2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Coinbase Launches USDC On-Chain Lending Service

Coinbase Launches USDC On-Chain Lending Service

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase has launched an on-chain USDC lending service. Users can borrow USDC on the Base chain through the Morpho and Steakhouse Financial protocols, with current annualized returns up to 10.8% . Funds will be linked to the Morpho protocol from the Coinbase smart contract wallet and allocated by Steakhouse Financial to different markets to optimize returns. Users can withdraw funds at any time. This service is currently available in the United States (excluding New York State), Bermuda, and some other countries.
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.1548+4.70%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005262+1.97%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/19 00:01
Kopīgot
Bitwise Predicts Surge in Crypto Credit & Borrowing

Bitwise Predicts Surge in Crypto Credit & Borrowing

The post Bitwise Predicts Surge in Crypto Credit & Borrowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitwise CEO predicts crypto credit markets will expand dramatically within a year. On-chain lending protocols are already seeing double-digit growth. Tokenized credit products and real-world asset loans are also emerging sectors. Bitwise Asset Management chief executive Hunter Horsley believes the crypto industry’s next explosive sector will be borrowing and credit. In a recent post on X, Horsley said that within six to twelve months, this sector will be “the big story,” adding that the trend will grow over the next several years. He highlighted two forces driving this growth. First, with nearly $4 trillion in crypto assets already circulating, investors will increasingly choose to borrow against their holdings instead of selling them. Second is the fast-growing tokenization sector. According to Horsley, as trillions of dollars’ worth of stocks and other traditional assets become tokenized, small investors will be able to borrow against their assets directly on-chain for the first time. 6-12 months from now, the big story in crypto is going to be credit and borrowing. It will explosively grow over the next few years. Two vectors: 1. There’s nearly $4 trillion dollars of crypto and growing: when people can borrow against this crypto, rather than sell, they… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) September 18, 2025 Horsley concluded that the crypto borrowing and credit sector “is just getting started” and will fundamentally reshape global capital markets. DeFi Lending Sector Booms Horsley’s prediction comes amid recent growth across decentralized finance. According to industry data, the total crypto lending market was about $36.5 billion in late 2024, rebounding sharply from the downturn that followed the 2021 peak. Open on-chain borrowing surged 959% since late 2022, reaching $19.1 billion by the end of last year. Aave AAVE $309.1 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $4.71 B Vol. 24h: $492.89 M remains the leader,…
1
1$0.014243+249.35%
B
B$0.49513-1.53%
MemeCore
M$2.34457-12.80%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:01
Kopīgot
VFX Token vs Chainlink: When Real Trading Data Beats Oracle Promises

VFX Token vs Chainlink: When Real Trading Data Beats Oracle Promises

While Chainlink trades at $24 with a $15 billion market cap based on oracle promises, VFX Token at $0.06 generates […] The post VFX Token vs Chainlink: When Real Trading Data Beats Oracle Promises appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06402-2.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.15404-2.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.85%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:00
Kopīgot
Pundit Shares ‘XRP Endgame’: What To Watch Out For With Ripple

Pundit Shares ‘XRP Endgame’: What To Watch Out For With Ripple

Crypto pundit Pumpius is drawing attention to what he calls the “XRP Endgame,” saying all the key pieces are falling into place for Ripple and its token. According to him, these shifts put XRP in a rare position to rise above other digital assets. Global rules and banking standards are also moving in Ripple’s favor at the same time. Pundit: Institutional Rails And Legal Clarity Cement XRP’s Role Pumpius stresses that Ripple’s victory in its long fight with the SEC is not just a legal win but a turning point. After years in court, XRP now has the strongest legal clarity of any cryptocurrency in the U.S.  Related Reading: Market Expert Says XRP Price At $1,000 Will Happen, But The Timeline Is Different He also points to Ripple’s launch of RLUSD, its enterprise stablecoin backed by reserves at BNY Mellon. Pumpius notes that this connection matters because BNY Mellon safeguards trillions in assets for global giants, including BlackRock and the U.S. Treasury. Tying a stablecoin to XRP’s payment rails creates what he calls a “stable reserve army” that strengthens trust in Ripple’s network. On the banking front, Pumpius explains that Ripple is not only licensed as a money service business but has also applied for the highly difficult New York banking charter. He adds that Ripple has taken it a step further by applying for a Federal Reserve master account, the highest privilege in the U.S. banking system. If granted, Ripple would not just compete with banks but effectively act as one, placing XRP at the center of financial settlements. XRP ETFs, Ripple’s Global Standards, And Tech Drive Convergence Pumpius notes that nearly 20 XRP spot ETFs are awaiting approval. If greenlit, these funds could open the doors to trillions of dollars from institutional investors and push XRP into the ranks of Wall Street assets overnight. Another major shift is the migration to ISO 20022, a global messaging standard that all major banks must adhere to by November. Pumpius points out that XRP has been ready for this for years, meaning RippleNet can easily connect with traditional banking rails the moment the change takes effect. Related Reading: Crypto Analyst Debunks XRP Price To $10,000 Claims, Reveals How High It Can Go Additionally, he notes that XRP is in the liquidity tokenization plan of DTCC, the world’s largest settlement utility. At the same time, he notes that the DNA Protocol is quietly developing biometric and genomic identity tools on the XRP Ledger. This step could solve Know Your Customer checks at the deepest level, blending finance and digital identity in a way no other blockchain has achieved. Ripple benefits as he notes the rise of a supportive political environment. A pro-crypto administration is pushing laws that fit Ripple’s long-term playbook. With regulators and policymakers leaning in the same direction, he believes the stage is set for XRP to move into its endgame. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.014243+249.35%
Union
U$0.01415+1.74%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00218--%
Kopīgot
NewsBTC2025/09/19 00:00
Kopīgot
Dogecoin (DOGE) a trecut prin fluctuații semnificative în ultimele săptămâni. Între timp, „balenele” – marii investitori – caută activ noi oportunități pentru diversificarea portofoliilor.

