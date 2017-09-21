Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti LINK tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.

Chainlink’s LINK token underpins the decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard: LINK is primarily an ERC-677 token on Ethereum, with bridges to other networks.

LINK is primarily an ERC-677 token on Ethereum, with bridges to other networks. Supply: The maximum supply is 1,000,000,000 LINK. There is no ongoing inflation; all tokens were minted at genesis.

Allocation Mechanism

While Chainlink has not officially disclosed a detailed initial allocation, third-party sources and on-chain data provide the following breakdown:

Allocation Category Amount (LINK) % of Max Supply Notes Node Operators & Ecosystem 350,000,000 35% Used to subsidize node operations and ecosystem growth Token Sale (Public/Private) ~350,000,000 ~35% Distributed via public and private sales (exact split varies by source) Team & Advisors ~300,000,000 ~30% Allocated to founders, team, and advisors

Note: These figures are based on third-party research due to lack of official disclosure. Percentages may vary slightly across sources.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and executing off-chain computations.

LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and executing off-chain computations. Staking: Tokenholders can stake LINK to provide security guarantees for oracle services. Stakers earn rewards sourced from the non-circulating supply.

Tokenholders can stake LINK to provide security guarantees for oracle services. Stakers earn rewards sourced from the non-circulating supply. Node Subsidies: Node operators may receive LINK subsidies to incentivize reliable service.

Node operators may receive LINK subsidies to incentivize reliable service. Alerting: Stakers can submit alerts (e.g., if a price feed is stale) and receive LINK rewards for successful alerts.

Stakers can submit alerts (e.g., if a price feed is stale) and receive LINK rewards for successful alerts. Future Incentives: Chainlink BUILD program participants commit a portion of their native token supply to reward LINK stakers.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lockups: In Staking v0.2, users must observe a 28-day cooldown before withdrawing staked LINK, followed by a 7-day claim window.

In Staking v0.2, users must observe a 28-day cooldown before withdrawing staked LINK, followed by a 7-day claim window. Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramp-up period (e.g., 50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).

Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramp-up period (e.g., 50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days). Node Operator Staking: Node operators must stake LINK to participate in certain data feeds (e.g., ETH/USD), earning rewards at a base rate (e.g., 4.5%).

Unlocking Time

Staking Withdrawals: After the 28-day cooldown, staked LINK and rewards can be withdrawn during the 7-day claim window.

After the 28-day cooldown, staked LINK and rewards can be withdrawn during the 7-day claim window. Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.

Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days. Team/Advisor Allocations: While not officially disclosed, industry standards suggest multi-year vesting with cliffs for team/advisor allocations.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 1B LINK minted at genesis, no ongoing inflation Allocation Node Operators & Ecosystem (35%), Token Sale (~35%), Team & Advisors (~30%) Usage Payment for data services, staking, node subsidies, alerting, future BUILD rewards Incentives Staking rewards, node operator rewards, alert rewards, BUILD program distributions Locking 28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day ramp-up for reward vesting Unlocking 7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days

Additional Notes

Staking Pool Limits: Staking v0.2 has a maximum deposit limit of 45 million LINK, with ~90.8% for community staking and ~9.2% for node operators.

Staking v0.2 has a maximum deposit limit of 45 million LINK, with ~90.8% for community staking and ~9.2% for node operators. Minimum/Maximum Stake: Users can stake between 1 and 15,000 LINK per address.

Users can stake between 1 and 15,000 LINK per address. Delegation: All staked tokens are automatically delegated equally to all Chainlink nodes in the pool.

Chainlink’s tokenomics are designed to align incentives for node operators, stakers, and ecosystem participants, ensuring the security and reliability of its decentralized oracle network. The mechanisms for staking, rewards, and vesting are structured to promote long-term participation and network health.