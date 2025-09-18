2025-09-19 Friday

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

TLDR: ASIC grants class relief for intermediaries handling licensed stablecoins, reducing the need for separate AFS licences. Exemption covers distribution, market, and clearing licences but still requires issuers to hold an AFS licence. Guidance updates to INFO 225 will add examples for stablecoins, meme coins, and wrapped tokens under financial laws. ASIC says it will [...] The post Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/18
Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Holds 60 Bitcoin

The post Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Holds 60 Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 17:17 Robert Kiyosaki, best known for Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again taken aim at fiat currencies, describing the U.S. financial system as “rigged” against ordinary people. Speaking on a podcast this week, he argued that schools mislead students into chasing jobs and saving dollars that lose value year after year, while central banks print money that enriches the elite. He admitted that it took him years to understand Bitcoin, but said buying at $6,000 changed his outlook. Kiyosaki now holds around 60 BTC — worth nearly $7 million — and uses cash flow from real estate to buy more Bitcoin alongside gold, silver, oil, and Ethereum. He has predicted that BTC could reach $1 million within the next decade, though he warns investors to expect crashes along the way. Kiyosaki also dismissed ETFs as “paper traps” that offer convenience but little protection during a crisis. Instead, he believes direct ownership of hard assets and digital currencies is essential as inflation eats away at savings. His point is backed by data: $1,000 held in U.S. dollars since 2000 has lost nearly half its purchasing power, while Bitcoin has risen more than 900% in just five years. Around the world, countries like Venezuela and Argentina show the same story more dramatically, where collapsing local currencies have pushed citizens toward stablecoins and Bitcoin as financial lifelines. For Kiyosaki, the lesson is simple: fiat weakens the poor, while Bitcoin and scarce assets give individuals a way out of what he calls a broken system. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed…
2025/09/18
Praetorian Group CEO Pleads Guilty to $200 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

TLDR Praetorian Group CEO pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in a $200M Ponzi scheme. Over 90,000 investors were defrauded, suffering losses of at least $62M. Palafox used funds for luxury cars, homes, and designer goods, totaling millions. He faces up to 40 years in prison and agreed to pay $62.7 million in [...] The post Praetorian Group CEO Pleads Guilty to $200 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/18
Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana: SOL’s Latest Moves Signal a Breakout Rally to $300+

Remittix (RTX) enters the picture as a token that, while smaller, is laying down foundations such as security, community incentives, upcoming wallet beta, and CEX listings that may contrast sharply with SOL’s institutional momentum. Comparing both helps highlight what makes Remittix attractive at this moment.
2025/09/18
Инвеститорите в Dogecoin насочват вниманието си към нова монета – прогноза за ръст 93 пъти

Dogecoin (DOGE) премина през значителни колебания през последните седмици. Междувременно „китовете“ – големите инвеститори – активно търсят нови възможности за диверсификация на портфейлите си. Анализ на ценовата тенденция на Dogecoin Първоначално възприеман като развлекателен проект, Dogecoin днес е седмата по пазарна капитализация криптовалута сред мемкойните. Наскоро DOGE достигна най-високата си стойност за последните 3 години […]
2025/09/18
Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

The post Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 17: Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras scores the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarter-final first-leg match between River Plate and Palmeiras at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 17, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Getty Images Palmeiras defeated River Plate 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. The Brazilian side will host the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final in São Paulo next week. Clash Of South American Giants This is the biggest clash in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals. Palmeiras has won three Copa Libertadores titles, including back-to-back trophies in 2020 and 2021, and River Plate has won the trophy four times, with the last victory coming against rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 final. Palmeiras’ forward #09 Vitor Roque (L) and River Plate’s Chilean defender #17 Paulo Diaz (R) fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg football match between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Palmeiras at the MAS Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Both teams have huge fan bases in their respective nations and both are currently competing for their domestic league as well as the continental title. River Plate hosted the first leg at the incredible Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final and is now the biggest stadium in South America. Fast Start Takes Palmeiras To Victory Gustavo Gómez opened the scoring for visitors Palmeiras after just six minutes of play. The team in green silenced a sea of red and white with a sucker-punch of a goal from a set-play. New signing from Fulham Andreas Pereira provided the assist and the defender headed…
2025/09/18
Avalanche L1 Powers Titan’s K-Pop Fan App, Tokenized Collectibles Meet Daily Engagement

