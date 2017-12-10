AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomika
AaveToken (AAVE) informācija
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomika un cenas analīze
Lasi svarīgākos AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomikas un cenas datus, tostarp tirgus kapitalizācija, informācija par apjomu, FDV un cenas vēsture. Izproti tokena pašreizējo vērtību un pozīciju tirgū ar vienu skatienu.
Padziļināta AaveToken (AAVE) tokena struktūra
Uzzini, kā tiek izdoti, sadalīti un atbrīvoti AAVE tokeni. Šajā sadaļā ir aprakstīti galvenie tokena ekonomiskās struktūras aspekti: izmantojamība, lietderība un piešķiršana.
Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
- Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
- Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Unlock Schedule / Mechanism
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Instant
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Minted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and staking
|Instant (at migration)
|3,000,000
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|60,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
- Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
- Incentives:
- Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
- Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
- Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
- Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
- Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
- Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
- Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.
Example Unlock Events Table
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|% Unlocked
|% of Circulating Supply
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|100%
|19.7%
|2019-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|81.25%
|3.94%
|2019-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|77.50%
|3.94%
|2018-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|73.75%
|3.94%
|2018-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|70.00%
|3.94%
|2017-12-10
|10,600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|66.25%
|69.61%
6. Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
- Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
- Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|LEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Public sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
|Locking
|20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
|Unlocking
|Bi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
|Buyback/Burn
|None as of latest data
8. Implications and Analysis
Aave’s token economics are designed to:
- Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
- Decentralize governance and treasury management.
- Reward active participation and development.
- Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.
In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.
AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomika: Galveno metriku un izmantošanas gadījumu apraksts
AaveToken (AAVE) tokenomikas izpratne ir būtiski svarīga ilgtermiņa vērtības, ilgtspējas un potenciāla analīzei.
Svarīgākie parametri un to aprēķins:
Kopējais apjoms:
Maksimālais AAVE tokenu skaits, kas jebkad tiks izveidots.
Apjoms apgrozībā:
Pašlaik tirgū pieejamo tokenu skaits un lietotāju kontos esošie tokeni.
Maksimālais apjoms:
Kopējais visu AAVE tokenu skaits.
FDV (kopējā visu tokenu vērtība):
Aprēķins: cena x maksimālais apjoms, iegūstot kopējo tirgus kapitalizāciju, ja visi tokeni atrodas apgrozībā.
Inflācijas līmenis:
Atspoguļo, cik ātri tiek ieviesti jauni tokeni, ietekmējot to pieejamību un ilgtermiņa cenas izmaiņas.
Kāpēc šīs metrikas ir svarīgas tirgotājiem?
Augsts apjoms apgrozībā = lielāka likviditāte.
Ierobežots maksimālais apjoms + zema inflācija = potenciāls cenas pieaugums ilgtermiņā.
Pārredzama tokena sadale = augstāka ticamība projektam un zemāks centralizētas kontroles risks.
Augsta FDV (tokenu kopējā vērtība) ar zemu pašreizējo tirgus kapitalizāciju = signāls par iespējamu pārmērīgi augstu novērtējumu.
Tagad, kad saproti AAVE tokenomiku, uzzini AAVE tokena reāllaika cenu!
Kā iegādāties AAVE
Vēlies iekļaut AaveToken (AAVE) savā portfelī? MEXC atbalsta dažādas AAVE iegādes metodes, tostarp kredītkartes, bankas pārskaitījumus un vienādranga tirdzniecību. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC padara kriptovalūtu pirkšanu vienkāršu un drošu.
AaveToken (AAVE) cenas vēsture
AAVE cenas vēstures analīze palīdz lietotājiem izprast iepriekšējos notikumus tirgū, galvenos cenas atbalsta/pretestības līmeņus, kā arī svārstīguma modeļus. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai tu seko vēsturiski augstākajai cenai vai vēlies atpazīt tendences, vēsturiskie dati ir būtiski svarīgi cenas prognozēšanai un tehniskajai analīzei.
AAVE cenas prognoze
Vēlies uzzināt, kurā virzienā dodas AAVE? Mūsu AAVE cenas prognozēšanas lapa apvieno noskaņojumu tirgū, vēsturiskās tendences un tehniskos rādītājus, lai sniegtu skaidru priekšstatu.
Kāpēc izvēlēties MEXC?
MEXC ir viena no pasaulē labakajām kriptovalūtu biržām, kurai uzticas miljoni lietotāju visā pasaulē. Neatkarīgi no tā, vai esi iesācējs vai profesionālis, MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu.
Atruna
Šajā lapā pieejamie tokenomikas dati ir iegūti no trešo pušu avotiem. MEXC negarantē šo datu precizitāti. Veic padziļinātu izpēti, pirms ieguldīt.
Pirkt AaveToken (AAVE)
Summa
1 AAVE = 307.92 USD