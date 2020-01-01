ARC (ARC) tokenomika
ARC (ARC) informācija
The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.
ARC (ARC) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos ARC (ARC) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta ARC (ARC) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti ARC tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a platform for decentralized, modular AI agent deployment, with the ARC token at the core of its ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and align the interests of developers, users, and the broader community.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary, Exponential Decay Model:
The ARC token (previously ATC, now AI3) is issued per block, with the issuance rate declining over time:
- Initial Rate: ~4.75 ARC per block at launch.
- 10 Years: ~2.5 ARC per block.
- 20 Years: ~1.2 ARC per block.
- 30 Years: ~0.55 ARC per block.
- Exponential Decline:
The issuance curve is steep at first, then gradually flattens, ensuring a controlled, predictable supply and increasing scarcity over time.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for ARC is not publicly available, the following mechanisms are observed in similar agent infrastructure projects and are likely to be reflected in ARC’s approach:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Incentives
|Airdrops, dropgames, and engagement rewards to drive adoption and participation.
|Developer/Team
|Rewards for core contributors and ongoing development.
|Ecosystem Growth
|Incentives for ecosystem partners, integrations, and strategic growth.
|Treasury
|Reserve for long-term sustainability and unforeseen expenditures.
|Exchange Liquidity
|Tokens allocated for market making and exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Utility:
ARC is used to pay for deploying and interacting with AI agents, smart contracts, and decentralized applications within the ARC ecosystem.
- Developer Incentives:
Developers can earn ARC through airdrops, dropgames, and by contributing to the ecosystem.
- Transaction Efficiency:
ARC powers Smart Order Routing and the ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), optimizing transaction costs and speeds.
- Staking and Governance:
While not explicitly detailed, similar platforms use staking for governance and network security, and ARC may follow suit.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Data:
As of the latest available data, there is no public record of formal token locking or vesting schedules for ARC. This may indicate:
- Immediate liquidity for most tokens.
- Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks Disclosed:
There are no recorded unlock events or vesting schedules for ARC in the available data. This suggests either:
- All tokens are liquid upon issuance.
- Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Exponential decay, per-block, deflationary (4.75 → 0.55 ARC/block over 30 years)
|Allocation
|Community, team, ecosystem, treasury, exchange liquidity (exact % not disclosed)
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments for AI services, developer rewards, transaction efficiency, possible staking
|Locking
|No explicit locking/vesting schedules disclosed
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks or vesting events reported
In-Depth Analysis and Implications
- Deflationary Model:
The declining issuance rate is designed to create scarcity, potentially increasing token value over time and rewarding early adopters.
- Ecosystem Focus:
ARC’s utility is tightly integrated with the platform’s AI and smart contract infrastructure, ensuring ongoing demand as the ecosystem grows.
- Transparency and Future Developments:
The lack of detailed public allocation and vesting data is a limitation. As ARC matures, more granular disclosures may emerge, especially if governance or staking mechanisms are introduced.
- Comparative Perspective:
ARC’s tokenomics are consistent with leading agent infrastructure projects, emphasizing long-term sustainability, community incentives, and developer engagement.
Limitations
- No Public Unlock/Lock Data:
The absence of explicit locking and unlocking schedules may pose risks for investors seeking clarity on token supply dynamics.
- Allocation Uncertainty:
Without a published allocation table, the exact distribution among stakeholders remains unclear.
Actionable Insights
- Monitor for Updates:
Stakeholders should watch for future disclosures regarding allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
- Engage with the Ecosystem:
Participation in airdrops, dropgames, and development initiatives can provide early access to ARC tokens and influence the platform’s direction.
References
- OKX ARC Tokenomics Overview
- Bitget ARC Listing Announcement
Note: This analysis is based on the latest available data as of September 2025. For the most current and detailed information, consult official ARC documentation and community channels.
ARC (ARC) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
ARC (ARC) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais ARC tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu ARC tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti ARC tokenomiku, uzzini ARC tokena reāllaika cenu!
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.