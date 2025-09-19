Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II And Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Talk About Their New Podcast & Nick Saban

The post Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II And Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Talk About Their New Podcast & Nick Saban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alabama Crimson Tide greats Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold are debuting a new podcast called “Closed On Sundays.” (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold may not have played at the same time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they share a lot in common during their NFL careers. The two standout cornerbacks not only played at Alabama, they did so under legendary head coach Nick Saban. That path that started in Tuscaloosa led to both players being selected in the first round of the NFL draft, where they now serve as the No. 1 cornerbacks of their respective teams. In Surtain II’s case, he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and regarded as one of the top overall players as a member of the Denver Broncos. In Arnold’s case, he’s coming off of a solid rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions. Considering their backgrounds, it’s no surprise that the two are pairing up to form their first podcasts together called “Closed On Sundays.” The weekly series will see the two share stories from an on-field perspective and behind the scenes, along with featuring weekly guests. It’s an interesting dynamic considering the 25-year-old Surtain II – even though he’s the more established of the duo – is more reserved whereas as the 22-year-old Arnold is more outspoken and is not afraid to give headline-worthy quotes. The Lions cornerback arguably gave the quote of the year shortly after he was drafted when he said he would jam his mom into the dirt if she lined up across him as a receiver. “It meshes well because Terrion may say the things that I may not say or may not come out of my mouth,” says Surtain II in a one-on-one interview. “It’s good to…