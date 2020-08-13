Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti CRV tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.

Overview

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the native governance and incentive token of Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) optimized for stablecoin and like-asset swaps. The tokenomics of CRV are designed to incentivize long-term participation, align stakeholder interests, and ensure robust protocol governance.

Issuance Mechanism

Minting & Distribution:

CRV tokens are minted and distributed primarily as rewards to liquidity providers (LPs) on Curve Finance. The issuance rate and allocation to different pools are determined by the Curve DAO through a system of "gauges" and on-chain voting. Smart Contracts: The Minter contract is responsible for CRV issuance. The GaugeController contract manages the allocation of CRV emissions to various liquidity pools based on veCRV holder votes.

Governance Control:

The Curve DAO, governed by veCRV holders, can adjust emission rates, add or remove gauges, and change protocol parameters.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group % of Max Supply Vesting/Lockup Details Shareholders (Team & Investors) 30.00% Team: 4-year linear vesting; Investors: 2-year linear vesting (from Aug 13, 2020) Core Team 26.44% 4-year linear vesting Investors 3.57% 2-year linear vesting Employees 3.00% 2-year linear vesting Pre-CRV Liquidity Providers (not specified) Vesting contract Community Funds (not specified) Vesting contract Liquidity Providers ~62% Ongoing emissions via liquidity mining, no vesting Community/Grants (variable) DAO-controlled, distributed as needed

Note: The above allocations are based on available documentation and may overlap in categories. The majority of CRV is distributed to liquidity providers over time via ongoing emissions.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance:

CRV can be locked to obtain veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV), which grants voting power in the DAO. Only veCRV holders can vote on proposals, gauge weights, and protocol upgrades.

LPs earn CRV rewards for providing liquidity to Curve pools. The amount of CRV earned depends on the pool's gauge weight and the LP's veCRV balance (boosting).

veCRV holders receive 50% of all trading fees generated by the protocol, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token).

By locking CRV for veCRV, users can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x when providing liquidity.

Protocols and DAOs may offer incentives ("bribes") to veCRV holders to vote for their preferred gauges, creating a secondary market for governance influence.

Locking Mechanism

veCRV (Vote-Escrowed CRV): Users lock CRV for a period between 1 week and 4 years to receive veCRV. The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received (max boost at 4 years). veCRV is non-transferable and decays linearly as the unlock date approaches.

Governance Weight:

Voting power is both amount- and time-weighted:

weight = amount_locked * (lock_time / max_lock_time)

As of late 2022, 53.8% of CRV's circulating supply was locked, with an average lock duration of 3.56 years—demonstrating strong long-term commitment.

Unlocking Time

Lock Duration: Minimum: 1 week Maximum: 4 years

Unlocking: After the lock period, users can withdraw their CRV. No early unlocking is permitted.

Vesting Schedules: Team and employee allocations are subject to linear vesting (2-4 years). Investor allocations are subject to a 2-year linear vesting.



Tokenomics Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Minted via Minter contract, distributed to LPs via GaugeController, governed by DAO Allocation Team, investors, employees (vested); majority to LPs via ongoing emissions Usage Governance (veCRV), liquidity mining, fee sharing, boosting, metagovernance Locking CRV locked for 1 week–4 years for veCRV; longer lock = more voting power and rewards Unlocking After lock period ends; no early unlock; vesting for team/investors/employees

Additional Insights

Governance Structure:

Curve DAO uses Aragon-based smart contracts with time-weighted voting, ensuring that long-term participants have greater influence.

Curve DAO uses Aragon-based smart contracts with time-weighted voting, ensuring that long-term participants have greater influence. Security & Emergency Controls:

The "Curve Emergency DAO" can disable pool functions in emergencies, requiring a multi-sig vote.

The "Curve Emergency DAO" can disable pool functions in emergencies, requiring a multi-sig vote. Ecosystem Impact:

The veCRV model has inspired similar tokenomics in other DeFi protocols, emphasizing long-term alignment and active governance.

References

Curve DAO Technical Docs

Curve DAO Whitepaper (PDF)

CRV Token Contract

Vesting Contracts

Summary

Curve DAO Token's tokenomics are built around incentivizing long-term participation, robust governance, and deep liquidity. The vote-escrowed (veCRV) model is central, rewarding users for locking tokens and actively participating in the protocol's future. The combination of ongoing emissions, fee sharing, and governance power has made CRV a foundational asset in the DeFi ecosystem.