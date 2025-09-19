2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%

GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4%

The post GBP/JPY gives up some intraday gains after BoE holds interest rates steady at 4% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/JPY pares some of its early gains after the BoE's monetary policy announcement. The BoE held interest rates steady at 4% with a 7-2 majority, as expected. Investors await Japan's National CPI data for August and the BoJ's monetary policy outcome. The GBP/JPY pair gives back some of its early gains during the late European trading session on Thursday. Still, the pair trades 0.2% higher to near 200.70. The asset faces selling pressure after the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England (BoE), in which it held interest rates steady at 4%, as expected. The BoE maintains the status quo with a 7-2 majority as household inflation expectations remain elevated. The rate-setting committee has stated that it will remain focused on squeezing out any "existing or emerging persistent inflationary pressures, to bring inflation sustainably to its 2% target in the medium term". Two BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members who voted for a further 25 basis points (bps) reduction in interest rates were Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor. The BoE reduced its key borrowing rates by 25 bps in August. The BoE sees inflation peaking 4% in September and has retained their "gradual and careful" monetary expansion guidance. Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers, except the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), ahead of the release of the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August and the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy announcement on Friday. National CPI ex. Fresh Food is estimated to have grown at an annual pace of 2.7%, slower than the prior reading of 3.1%. The BoJ is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5% and might keep the door open for an interest rate hike in the remainder of the year.
THETA klimt 6,7% terwijl altcoins weerstand naderen

THETA klimt 6,7% terwijl altcoins weerstand naderen

THETA lijkt klaar te staan voor een uitbraak nu de koers de belangrijke weerstandsniveaus nadert. De altcoin staat vandaag in de plus en de verwachtingen rondom het project nemen toe, mede dankzij nieuwe ontwikkelingen binnen hun EdgeCloud platform. Bekende crypto analist Michaël van de Poppe deelt op X zijn optimisme... Het bericht THETA klimt 6,7% terwijl altcoins weerstand naderen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Fed Rate Cut Sparks Hope for BTC Rally – Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $17M to Solve Bitcoin’s Bottlenecks

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Hope for BTC Rally – Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $17M to Solve Bitcoin’s Bottlenecks

The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates by 25 bps. It’s anticipated to push investors toward riskier assets, and thus fuel a $BTC rally.
Morning Minute: Forward Industries Eyes $4B to Buy More Solana

Morning Minute: Forward Industries Eyes $4B to Buy More Solana

The post Morning Minute: Forward Industries Eyes $4B to Buy More Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors mostly rally post-FOMC; BTC at $117,300 SOL jumps 5% as Forward Industries announces $4B ATM BNB crosses $1,000 for first time; CZ bull-posts ASTER (+400%) Hype hits new ATH at $59; Project X announces its Phase 2 TokenWorks & PNKSTR announce perpetual machine rollouts for 5 new NFT collections, token soars 💰 Forward Industries Loads a $4B ATM to Buy SOL The leading Solana TreasuryCo (or DAT) has apparently just whet its appetite. And is hungry for a lot more SOL… 📌 What Happened Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) filed an automatic shelf and an ATM prospectus for up to $4B. The company says proceeds may fund “pursuit of its Solana (SOL) strategy,” and other income-generating assets. This comes after Forward just bought 6.82M SOL ($1.6B) at a $232 average as it kicked off its SOL strategy. FORD stock dipped 10% on the day on the news of dilution, though it’s still up 168% on the month. 🗣️ What They’re Saying “Through this offering, Forward Industries gains a flexible and efficient mechanism to raise and methodically deploy capital in support of our Solana treasury strategy.” – Kyle Samani, Chairman, Forward Industries (press release) “We want to be not only the top Solana-based Digital Asset Treasury, we want to be the top Digital Asset Treasury in the world. We have aspirations for this thing to become a $50B+ Digital Asset Treasury company over the next 5-10 years.” – Kyle Samani, on TBPN 🧠 Why It Matters Forward Industries looks to be the leader of the SOL DAT race. For comparison, this is the list of current SOL DATs DeFi Development…
Carney meets Sheinbaum in Mexico City to deepen economic and security ties ahead of USMCA review

Carney meets Sheinbaum in Mexico City to deepen economic and security ties ahead of USMCA review

