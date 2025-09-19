MEXC birža
Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
CAP
$0.15404
-2.20%
XRP
$3.0161
-3.35%
FUND
$0.01851
--%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/19 00:16
Cardano Price Today; Chainlink Latest News & Which Crypto Is Topping The Trending Charts This Month
The cryptocurrency market continues to struggle with a persistent challenge that has frustrated investors seeking consistent momentum: established blockchain networks often fail to sustain trending status despite strong fundamentals and institutional partnerships. Current Cardano price action demonstrates this paradox perfectly, as ADA shows technical strength but faces resistance levels that limit explosive growth potential, while [...] The post Cardano Price Today; Chainlink Latest News & Which Crypto Is Topping The Trending Charts This Month appeared first on Blockonomi.
ADA
$0.9002
-1.76%
Blockonomi
2025/09/19 00:15
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot
Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
SHIBA
$0.000000000614
--%
HOT
$0.0009586
-2.35%
LIVE
$0.01853
+8.74%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 00:15
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH
The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
$3.148
+6.17%
COM
$0.017754
-4.39%
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:14
How Will Space and Time’s USDC Payments Change ZK Coprocessing, And Why Now
Space and Time adds USDC payments for ZK coprocessing, placing stablecoins at the center of onchain compute and developer workflows.
CHANGE
$0.00187592
-4.98%
USDC
$0.9994
--%
ZK
$0.05608
-5.20%
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 00:13
Aster token pumps more than 500% post-TGE launch
The post Aster token pumps more than 500% post-TGE launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER token soars 550% to $0.52 post-TGE. Total value locked catapulted to $1 billion, doubling pre-launch figures. Aster’s debut bolsters BNB Chain’s ecosystem, boosting the BNB price. The Aster ($ASTER) token’s debut saw it hit $0.58, rocketing by more than 500% within hours. Aster then slightly pared the gains as traders looked for profits post-TGE and airdrop distribution for the YZi Labs-backed protocol. Altcoins such as Lagrange, EigenLayer and BNB have outshone the broader market. Launching at an initial price of approximately $0.08, the token swiftly ascended to a peak of $0.52. It is a move that encompassed a staggering 550% gain in its first trading session and saw ASTER’s market capitalization rally past the $800 million threshold. On debut, Aster rose to rank among the top 150 cryptocurrencies by market cap. A significant first step for $ASTER on BNB Chain. • $345M traded in 24h• Price reached $0.528 (~1,650%)• 330K new wallets joined• TVL $660M → $1.005B• Platform volume near $1.5B Thanks to our community for the trust and support. We’ll keep focusing on building an open… pic.twitter.com/cgPlwb2FVh — Aster (@Aster_DEX) September 18, 2025 As the token’s price pumped, daily volume rose to over $420 million in the initial 24 hours, up 1800%. While the 500% climb validates Aster’s utility in perpetual trading, bulls have to be aware of a potential sharp pullback if price overextends into the overbought territory. Aster TVL jumps to $1 billion Aster’s total value locked has exceeded expectations, surging to over $1 billion within days of the TGE in a milestone that represents a more than twofold increase from pre-launch figures of around $400 million, attracting over 330,000 new wallets and solidifying Aster’s position as the second-largest perpetual DEX globally. The influx highlights the platform’s multi-chain prowess, spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum,…
NEAR
$3.148
+6.17%
1
$0.014043
+245.46%
BNB
$988.26
-0.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:10
Russia announces new oil price formula to protect budget from sanctions and market swings
The post Russia announces new oil price formula to protect budget from sanctions and market swings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia is changing how it handles oil money. On Thursday, the Finance Ministry said it plans to roll out a new oil price formula next year that would lower the cut-off price for oil revenues going into the country’s fiscal reserve fund. The goal is reportedly to protect the national budget from market swings and Western sanctions on energy exports. