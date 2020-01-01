Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomika
Moo Deng (MOODENG) informācija
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti MOODENG tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a Solana-based meme coin.
- Launch: The token was launched in September 2024, with its initial distribution occurring via the Pump.fun platform, a popular meme token launchpad on Solana.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not explicitly disclosed in available sources, but the token rapidly reached a large number of holders and significant market capitalization shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community and Rewards: A portion of tokens is allocated for community rewards, liquidity, and marketing. This structure is designed to foster engagement and ensure smooth trading operations.
- Charity: Moo Deng has a unique allocation for charity, pledging trading profits through the Moonshot app to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is home to the real Moo Deng hippo.
- No Explicit Vesting/Team Allocation: There is no public evidence of a formal vesting schedule or team allocation, which is typical for many meme coins.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: The primary use of MOODENG is for speculative trading. The token has no defined utility beyond being exchanged or held for potential price appreciation.
- Community Engagement: The project leverages its strong community and cultural appeal, including merchandise sales (T-shirts, plush toys) and social campaigns, to incentivize holding and participation.
- Charitable Incentive: A portion of trading profits is directed to charity, providing a social incentive for participation.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other DeFi incentives directly tied to the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no mention of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for MOODENG. Tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition, and there are no restrictions on transfers or sales.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are liquid and tradable immediately after launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or vesting period.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Launched on Solana via Pump.fun in Sep 2024; total supply not publicly detailed
|Allocation
|Community rewards, liquidity, marketing, and charity; no formal team/vesting allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculative trading, community engagement, charity donations; no staking/yield
|Locking
|None; tokens are freely tradable
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or lockup
Additional Context and Implications
- Volatility: As a meme coin, MOODENG is subject to extreme price volatility, with rapid surges and declines driven by social sentiment and speculative trading.
- Liquidity Risks: Large holders may face challenges selling without impacting the market price, a common issue in the meme coin sector.
- No Intrinsic Utility: The token’s value is driven by community hype, cultural relevance, and speculative demand rather than underlying utility or protocol fees.
- Charity and Social Impact: The charitable component distinguishes MOODENG from many other meme coins, potentially enhancing its appeal to socially conscious investors.
- Regulatory and Sustainability Concerns: The lack of formal vesting, utility, or governance mechanisms may expose the project to regulatory scrutiny and questions about long-term sustainability.
In conclusion, Moo Deng (MOODENG) exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid, community-driven growth, immediate liquidity, and a focus on cultural and charitable engagement rather than technical or economic innovation. Investors should be aware of the high risks and speculative nature inherent to such tokens.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Moo Deng (MOODENG) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais MOODENG tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu MOODENG tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti MOODENG tokenomiku, uzzini MOODENG tokena reāllaika cenu!
Kā iegādāties MOODENG
Vēlies iekļaut Moo Deng (MOODENG) savā portfelī? MEXC atbalsta dažādas MOODENG iegādes metodes, tostarp kredītkartes, bankas pārskaitījumus un vienādranga tirdzniecību. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC padara kriptovalūtu pirkšanu vienkāršu un drošu.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) cenas vēsture
MOODENG cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
MOODENG cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas MOODENG? Mūsu MOODENG cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
Pirkt Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Summa
1 MOODENG = 0.19333 USD