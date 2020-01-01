Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenomika

Uzzini svarīgākos ieskatus par Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), tostarp tokenu kopējais skaits, sadales modelis un reāllaika tirgus dati.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) informācija

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Oficiālā tīmekļa vietne:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Bloku pārlūks:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenomika un cenas analīze

Lasi svarīgākos Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.

Tirgus kapitalizācija:
$ 48.00M
Kopējais apjoms:
$ 999.95M
Apjoms apgrozībā:
$ 999.95M
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
$ 48.00M
Visu laiku augstākā cena:
$ 0.6985
Visu laiku zemākā cena:
$ 0.01784659462823309
Pašreizējā cena:
$ 0.048
Padziļināta Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokena struktūra

Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti CHILLGUY tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, featuring a laid-back anthropomorphic dog. The token is primarily a speculative asset with no intrinsic utility or planned protocol functionality beyond being traded or held. It is available on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with the Ethereum contract address being 0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef.

Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism

MetricValue
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1B)
Circulating Supply~1,000,000,000
Issuance MechanismFixed, all minted at launch
InflationNone
  • Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions.
  • Liquidity: Liquidity for trading was provided at launch and subsequently burnt, meaning the initial liquidity pool cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryPercentageNotes
Public/Community~100%All tokens available to the public
Team/Founders0%No explicit allocation
Investors0%No explicit allocation
Ecosystem/Rewards0%No explicit allocation
  • Distribution: There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs).
  • No Vesting: There are no vesting contracts or delayed unlocks for any party.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDescription
UtilityNone; purely speculative and meme-driven
IncentivesNo staking, yield, or protocol rewards
Fees/DividendsNone
GovernanceNone
  • Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features.
  • Earning Potential: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

MechanismDescription
LockingNone; all tokens are liquid and tradable
UnlockingNot applicable
VestingNot applicable
  • No Lockups: All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks.
  • Liquidity Burn: The initial liquidity was burnt, which is a common practice in meme coins to signal that the deployer cannot remove liquidity and "rug pull" the project.

Tokenomics Table

AspectDetails
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1B)
Circulating Supply~1,000,000,000
IssuanceAll tokens minted at launch
Allocation100% public; no team/investor/vesting
UtilityNone; meme/speculation only
IncentivesNone; no staking, rewards, or dividends
LockingNone; all tokens liquid
UnlockingNot applicable
LiquidityInitial liquidity burnt; cannot be withdrawn by deployer

Additional Context and Implications

  • Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption.
  • Legal Risks: The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts.
  • No Roadmap or Governance: There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens.
  • Risk Profile: The token is highly speculative, with potential for extreme volatility and total loss of value. Users are advised to understand these risks before trading.

Summary Table

CategoryDetails
IssuanceFixed, all at launch
Allocation100% public, no team/investor/vesting
UsageMeme/speculation, no protocol utility
IncentivesNone
LockingNone
UnlockingNot applicable

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, fully-circulating token with no intrinsic utility, incentives, or locking mechanisms. Its value is entirely community- and hype-driven, with all tokens available for trading from launch and no vesting or delayed unlocks. The project is subject to significant volatility and legal uncertainty due to copyright disputes, and should be approached as a high-risk, speculative asset.

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.

Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:

Kopējais apjoms:

Maksimālais CHILLGUY tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.

Apjoms apgrozībā:

Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.

Maksimālais apjoms:

Kopējais visu CHILLGUY tokenu skaits.

FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):

Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.

Inflācijas līmenis:

Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.

Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?

Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.

Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.

Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.

Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.

Tagad, kad saproti CHILLGUY tokenomiku, uzzini CHILLGUY tokena reāllaika cenu!