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the plan is meant to make the budget “more resilient” by cutting the reliance on oil and gas revenues. “We are proposing a reduction in dependence on various constraints, whether price-related or volume-related,” Anton said at a public forum. He’s aiming to cut energy’s share of the budget to 22% next year, down from about 25% in the first eight months of 2025. Russia cuts cut-off price yearly, reinstates budget rule Under the new formula, Russia will lower the oil price cut-off by $1 every year until it hits $55 per barrel in 2030. The current level is $60. Any oil revenues from prices above the cut-off go straight into the reserve fund. When prices fall below that point, the reserve is used to cover the gap. Anton is also pushing to revive the “budget rule,” a mechanism dropped after the war in Ukraine began. It was first introduced by Alexei Kudrin in 2004. Without it, the budget becomes vulnerable to market drops. Russia plans to withdraw 447 billion rubles ($5.39 billion) from the fiscal reserve this year to help cover a budget deficit expected to top 1.7% of GDP. The fund currently holds around 4 trillion rubles ($48.25 billion). The draft budget is set to go to parliament on September 29. It puts the average price of Urals crude at $59 per barrel in 2026. That’s below the cut-off, meaning the reserve likely won’t…
1
$0.014043
+245.46%
T
$0.01675
-3.73%
MORE
$0.08713
-1.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:08
US-UK Forge New Crypto Pact, Aim To Harmonize Global Stablecoin Rules
The post US-UK Forge New Crypto Pact, Aim To Harmonize Global Stablecoin Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States and the United Kingdom have announced a comprehensive new cooperation agreement aimed at unifying regulatory oversight for the cryptocurrency sector. This deal, a product of high-level talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, marks a significant step toward creating a more harmonized and predictable environment for crypto businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. The agreement for two The core of the agreement is to address systemic risks and combat illicit financial flows, particularly concerning stablecoins. It is a direct response to a rapidly expanding global market and aims to foster greater regulatory clarity. While the agreement does not include plans for a joint central bank digital currency (CBDC), it is designed to give British firms better access to U.S. capital markets and attract more American investment. For the U.S., the deal provides an important partner in shaping global crypto standards. A deal that paves way for clearer crypto regulations The inclusion of major banks and crypto organizations in the policy discussions leading to this agreement underscores the broad industry support for clearer rules. As reported the representatives from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple and Barclays took part in negotiations. Experts believe this deal will accelerate innovation and potentially boost cross-border investment, mitigating the risk of regulatory arbitrage. The move follows months of lobbying from industry groups and reflects a growing consensus that international collaboration is essential to manage the risks and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. Source: https://coinidol.com/us-uk-new-crypto-pact/
U
$0.01415
+1.84%
MORE
$0.08713
-1.11%
MOVE
$0.1287
-4.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:06
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
AI
$0.1425
-4.36%
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 00:03
Disturbed’s Pre-Hiatus Album Reached The Top Of The Charts 15 Years Ago
The post Disturbed’s Pre-Hiatus Album Reached The Top Of The Charts 15 Years Ago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disturbed scored four straight Billboard 200 No. 1s by 2010, with Asylum cementing the band’s run and standing tall in a pop-heavy era 15 years ago this week. Disturbed backstage at Not So Silent Night. during Live 105’s “Not So Silent Night” Concert 2002 – Backstage at HP Pavilion in San Jose, California, United States. (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage) WireImage Rock band Disturbed may be gearing up to deliver another album, as the group returned earlier in 2025 with its new single “I Will Not Break.” That tune quickly became a hit on several of Billboard’s rock-focused rankings, which the outfit is used to commanding at this point. As fans wait to hear more, one of the group’s most successful albums celebrates a special milestone. Asylum Debuted at No. 1 in September 2010 15 years ago, Disturbed topped the Billboard 200 with the album Asylum. The full-length launched in first place with 179,000 copies sold on the chart dated September 18, 2010. The group’s fifth album became its fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which at the time only looked at pure sales as streaming platforms had not yet taken over the industry. A decade after emerging as one of the most exciting names in hard rock and metal with The Sickness, Disturbed had sent all of its subsequent projects — Believe, Ten Thousand Fists, Indestructible, and then Asylum — to No. 1 on the tally. Rock’s Big Year on the Billboard 200 Hard rock was in the middle of an exciting moment of popularity back in 2010, even as the Billboard 200 was becoming increasingly competitive with pop, rap, and country all taking turns dominating. Asylum was one of several projects from rock groups to rule the chart in 2010, joining Godsmack’s The Oracle, Avenged Sevenfold’s Nightmare, and…
1
$0.014043
+245.46%
PHOTO
$1.202
+8.24%
MORE
$0.08713
-1.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:02