Titan Content unveils 2GATHR, an Avalanche L1–powered fan app on its TITAN chain, offering NFTs, missions and community features alongside new group AtHeart.
2025/09/18
SOL Moves Sideways While Ozak AI Token Targets Life-Changing Gains for Presale Investors

The post SOL Moves Sideways While Ozak AI Token Targets Life-Changing Gains for Presale Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of crypto, two tokens are making waves, albeit with different trajectories. While Solana (SOL) continues to move sideways, the Ozak AI token is gaining significant momentum with impressive presale results. With Ozak AI’s presale showing growth of over 1,100%, investors are eyeing substantial returns as the presale progresses. Ozak AI Presale Performance: Rapid Growth and Strong Fundamentals The Ozak AI token is in Phase 6 of its presale, with the price fixed at $0.012. The project has made remarkable strides, seeing its token grow by more than 1,100% since the beginning of the event. Over 905 million tokens have been sold, raising over $3.2 million. As the presale moves forward, the next price increase will take the token to $0.014, requiring a minimum investment of $100. Ozak AI has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 30% allocated to presale. Other allocations include ecosystem incentives, reserves, liquidity, and the project team. The distributions support both growth and sustainability, ensuring a balanced supply for adoption and development. Key Features and Partnerships Supporting Ozak AI’s Growth Ozak AI offers significant value beyond just speculation. The platform utilizes machine learning with decentralized networks to provide predictive analytics for financial markets. Ozak AI offers real-time data feeds, customizable prediction agents, and decentralized applications (dApps) to users. The integration of the Ozak AI Rewards Hub adds a unique feature to the platform, where users can participate in staking, governance, and rewards. This initiative also raises awareness about the presale success. Ozak AI has partnered with various leading platforms. Pyth Network enhances the reliability of its predictive models and provides accurate financial data across blockchains. Additionally, Dex3’s liquidity solutions improve the platform’s trading experience, enabling seamless transactions. The integration of Weblume’s no-code tools and the SINT protocol for one-click AI upgrades makes…
2025/09/18
USD must break and hold below 7.0860 for further downside – UOB Group

The post USD must break and hold below 7.0860 for further downside – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slight uptick in upward momentum is likely to lead US Dollar (USD) trading in a higher range of 7.0930/7.1130. In the longer run, USD must break and hold below 7.0860 before further downside is likely, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Slight uptick in upward momentum 24-HOUR VIEW: “After USD fell sharply two days ago, we highlighted the following yesterday: ‘The sharp and swift decline appears to be overdone, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, USD could drop to 7.0980 before stabilisation is likely. A sustained drop below 7.0980 appears unlikely, and 7.0875 is also unlikely to come into view.’ The anticipated decline exceeded our expectation, as USD broke below both 7.0980 and 7.0875, reaching a low of 7.0860. However, the decline was brief, as USD rebounded sharply to close largely unchanged at 7.1020 (-0.02%). Downward pressure has faded, and there has been a slight uptick in upward momentum. However, this is likely to lead to USD trading in a higher range of 7.0930/7.1130 rather than a sustained advance.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a negative USD stance since early last week (see annotations in chart below). Yesterday (17 Sep, spot at 7.1050), we indicated that ‘the rapid increase in momentum suggests that a break of 7.1000 would not be surprising.’ We added, ‘the next level to monitor is 7.0875.’ We did not expect how the price movements developed, as USD dropped to a low of 7.0860 and then rebounded strongly. While USD could still weaken, the rebound from 7.0860 suggests that this level is acting as a pivotal support — a kind of ‘reverse highwater mark’ — and only a break and close below it would indicate that further downside is likely. The likelihood of USD breaking clearly below 7.0860 will…
2025/09/18
BB Buybacks: BounceBit’s Revolutionary Plan to Boost Token Value

