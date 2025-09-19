MEXC birža
Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the Next Big Altcoin, Surpassing Solana (SOL)
The post Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the Next Big Altcoin, Surpassing Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Each bull cycle has its breakout star, and this time, investors are watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM). As Solana (SOL) had previously blinded the market with speed, Mutuum Finance is rewriting the hype to hard utility. Mutuum Finance is not only currently promising scalability, but is providing a platform on which the future of lending and borrowing can grow sustainably, something that competitors do not pose a threat of doing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could outpace Solana (SOL) in performance. Solana Price Maintains Strength Near $236 as Market Monitors Resistance Solana (SOL) is trading at $236.42 with slight improvements of about 1.2% in the last 24 hours with a 1-day range of between $231.88 and $240.55. The token has witnessed an approximate 9% increase in the last one week, which is backed by institutional investors and the high activity of the ecosystem. Resistance is seen between $250-$260 whereas the support is shaping between $220-$230 which indicates that SOL might require achieving a higher break. A portion of investors, in comparison to the well-established infrastructure and relative maturity of SOL, have been finding that emergent DeFi Mutuum Finance, presents higher growth potential under existing market conditions. Mutuum Finance Presale Rise Mutuum Finance has had an incredible rate of presale traction and has over 16,400 investors buying coins to raise over $16 million raised so far. During Phase 6, tokens can be purchased at $0.035 a token. Its hierarchical system is a rewards scheme and the ones who come early are set to see maximum rewards. In a bid to provide security within its ecosystem, Mutuum Finance has teamed with CertiK to initiate a formal bug bounty program and a pool of rewards, which amounts to $50,000 USDT. In a way that all the vulnerabilities may be discovered and eradicated, reward is provided in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 19:22
MetaMask Token Launch Confirmed: ConsenSys CEO Says It Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected
Key Takeaways: ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin confirms that a MetaMask token is on the way. The token will support decentralization, governance, and user rewards. With 30M+ monthly active users, MetaMask The post MetaMask Token Launch Confirmed: ConsenSys CEO Says It Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/19 19:22
Coral Protocol Simplifies Multi-Agent Development With Mix-And-Match Approach
Agentic artificial intelligence startup Coral Protocol said today it’s making AI agent collaboration easier than ever with the launch of its flagship project, Coral v1
Cryptodaily
2025/09/19 19:20
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates
Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 19:16
Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September
As Ethereum (ETH) aims for $5,500 this September, excitement within the investor community is high. However, it is not just about Ethereum (ETH). Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi altcoin, is steadily gaining traction thanks to its lending and borrowing protocol. As Ethereum still leads as a foundational layer, Mutuum Finance is trending, with its […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 19:15
WLFI passed the 100% fee repurchase and destruction proposal
PANews reported on September 19th that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), a crypto project backed by the Trump family, has passed a proposal to use all fees generated from the protocol's own liquidity to repurchase and permanently destroy WLFI tokens. Voting results showed 99.84% of votes in favor of the proposal.
PANews
2025/09/19 19:14
Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Up 14% After Recent Slump, Here’s Why
The post Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Up 14% After Recent Slump, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock surged 14% today after weeks of steep decline. CEO Simon Gerovich said the recent slump was “not what we planned or wanted.” The sharp rebound follows meetings with nearly 100 institutional investors, as the Metaplanet Bitcoin strategy continues to attract serious capital. After weeks of pain in the market, Metaplanet (MTPLF) shareholders finally have something to cheer about. Metaplanet stock surged nearly 15% on September 19, clawing back some losses from a brutal stretch that saw the stock tumble more than 30% in a month. It’s been a volatile ride for Metaplanet stock in recent weeks. The Bitcoin-focused Japanese firm, which has become one of Asia’s most aggressive corporate accumulators of Bitcoin, saw its stock hammered through late August and early September. The culprit behind the MTPLF stock slump? A massive share offering to fund more BTC purchases (and all the dilution and uncertainty that brings). Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Price Analysis | Source | EulaPhoenix on X Investor concerns over Metaplanet’s reliance on Bitcoin holdings, combined with the share issue announcement, led to a steep, protracted decline. MTPLF stock spiraled from a late-August close above ¥1,900 to as low as ¥530 on Thursday, before rebounding to ¥608 at the time of writing, a gain of ~14.7% in a single session. But what’s behind today’s sharp move upward in Metaplanet stock price? For one thing, technical buyers appear to be stepping in around long-term support, and bargain hunters are betting that the worst of the forced selling may be over. Meanwhile, institutional interest in Metaplanet remains strong. CEO Simon Gerovich communicated on X: “We met with approximately 100 institutional investors over that week and told our story directly. More importantly, a large amount of the capital we spoke to came from long-only investors; serious institutional allocators…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 19:13
SEC Approves Grayscale ETF for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA
TLDR The SEC approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for market trading. The fund tracks five cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This approval coincides with SEC’s new generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. Grayscale’s fund offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved [...] The post SEC Approves Grayscale ETF for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/19 19:12
Ice Open Network Welcomes GraphAI to Empower Creators with AI-Driven Tools
Ice Open Network joins forces with GraphAI to deliver real-time blockchain intelligence in order to empower creators with AI-driven tools and on-chain insights.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 19:10
SEC greenlight triggers XRP, SOL and DOGE spot ETFs December launch in race to $10B
The post SEC greenlight triggers XRP, SOL and DOGE spot ETFs December launch in race to $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards that allow NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX to list spot crypto exchange-traded products without a product-specific 19b-4, compressing the path to market to as little as 75 days. Per Reuters, exchanges now have a clear rulebook for accelerating the market introduction of spot products for eligible assets, and issuers are preparing lineups that extend beyond bitcoin and ether. This change reframes the near-term ETF roadmap into a launch calendar and a flows contest. The calendar depends on whether an asset meets the generic tests that exchanges reference, including the presence of regulated futures trading for a sustained period, exchange surveillance arrangements and robust reference pricing, while the flows contest will be decided by fees, seed sizes and platform distribution. The practical yardstick discussed is a six-month track record of regulated futures trading, which puts Solana over the threshold now, places XRP on track to meet it in mid-November, and leaves Dogecoin already seasoned via U.S.-listed derivatives. The new rules were approved on September 18, so the 75-day outer bound lands in early December, a window that accommodates products that satisfy the generic criteria and have operational plumbing in place. What’s next for spot-ETF approval in the US? For investors, the first order question is which tickers appear first and how capital accumulates compared with the initial adoption curves seen in bitcoin and ether wrappers. The second-order question is which issuer captures scale. The answers can be framed with a probability weighted launch view and a base, bear, and bull flows model that uses JPMorgan’s published range for XRP as the anchor. JPMorgan expects an XRP spot ETF to generate $3 to $8 billion in revenue in the first year, a range wide enough to model fee competition, marketing reach, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 19:09
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September