Canada’s prime minister is meeting with Mexico’s president in Mexico City, aiming to tighten economic and security ties before next year’s major review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to be at the National Palace for talks with President Claudia Sheinbaum, followed by a joint press appearance. Traveling with him […]
Galaxy Digital Continues Bitcoin Sell-Off: Offloads 800+ BTC To Major Exchanges

Galaxy Digital Continues Bitcoin Sell-Off: Offloads 800+ BTC To Major Exchanges

The post Galaxy Digital Continues Bitcoin Sell-Off: Offloads 800+ BTC To Major Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital Continues Bitcoin Sell-Off: Offloads 800+ BTC To Major Exchanges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
Yahoo Sports Make Strategic Play To Hook More Golf Fans

Yahoo Sports Make Strategic Play To Hook More Golf Fans

The post Yahoo Sports Make Strategic Play To Hook More Golf Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yahoo Sports’ new golf hub tees off with a foursome of partnerships with GOLF.com, Golf Digest, Skratch, and The Smylie Show. Yahoo Sports The Ryder Cup is right around the corner. The biennial team golf grudge match pitting the U.S.A against Europe tees off at Bethpage Black in New York next Friday morning. It’s the last whopper of a golf tournament on this year’s schedule and Yahoo Sports is seizing the occasion to introduce a one-stop golf content smorgasbord featuring curated news, analysis, commentary, video, podcasts and more. “We’ve been exploring ways to go deeper in golf for the past two quarters,” Jon Shaw, Yahoo Sports head of revenue and partnerships, said. “We really felt it was an awesome moment to capitalize on what as a fan is one of the most fun and broadest interest times for the sport and that matches with the Yahoo Sports audience. Our fans love to get behind big tentpoles.” They felt the timing, coinciding with the Ryder Cup’s lead-in hype cycle, would give them ample time to grow a following, well in advance of next season’s marquee events starting up with the season opener in January through the Players Championship and ensuing majors that really tend to whet advertisers’ appetite. They hope their new golf hub, built through partnerships with GOLF.com, Golf Digest, Skratch, and SportsGrid’s The Smylie Show, will become a go-to for both ardent and casual fans of the good walk spoiled looking to get their fill of tour talk. Internet pioneer Yahoo was a goliath in its late 1990s salad days, when web portals and search engines were as influential as AI is today in reshaping the tech landscape. Two decades later, in 2021, Apollo Global Management acquired 90% of Verizon Media, encompassing Yahoo and AOL, for $5 billion. Since…
Investitorii Dogecoin își îndreaptă atenția către o monedă nouă – prognoză de creștere de 93 de ori

Investitorii Dogecoin își îndreaptă atenția către o monedă nouă – prognoză de creștere de 93 de ori

Dogecoin (DOGE) a trecut prin fluctuații puternice în ultimele săptămâni. Între timp, „balenele” – marii investitori – caută activ noi oportunități pentru diversificarea portofoliilor. Analiza tendinței de preț a Dogecoin Considerat inițial doar un proiect de divertisment, Dogecoin a devenit astăzi al șaptelea cel mai mare meme coin după capitalizarea de piață. Recent, DOGE a […]
Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a step closer to mainstream finance after Coinbase introduced regulated futures for the token under the “1k Shib Index.” Lucie, the Shiba Inu market lead, argues that this development places SHIB on the same regulatory path that Bitcoin and Ethereum followed before winning approval for their spot ETFs. Her remarks have triggered speculation about whether SHIB could eventually see a U.S.Visit Website
Pop Culture Group (CPOP) Stock: Dips as $33M Bitcoin Bet Sparks Web3 Pivot

Pop Culture Group (CPOP) Stock: Dips as $33M Bitcoin Bet Sparks Web3 Pivot

TLDR CPOP dives into Web3 with $33M Bitcoin buy, reshaping entertainment tech. Pop Culture Group bets on crypto to transform the future of fan engagement. CPOP fuels Web3 push with Bitcoin & Ethereum to lead digital entertainment. $33M Bitcoin move marks CPOP’s bold leap into blockchain and artist equity. From hip-hop to crypto: CPOP backs [...] The post Pop Culture Group (CPOP) Stock: Dips as $33M Bitcoin Bet Sparks Web3 Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.
