Users can lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable governance token.
- Lock duration ranges from 3 to 48 months.
- Voting power increases with longer lock duration (e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR).
- veNEAR holders are eligible for additional NEAR rewards, sourced from the protocol treasury.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Unstaking NEAR typically requires a waiting period (unstaking delay), after which tokens become liquid.
- veNEAR Unlock (Proposed):
- Minimum lock: 3 months
- Maximum lock: 48 months
- Tokens become available after the lock period ends.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|5% annual inflation, 90% to validators/delegators, 10% to treasury, fees burned
|Allocation
|Community, operations, foundation, early ecosystem, investors, grants, treasury
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, transaction fees, smart contract rewards, governance (future veNEAR)
|Locking
|Staking lock, proposed veNEAR lock (3–48 months, boosts voting power and rewards)
|Unlocking
|Unstaking delay for staked NEAR; veNEAR unlocks after lock period (3–48 months)
Additional Notes
- Ecosystem Support: NEAR has dedicated significant resources to ecosystem growth, including an $800 million funding initiative for grants, startups, and regional development.
- Governance Evolution: The protocol is moving toward more decentralized capital allocation and governance, with DAOs and community-driven treasuries playing a larger role.
- Sustainability: The combination of inflation, fee burning, and staking incentives is designed to ensure long-term sustainability and security for the network.
For further details, you can explore the official NEAR Protocol documentation and economics blog posts.
NEAR (NEAR) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
NEAR (NEAR) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais NEAR tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu NEAR tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti NEAR tokenomiku, uzzini NEAR tokena reāllaika cenu!
Kā iegādāties NEAR
Vēlies iekļaut NEAR (NEAR) savā portfelī? MEXC atbalsta dažādas NEAR iegādes metodes, tostarp kredītkartes, bankas pārskaitījumus un vienādranga tirdzniecību. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC padara kriptovalūtu pirkšanu vienkāršu un drošu.
NEAR (NEAR) cenas vēsture
NEAR cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
NEAR cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas NEAR? Mūsu NEAR cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.