Optimism Sparks Debate in Crypto’s 2025 Performance
The post Optimism Sparks Debate in Crypto’s 2025 Performance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The unpredictable landscape of cryptocurrencies in 2025 is stirring diverse views among experts, as market conditions demonstrate unusual dynamics. While some experts suggest this year as a potential growth era for digital currencies, others caution against blanket optimism. Continue Reading:Optimism Sparks Debate in Crypto’s 2025 Performance Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/optimism-sparks-debate-in-cryptos-2025-performance
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:45
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defends prolonged staking exit queue
The post Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defends prolonged staking exit queue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on the growing concerns over the network’s staking exit queue, which has now stretched to more than six weeks. In a Sept. 18 post on X, Buterin framed the process as a deliberate design choice rather than a flaw, comparing it to the discipline of military service. According to Buterin, staking is not a casual activity but a commitment to defend the network. In that light, frictions such as exit delays serve as safeguards. “An army cannot hold together if any percent of it can suddenly leave at any time,” he wrote, stressing that Ethereum’s reliability depends on ensuring validators cannot abandon their role instantaneously. However, Buterin conceded that the current design is not perfect. Nevertheless, he argued: “That’s not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, rather that if you reduce the constants naively then that makes the chain much less trustworthy from the PoV of any node that does not go online very frequently.” Buterin’s remarks echoed the perspective of Sreeram Kannan, founder of restaking protocol EigenLayer. In his own post on Sept. 17, Kannan described Ethereum’s prolonged exit period as “a conservative parameter” that acts as a vital security measure. He explained that the wait time protects against worst-case scenarios, such as coordinated validator attacks where participants might attempt to exit before facing slashing penalties. Considering this, Kannan warned: “Unstaking cannot be instantaneous.” He continued that shortening the process to a matter of days could expose Ethereum to attacks that drain its security assumptions. By contrast, the longer window allows for detecting and punishing malicious behavior such as double-signing. This design ensures that misbehaving validators cannot easily escape accountability. Kannan highlighted that this buffer allows inactive nodes to reconnect and periodically validate the correct fork. He argued…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:43
4 токена готови да изпреварят Shiba Inu (SHIB) в предстоящия bull run
В предишния bull run Shiba Inu (SHIB) отбеляза впечатляващ ръст и се превърна в глобален феномен. Въпреки това, сегашните тенденции показват, че инвеститорите постепенно се отдръпват от активи, базирани единствено на спекулации, и се насочват към токени с по-стабилна основа, реални приложения и силни общности. През следващия растежен цикъл се очаква редица нови проекти да […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 23:43
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to let president fire Fed Governor Tim Cook
PANews reported on September 18 that the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the president to fire Federal Reserve Board member Cook.
PANews
2025/09/18 23:42
Watch Out: The Founder of This Altcoin Has Announced Plans to Limit the Total Supply
The post Watch Out: The Founder of This Altcoin Has Announced Plans to Limit the Total Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe has announced a significant tokenomics change proposal for the platform’s native token, ASTR. Watanabe announced plans to move away from the current inflation model and toward a fixed-supply structure. He stated that this change is part of the Astar Evolution 2.0 process, described as the ecosystem’s “ultimate game plan,” and that the updates will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2025. In this context, the voting process for Tokenomics 3.0 has also begun on the Astar forum. This “vote of confidence,” held on Opensquare and running until September 28, 2025, offers ASTR holders three options: Transitioning ASTR to a fixed-supply, emissions-reducing model Maintaining the current inflationary model Abstain According to the Tokenomics 3.0 draft, proposed changes include: Fixed maximum supply (~10.5 billion ASTR) Emission reduction and gradual reduction of staking rewards Fee distribution: 50% burn, 30% to validators, 20% to the treasury The protocol has its own liquidity (Protocol-Owned Liquidity – POL) While the vote is non-binding, it will reflect the views of the Astar community and will guide subsequent management decisions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-the-founder-of-this-altcoin-has-announced-plans-to-limit-the-total-supply/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:42
PayPal’s PYUSD Stablecoin Now Launched on Stellar
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/paypal-pyusd-launches-stellar/
Coinstats
2025/09/18 23:41
Former Pantera partner to spearhead Solmate with $300M Solana digital asset treasury initiative in UAE
The post Former Pantera partner to spearhead Solmate with $300M Solana digital asset treasury initiative in UAE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is launching Solmate, a digital asset treasury focusing on Solana investments in the UAE. Solmate aims to leverage growing institutional interest and significant Solana adoption in the Middle East. Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is establishing Solmate, a digital asset treasury focused on Solana investments in the UAE. The initiative aims to capitalize on growing institutional interest in Solana within the Middle Eastern market. The UAE has positioned itself as a blockchain hub, attracting over many blockchain firms through regulatory frameworks like the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. The UAE market has shown particular interest in Solana investments, with one UAE-backed entity planning a $1 billion allocation to SOL tokens as part of broader institutional crypto adoption trends. Pantera Capital, which manages over $5 billion in assets under management, has been an early backer of major blockchain projects including Solana during its initial growth phases. The Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai regulators in 2025 to create dedicated economic zones for blockchain developers, further strengthening ties between the platform and the region. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/former-pantera-partner-leads-solmate-300m-solana-uae/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:40
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP
Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/18 23:38
Fred Kerley Joins Enhanced Games Amid Suspension
The post Fred Kerley Joins Enhanced Games Amid Suspension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fred Kerley of the United States reacts after men’s 100m run during the Diamond League and Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, 25 August 2024. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images The 100-meter Olympic bronze and silver medalist, Fred Kerley, has joined the Enhanced Games. The 30-year-old has become the first American athlete to join the event, ahead of its inaugural competition. The Enhanced Games, scheduled to take place in May 2026 in Vegas, will allow athletes to take FDA-approved performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision. The 100-meter world champion’s commitment comes after not competing at the 2025 World Championships. Amid withdrawing from the U.S. trials, Kerley faced a provisional suspension last month by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for an anti-doping whereabouts violation. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games,” Kerley said. “The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.” In case of setting a new record in the 100-meter category, Kerley will be rewarded $1 million in prize money. Each individual event at the Enhanced Games, along with the appearance fee and bonus, will have a total prize pot of $500,000, with $250,000 reserved for the winner. ForbesOlympic Medalist Ben Proud Joins The Enhanced GamesBy Paras J. Haji Kerley Isn’t The Only Olympian Kerley has signed for the controversial event alongside other higher-profile Olympians, including freestyle swimmer Ben Proud. Proud is the first athlete from Britain to join the Enhanced Games, after announcing the news on Social Media. Following this decision, the Olympic silver medalist’s funding has been ended by Aquatics GB, stating “the event has no credibility.” He will also…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:38
PYUSD lands on TRON: 332M accounts and $28B TVL, what changes
PayPal USD debuts on TRON as a permissionless token PYUSD0, enabled by LayerZero's OFT standard and the Stargate Hydra extension.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 23:37
