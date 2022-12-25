Bonk (BONK) tokenomika
Bonk (BONK) informācija
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
Bonk (BONK) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos Bonk (BONK) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta Bonk (BONK) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti BONK tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Bonk ($BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with a strong community focus, designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward participation, and provide utility across DeFi, gaming, and NFT applications. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: BONK launched with a maximum supply of 100 trillion tokens, later reduced to ~93.56 trillion due to burns.
- Airdrop: 50% of the initial supply was airdropped to the Solana community on December 25, 2022, targeting NFT projects, DeFi users, artists, developers, and collectors.
- No Public/Private Sale: There were no public or private sales; the token was not used to raise funds for the project.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation was designed to maximize community engagement and ecosystem development. The table below summarizes the main allocations:
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Locking/Unlocking Mechanism
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting from Jan 1, 2023
|Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|BONK DAO
|15.8%
|Used for community initiatives, managed by DAO
|Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Marketing
|5.3%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
- DAO Allocation: BONK DAO controls 15.8% for community-driven initiatives, with governance managed via Realms.
- Early Contributors: 21% is linearly vested over three years, incentivizing long-term commitment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Core Utilities
- DeFi: BONK is used in liquidity pools (e.g., BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) on BonkSwap and other Solana DEXs. LPs earn a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan 2024).
- Staking: LPs receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
- Gaming: BONK is integrated as an in-game currency across 25+ blockchain games.
- NFTs: BONK can be used to mint NFTs and participate in NFT-related staking protocols.
- Binary Options: "Bonk or Bust" allows users to bet on SOL/USD price movements, earning or losing BONK based on outcomes.
Incentive Programs
- Referral Program: BonkBot users can refer others and earn a percentage of trading fees (30% in month 1, 20% in month 2, 10% perpetually).
- Buyback & Burn: BonkBot charges a 1% trading fee, 100% of which is used to buy back BONK. 10% of these fees are instantly burned, reducing supply.
- Ecosystem Rewards: Fees from various BONK ecosystem products are distributed to the BONK Rewards Pool, which rewards users who lock their tokens.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Locking
- Early Contributors: Subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule starting January 1, 2023.
- esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and linearly unlock BONK over 365 days.
- BONK Rewards Pool: Users can lock BONK to receive a share of ecosystem fees.
Unlocking
- Genesis Unlock: Most allocations (except early contributors) were fully unlocked at genesis (Dec 25, 2022).
- Vesting Schedule: Early contributors' tokens unlock gradually over three years.
- esBONK Unlock: esBONK staked on BonkSwap unlocks BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking Table
|Recipient Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time/Status
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Early Contributors
|21.0
|3-year linear vesting
|Jan 1, 2023 – Jan 1, 2026
|Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|BONK DAO
|15.8
|DAO-controlled, for community initiatives
|Ongoing, as per DAO proposals
|Artists & Collectors
|10.5
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Solana Developers
|5.3
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Marketing
|5.3
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
Additional Notes
- No Mint/Freeze Authority: The Solana token contract does not allow for minting or freezing, ensuring supply immutability.
- Governance: While the DAO manages treasury allocations, protocol changes are controlled by the project team, with no open governance for tokenholders.
- Ecosystem Integration: BONK is integrated across 139+ applications, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms, and is available on 40+ DEXs and CEXs.
Summary
Bonk’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize ecosystem growth, and ensure long-term alignment through vesting and DAO-managed allocations. Its mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are transparent and community-focused, with robust DeFi and gaming integrations, and a clear vesting schedule for core contributors.
Bonk (BONK) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
Bonk (BONK) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais BONK tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu BONK tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti BONK tokenomiku, uzzini BONK tokena reāllaika cenu!
