Hedera (HBAR) tokenomika
Hedera (HBAR) informācija
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.
Hedera (HBAR) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Hedera (HBAR) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta Hedera (HBAR) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti HBAR tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: HBAR launched with a fixed maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The supply cannot be increased without unanimous consent from the Hedera Governing Council.
- Distribution Pattern: Tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled, non-linear schedule. The supply increases at discrete intervals, typically quarterly, rather than continuously or linearly.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (Billions)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20
|32%
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99
|24%
|Purchase Agreements
|8.70
|17%
|Founders and Early Executives
|6.90
|14%
|Swirlds (Tech Creator)
|3.98
|8%
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22
|4%
- HBAR Foundation: In September 2021, the HBAR Foundation was allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4% of total supply) to fund ecosystem development.
- Other Allocations: Additional allocations include developer community funds and ecosystem reserves.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
- Medium of Exchange: HBAR is the primary medium of exchange within the Hedera ecosystem, used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and (in the future) paying for smart contract hosting.
- Staking: HBAR is staked by consensus nodes (currently permissioned and managed by the Council) to secure the network. Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
- Staking Rewards: As of March 2024, the maximum annual staking reward rate is 2.5%. Rewards are distributed from a dedicated staking reward account.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Treasury Release: HBAR tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled schedule. The release is not continuous but occurs in discrete, scheduled intervals.
- Vesting and Lockups: Allocations to founders, early executives, Swirlds, and employees are subject to vesting and lockup schedules, as detailed in the HBAR Economics Paper and regulatory filings. For example, Swirlds receives a one-time allocation and ongoing monthly payments, with vesting over 46 months for certain allocations.
- Staking Lock: Delegators must stake HBAR for at least 24 hours to begin earning rewards. Accrued staking rewards must be claimed within 365 days, or they are forfeited.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (50B), quarterly treasury releases, no inflation without Council approval
|Allocation
|See allocation table above; largest to treasury and ecosystem development
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, medium of exchange, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (max 2.5%/year), node operation, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Quarterly unlocks, vesting for team/founders, staking lock (24h min, 365d reward claim)
|Unlocking Time
|Discrete quarterly releases, vesting schedules for specific allocations
Additional Notes
- Governance: The Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 global enterprises) manages network upgrades, treasury releases, and staking parameters.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While currently permissioned, Hedera plans to open node operation to the public over time.
- Transparency: The HBAR Economics Whitepaper and Treasury Management Report provide ongoing updates to tokenomics and release schedules.
This comprehensive structure ensures HBAR’s utility, security, and long-term ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on controlled supply, transparent allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms.
Hedera (HBAR) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Hedera (HBAR) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais HBAR tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu HBAR tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti HBAR tokenomiku, uzzini HBAR tokena reāllaika cenu!
Hedera (HBAR) cenas vēsture
HBAR cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
HBAR cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas HBAR? Mūsu HBAR cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
