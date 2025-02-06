BERA (BERA) tokenomika
BERA (BERA) informācija
Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
BERA (BERA) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos BERA (BERA) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta BERA (BERA) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti BERA tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Model Overview
Berachain operates a dual-token system:
|Token
|Type
|Functionality
|BERA
|Gas/Utility
|Native gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
|BGT
|Governance
|Non-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.
Issuance Mechanism
-
BGT (Governance Token):
- Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
- Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
- Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).
-
BERA (Gas Token):
- Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
- Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Investors
|34.3%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20.0%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear
Unlocking Schedule Table:
|Recipient
|Allocation %
|Cliff Period
|Initial Release
|Linear Vesting Period
|Monthly Release (post-cliff)
|Investors
|34.3%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~5.95M BERA
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.92M BERA
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20.0%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.19M BERA
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.27M BERA
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|Immediate/Cliff
|Instant/Linear
|Daily (for linear)
|~729,836 BERA (daily)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):
- Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
- Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
- Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
- Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.
-
Ecosystem Incentives:
- Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
- Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.
-
Value Capture:
- Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
- Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
-
Locking:
- BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
- Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.
-
Unlocking:
- Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
- Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
- Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).
Example Unlocking Table
|Category
|Cliff Date
|Initial Release
|Monthly Release
|Final Unlock Date
|Investors
|2026-02-06
|28,583,333 BERA
|5,954,861 BERA
|2028-02-06
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-06
|14,000,000 BERA
|2,916,667 BERA
|2028-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|2025-02-06
|47,500,000 BERA
|2,187,500 BERA
|2027-02-06
|Community Initiatives
|2026-02-06
|10,916,667 BERA
|2,274,306 BERA
|2028-02-06
Additional Nuances and Implications
- Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
- Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
- TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
- Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|BGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
|Allocation
|Investors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
|Usage
|BERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
|Incentives
|LP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
|Locking
|1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
|Unlocking
|1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear
Final Thoughts
Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.
BERA (BERA) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
BERA (BERA) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais BERA tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu BERA tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.