Dogecoin (DOGE) a trecut prin fluctuații semnificative în ultimele săptămâni. Între timp, „balenele” – marii investitori – caută activ noi oportunități pentru diversificarea portofoliilor.

Dogecoin (DOGE) a trecut prin fluctuații semnificative în ultimele săptămâni. Între timp, „balenele” – marii investitori – caută activ noi oportunități pentru diversificarea portofoliilor. Analiza tendinței prețului Dogecoin Inițial perceput ca un proiect de divertisment, Dogecoin a ajuns astăzi să fie a șaptea criptomonedă ca capitalizare de piață între meme coin-uri. Recent, DOGE a atins […]
DOGE
DOGE$0.27078-3.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002601-4.69%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 00:00
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Accumulation Addresses Hit Record Inflows Before Fed Interest Rate Verdict, Another Major Rally Brewing?

Bitcoin Accumulation Addresses Hit Record Inflows Before Fed Interest Rate Verdict, Another Major Rally Brewing?

On Wednesday, Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, experienced slight bearish pressure as news about the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut flooded the broader cryptocurrency sector. Even though BTC experienced price fluctuations, there was still a significant buying pressure observed among retail and institutional investors in the market. Market Bets On Bitcoin Are Heavily Heating Up […]
Bitcoin
BTC$116,210.17-1.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.16138-1.76%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 00:00
Kopīgot
OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.001888-2.22%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Kopīgot
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why DOGE Could Retrace Back Below $0.20 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rises

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why DOGE Could Retrace Back Below $0.20 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rises

As Dogecoin price momentum fades off, with experts issuing warnings of a potential retrace below the $0.20 threshold, investor interest has turned to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The platform is a new DeFi protocol that’s reshaping crypto lending and borrowing. Mutuum Finance has had 5 presales to date with the sixth live now at a price […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889-12.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01849+8.12%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27078-3.49%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 00:00
Kopīgot
LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration

LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration

TLDR LTP bridges digital assets and FX markets, offering unified market access to institutional clients. The partnership with Gold-i improves global liquidity distribution for institutional investors. LTP’s technology provides low-latency connectivity for efficient, real-time trading. LTP enables seamless access to both traditional and digital asset markets for hedge funds and brokers. LTP, a Hong Kong-based [...] The post LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06402-2.08%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432-7.90%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/18 23:59
Kopīgot
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover $4.1M Shibarium

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover $4.1M Shibarium

The post Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover $4.1M Shibarium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has launched a 50 ETH bounty program to recover millions in stolen Shibarium funds. The attacker must return all stolen tokens and submit a detailed whitehat disclosure report to claim the 50 ETH reward. The September 12 exploit drained $4.1 million after the hacker gained control of Shibarium validator keys using 4.6 million BONE. The Shiba Inu ecosystem team has unveiled a 50 ETH ($229,000) bounty program to recover millions in tokens stolen during the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit.  Partnering with K9 Finance, the team placed the reward in a dedicated escrow contract for the attacker, on the condition that all stolen tokens are returned to a specified recovery wallet. The bounty covers assets including SHIB, ETH, LEASH, xFUND, Treat, FUND, DAI, WBTC, Bad Idea AI, ROAR, USDC, LTD, USDT, Shifu, and OSCAR. KNINE tokens are excluded as K9 Finance has already secured those holdings. Conditions for the Shiba Inu Hacker To claim the bounty, the attacker must not only return the stolen tokens but also provide a full whitehat disclosure report. The document must explain the exploit method, including how validator access was gained, the tools and scripts used, related addresses and transaction hashes, and recommended prevention steps. If the attacker complies and ceases moving the compromised tokens, the Shiba Inu team promises to release the 50 ETH reward and issue a legal waiver where permitted by law. Separately, K9 Finance has offered a 5 ETH bounty for the frozen KNINE tokens worth more than $700,000. Details of the Shibarium Exploit According to the updated investigation, the hacker initiated a flash loan swap to purchase 4.6 million BONE from ShibaSwap. These tokens were delegated to Ryoshi Validator 1, giving the attacker over two-thirds of validator voting power. Using compromised validator keys, they signed a malicious state…
1
1$0.014243+249.35%
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.00001067+3.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000013-3.05%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 23:58
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September