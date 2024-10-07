Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti HIPPO tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.

Overview

sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the viral hippo "Su Deng." It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The token launched in 2024 and quickly gained traction within the Sui ecosystem, achieving notable liquidity and price milestones.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Type: Community-launched memecoin on Sui blockchain.

The token was introduced during the 2024 memecoin boom, with liquidity established on Sui decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Supply Model: The specific total supply and emission schedule are not detailed in the available sources, but as a memecoin, it likely follows a fixed or pre-minted supply model typical of similar projects.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While detailed allocation tables are not provided in the public documentation, the following can be inferred from the project’s positioning and typical memecoin practices:

Allocation Category Description Community/DEX Liquidity Majority of tokens likely distributed via DEX liquidity pools and trading. Philanthropy Fund A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts. Team/Development Not explicitly stated, but community-driven management is emphasized. Marketing/Community Community engagement and meme propagation are core to the token’s growth.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: Speculative trading and community engagement, as is standard for memecoins. Philanthropic impact: A portion of revenues supports wildlife causes, adding a unique utility and incentive for holders who value social impact.

Incentives: Community participation and meme culture propagation. Potential for price appreciation driven by community hype and charitable initiatives. No explicit staking, governance, or DeFi utility is described, aligning with the memecoin ethos.



4. Locking Mechanism

Locking/Unlocking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for HIPPO (sudeng). As a memecoin, tokens are typically fully liquid upon launch, with no vesting for team or early contributors unless otherwise specified. The absence of a lock-up period is consistent with the project’s community-driven, open-access approach.



5. Unlocking Time

Unlocking Schedule: Not applicable; tokens are presumed to be unlocked and freely tradable from launch. No vesting cliffs or gradual unlocks are mentioned in available documentation.



6. Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Community launch, likely fixed/pre-minted supply, DEX liquidity introduction Allocation Community/DEX, philanthropy fund, team (implied), marketing/community (implied) Usage/Incentives Speculation, meme engagement, charitable donations, community-driven growth Locking No formal locking; tokens are liquid and tradable from launch Unlocking No vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens presumed unlocked at launch

7. Additional Context and Implications

Market Impact: HIPPO (sudeng) reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong community interest and the power of meme-driven narratives in crypto.

Philanthropy: The integration of charitable giving distinguishes HIPPO from many other memecoins, potentially broadening its appeal beyond pure speculation.

Risks: As with all memecoins, HIPPO is subject to high volatility, speculative trading, and lacks intrinsic utility beyond community and charitable engagement.

No Locking/Unlocking: The absence of vesting or lock-up periods means there is no artificial supply restriction, which can lead to both rapid price appreciation and sharp corrections.

9. Conclusion

sudeng (HIPPO) exemplifies the new wave of memecoins that blend viral internet culture with real-world impact. Its token economics are simple and transparent, with no complex vesting or locking mechanisms, and its unique philanthropic angle sets it apart in the crowded memecoin landscape. However, as with all such tokens, participants should be aware of the speculative nature and inherent risks.