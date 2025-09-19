MEXC birža
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?
AI
$0.1424
-4.42%
NOW
$0.00586
-0.67%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 00:35
Analyst Predicts Crypto Market to Hit $23T, Here’s XRP Price if This Plays Out
XRP price could benefit tremendously as a well-known analyst predicts the total crypto market cap to hit tens of trillions. Notably, crypto analysts have consistently presented bold forecasts for the market, and one of the biggest comes from Dark Defender, who believes the total crypto market cap could climb to an astonishing $23.26 trillion.Visit Website
CAP
$0.15404
-2.20%
XRP
$3.0164
-3.34%
HERE
$0.00026
+4.00%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/19 00:32
Ripple, Franklin Templeton, And DBS Join Forces To Roll Out Tokenized Lending On XRP Ledger
Ripple has partnered with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to offer trading and lending solutions that leverage tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger.
XRP
$3.0164
-3.34%
BANK
$0.07962
-6.25%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 00:31
Kalshi surges past Polymarket in volume, grabs global dominance
While trading volumes across both Polymarket and Kalshi cooled after the U.S. elections last year, both platforms appear poised to grow.
U
$0.01415
+1.84%
GROW
$0.0595
-2.77%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 00:31
ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate
Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
MAJOR
$0.16138
-1.86%
ASTR
$0.02393
-2.28%
STAGE
$0.0000403
-17.58%
Coindoo
2025/09/19 00:30
Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana
Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana
SEED
$0.001618
+7.22%
TITAN
$0.000000006592
-11.31%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/19 00:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogwifhat News & Where To Buy Top Trending Layer Brett In September
The crypto market is buzzing again with talk of meme coins, and everyone wants to know which tokens could break out in 2025. Many are tracking Shiba Inu price prediction reports and fresh news around Dogwifhat, but there’s another name gaining momentum fast: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Its crypto presale has already raised about $3.7m, with […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogwifhat News & Where To Buy Top Trending Layer Brett In September appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SHIBA
$0.000000000614
--%
LIVE
$0.01853
+8.74%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 00:30
Kaspa Strengthens Network Performance – Could the KAS Chart Be Next to React?
Kaspa is showing off both speed and market tension today. The network just hit a new record of 3,210 transactions per second (TPS), proving its BlockDAG design can handle massive activity. At the same time, more than $35 million in short positions are sitting close to the current price, creating the perfect setup for a
KAS
$0.085093
-4.76%
MORE
$0.08713
-1.11%
REACT
$0.07089
-6.63%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 00:30
Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II And Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Talk About Their New Podcast & Nick Saban
The post Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II And Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Talk About Their New Podcast & Nick Saban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alabama Crimson Tide greats Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold are debuting a new podcast called “Closed On Sundays.” (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold may not have played at the same time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they share a lot in common during their NFL careers. The two standout cornerbacks not only played at Alabama, they did so under legendary head coach Nick Saban. That path that started in Tuscaloosa led to both players being selected in the first round of the NFL draft, where they now serve as the No. 1 cornerbacks of their respective teams. In Surtain II’s case, he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and regarded as one of the top overall players as a member of the Denver Broncos. In Arnold’s case, he’s coming off of a solid rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions. Considering their backgrounds, it’s no surprise that the two are pairing up to form their first podcasts together called “Closed On Sundays.” The weekly series will see the two share stories from an on-field perspective and behind the scenes, along with featuring weekly guests. It’s an interesting dynamic considering the 25-year-old Surtain II – even though he’s the more established of the duo – is more reserved whereas as the 22-year-old Arnold is more outspoken and is not afraid to give headline-worthy quotes. The Lions cornerback arguably gave the quote of the year shortly after he was drafted when he said he would jam his mom into the dirt if she lined up across him as a receiver. “It meshes well because Terrion may say the things that I may not say or may not come out of my mouth,” says Surtain II in a one-on-one interview. “It’s good to…
1
$0.014043
+245.46%
PHOTO
$1.202
+8.24%
MORE
$0.08713
-1.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:29
FX Brokers with ETH vs. Bitcoin Brokers: Which Is Better for Modern Traders?
The post FX Brokers with ETH vs. Bitcoin Brokers: Which Is Better for Modern Traders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The days when you wired dollars to a brokerage account and waited two business days feel positively vintage. Over the past five years, forex brokers have embraced crypto funding, allowing traders to top up their margin with Bitcoin or Ethereum almost as easily as sending an email. Both coins promise round-the-clock transfers, global reach, and a measure of privacy from traditional banking rails. Yet the experience of using a Bitcoin-denominated account can differ sharply from using an Ethereum-denominated one, and those differences reshape how quickly you can deploy capital, how much you pay in fees, and how smoothly you can exit back to fiat when it is time to take profit. Speed and Fees Every trader eventually faces that heart-pounding moment when margin runs low just as a perfect setup emerges. If you fund with Bitcoin, confirmation times average ten minutes, but network congestion can expand that window to an uncomfortable hour. Ethereum produces blocks roughly every 12 seconds, but economic finality occurs only after 2 epochs (12–13 minutes) under normal conditions. Exchanges/brokers typically require multiple block confirmations for ETH deposits (often on the order of 6–14+ blocks), not a single block. When you add Ethereum layer-2 rollups such as Arbitrum or Optimism to the equation, sub-minute transfers become routine. The fee structure follows a similar pattern. Bitcoin fees correlate directly with block space demand; during 2023’s mempool surge, they spiked above $25, turning small top-ups into a questionable proposition. Ethereum gas fees can be equally wild NFT hype once pushed simple transfers near $20, but rollups frequently pull those costs down to mere cents. The trader who values consistent, predictable costs will therefore lean toward FX brokers with ETH and its layer-2 ecosystem, whereas someone comfortable waiting for an optimal fee window may still prefer BTC’s simplicity. Liquidity, Slippage,…
NEAR
$3.152
+6.30%
BTC
$116,214.49
-1.22%
HYPE
$56.02
-3.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:27
Populārākās ziņas
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September