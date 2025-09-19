Russia announces new oil price formula to protect budget from sanctions and market swings

Russia is changing how it handles oil money. On Thursday, the Finance Ministry said it plans to roll out a new oil price formula next year that would lower the cut-off price for oil revenues going into the country's fiscal reserve fund. The goal is reportedly to protect the national budget from market swings and Western sanctions on energy exports. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the plan is meant to make the budget "more resilient" by cutting the reliance on oil and gas revenues. "We are proposing a reduction in dependence on various constraints, whether price-related or volume-related," Anton said at a public forum. He's aiming to cut energy's share of the budget to 22% next year, down from about 25% in the first eight months of 2025. Russia cuts cut-off price yearly, reinstates budget rule Under the new formula, Russia will lower the oil price cut-off by $1 every year until it hits $55 per barrel in 2030. The current level is $60. Any oil revenues from prices above the cut-off go straight into the reserve fund. When prices fall below that point, the reserve is used to cover the gap. Anton is also pushing to revive the "budget rule," a mechanism dropped after the war in Ukraine began. It was first introduced by Alexei Kudrin in 2004. Without it, the budget becomes vulnerable to market drops. Russia plans to withdraw 447 billion rubles ($5.39 billion) from the fiscal reserve this year to help cover a budget deficit expected to top 1.7% of GDP. The fund currently holds around 4 trillion rubles ($48.25 billion). The draft budget is set to go to parliament on September 29. It puts the average price of Urals crude at $59 per barrel in 2026. That's below the cut-off, meaning the reserve likely won't…