BitcoinWorld BB Buybacks: BounceBit’s Revolutionary Plan to Boost Token Value The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with BounceBit’s latest announcement: a groundbreaking proposal that could reshape the value proposition for its native BB token. Imagine a scenario where the very activity on a platform directly benefits its token holders. This isn’t just a dream; the BounceBit Foundation is actively considering directing platform fees towards strategic BB buybacks. What Exactly Are BB Buybacks and How Will They Work? At its core, a BB buyback involves a protocol using its generated revenue to repurchase its own tokens from the open market. In BounceBit’s case, the Foundation is exploring a ‘fee switch’ on BounceBit Trade. This mechanism would essentially divert a portion of the trading fees collected on the platform. Instead of these fees being used for other operational expenses or distributed differently, they would be used to buy back BB tokens. These repurchased tokens can then be ‘burned’ (permanently removed from circulation) or held in a treasury, both of which aim to reduce the total circulating supply. Why Are BB Buybacks a Potential Game-Changer for BB Token Holders? The prospect of consistent BB buybacks holds significant promise for the BounceBit ecosystem and its token holders. This strategy often creates a positive feedback loop, enhancing the token’s value over time. Here are some key benefits: Increased Scarcity: By reducing the total supply of BB tokens, each remaining token theoretically becomes more valuable. Enhanced Demand: A continuous buying pressure from the Foundation can stabilize and even push up the token’s price. Investor Confidence: It signals a strong commitment from the project to its token’s long-term health and value. Sustainable Growth: Tying token value directly to platform activity creates a robust, self-sustaining economic model. What Challenges Might BounceBit Face in Implementing BB Buybacks? While the concept of BB buybacks is exciting, implementing such a significant change requires careful planning and consideration. The BounceBit Foundation is currently reviewing its revenue sharing model to ensure a smooth transition. Key areas of focus include: Technical Implementation: Ensuring the fee switch and buyback mechanism are secure and efficient. Community Consensus: Gaining widespread support from the BB token holder community, as these changes often involve governance proposals. Market Dynamics: Strategically executing buybacks to minimize market manipulation and maximize positive impact. Transparency: Clearly communicating the process and results of the buybacks to maintain trust. What Are the Next Steps for BounceBit’s Buyback Initiative? The BounceBit Foundation’s announcement is an initial step, signaling its serious intent to pursue BB buybacks. The next phase involves a thorough review of their existing revenue sharing model. This detailed examination will help identify the most effective and equitable channels for directing platform fees towards buybacks. Community feedback and engagement will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the final implementation. Ultimately, the goal is to create a more robust and rewarding ecosystem for all participants, with the potential for increased value driven by the platform’s success. In summary, BounceBit’s exploration of using trade fees for BB buybacks represents a forward-thinking approach to tokenomics. If successfully implemented, this strategy could significantly enhance the value proposition of the BB token, fostering greater investor confidence and creating a more sustainable growth trajectory for the entire BounceBit ecosystem. It’s a compelling development that many in the crypto space will be watching closely. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are BB buybacks? BB buybacks refer to the process where the BounceBit Foundation uses a portion of the trading fees generated on its platform, BounceBit Trade, to repurchase BB tokens from the open market. This reduces the circulating supply of the token. How do BB buybacks benefit token holders? By reducing the supply of BB tokens, buybacks can increase scarcity, potentially driving up the token’s price. They also demonstrate the project’s commitment to long-term value, which can boost investor confidence. When will BounceBit implement the fee switch for BB buybacks? The BounceBit Foundation is currently reviewing its revenue sharing model and the specific channels for implementation. A definitive timeline has not yet been announced, but it is an active consideration. What is BounceBit Trade? BounceBit Trade is a platform within the BounceBit ecosystem where users can engage in trading activities, generating fees that the Foundation now plans to potentially redirect towards BB token buybacks. Will all trade fees go towards BB buybacks? The Foundation is considering a ‘fee switch,’ which implies a portion of the platform fees would be directed towards buybacks. The exact percentage or model is part of their ongoing review. What are your thoughts on BounceBit’s plan for BB buybacks? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation about this exciting development in the crypto world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping tokenomics price action. This post BB Buybacks: BounceBit’s Revolutionary Plan to Boost Token Value first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/18
