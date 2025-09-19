2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Why Netflix’s Investment In Boxing Is A Marriage Made In Heaven

The post Why Netflix’s Investment In Boxing Is A Marriage Made In Heaven appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terence Crawford fought Canelo Alvarez in a championship bout aired on Netflix. (Photo by Josh Hedges/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images It’s a question that often gets asked: Is boxing a dying sport? And here’s the one-word proof of how silly the question is: Netflix. The streaming giant has leaped into the squared circle, airing boxing events that have recorded bonkers viewership numbers that ultimately drive the all-powerful advertising and sponsorship dollar. Think about this: Netflix announced that 41 million viewers tuned in to the streaming service to watch Saturday night’s Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight; that’s five million more viewers than the first four games combined of the 2025 NBA finals. The event, which saw Crawford dethrone Alvarez for the super middleweight title, was also No. 1 on Netflix in 30 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ireland and Australia, while also cracking the top 10 in 91 other countries. It should be noted that Netflix’s metrics are a result of a combination of internal, non-audited data and measurement from VideoAmp, a challenger to Nielsen that’s not been granted accreditation from the Media Ratings Council, as reported by Front Office Sports. Nevertheless, even bigger viewership numbers are expected when Netflix airs the next Jake Paul fight on November 14 — a match that will pit Paul against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the current lightweight champion who has mass appeal with 7.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Netflix has seen how Paul leverages his enormous social media following, bringing new and younger fans to boxing, and how he also creates compelling storylines that attract significant media attention. Like Paul, Netflix has its own formula for success in the boxing ring: It leverages its production expertise to build hype around live events through documentaries, behind-the-scenes features, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:44
Titan Secures $7 Million Seed Round for DEX Aggregator

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/titan-completes-seed-funding-enhance-dex/
Coinstats2025/09/19 00:42
Football Star Spurs Eco-Friendly Gaming Venture

The post Football Star Spurs Eco-Friendly Gaming Venture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The innovative Web3 mobile game, My Lovely Planet (MLP), is taking a significant step towards environmental conservation by collaborating with international football icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his partner, Sinem Çalhanoğlu. Together, they have launched the Çalhanoğlu Forest project, which aligns gaming with real-world ecological gains in Turkey, as players’ progress within the game translates directly […] Continue Reading:Football Star Spurs Eco-Friendly Gaming Venture Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/football-star-spurs-eco-friendly-gaming-venture
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:42
G10 FX mixed post-Fed as markets eye RBNZ, BoJ risks – Scotiabank

The post G10 FX mixed post-Fed as markets eye RBNZ, BoJ risks – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) is mixed and G10 currencies are showing some divergence in the aftermath of Wednesday’s FOMC, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD mixed with divergence driven by individual “New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is a notable underperformer on the back of a weaker than expected Q2 GDP print, down 1.0% against the USD as markets price in a greater risk of a 50bpt cut at the next RBNZ meeting in early October. JPY is also soft and trading back to flat on the week ahead of Friday’s BoJ, where markets are expecting a hawkish hold that will pave the way for a hike in either October or November. Sanae Takaichi has officially entered the LDP leadership race, and concerns about her pro-fiscal/ monetary stimulus views are likely weighing on the yen as we head into Thursday’s NA session. The CAD, AUD, and CHF are trading close to flat vs. the USD, and market participants are clearly showing little concern about the weaker than expected Australian jobs release earlier today (-5.4K on headline, vs. 21K exp.).” “Switzerland’s SNB will be making its rate decision next Thursday, and markets are expecting no change—the SNB is currently at the zero lower bound with a policy rate of 0% — given concerns about public reactions to a too-rapid descent into negative rates. Meanwhile, GBP, EUR, NOK and SEK are all outperforming the G10, along with MXN. The BoE held rates unchanged at 4.00%, as expected, and the Norges Bank delivered an as-expected 25bpt cut to 4.00%. The broader market’s tone is constructive, with renewed gains in equity futures as they push to fresh record highs while US yield trade with renewed softness following Wednesday’s Fed-driven turbulence.” “Markets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:41
Is BNBCapital the Future of Passive Income? A Review of the High-Yield DeFi Protocol

The promise of passive income has been a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency movement since its inception. Today, we’re taking a close look at a new project, BNBCapital.org, that claims to be the next evolution in decentralized passive income. Is it a legitimate contender or just another flash in the pan? This review will break down […] The post Is BNBCapital the Future of Passive Income? A Review of the High-Yield DeFi Protocol appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 00:41
SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan

BitcoinWorld SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan A truly exciting development is unfolding in the world of digital assets, specifically in Japan. The prominent financial giant, SBI Group, is making waves by introducing an innovative incentive program. They are offering attractive SBI Group XRP rewards to customers who open new accounts, a move that significantly bridges the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. This initiative is not just a marketing gimmick; it represents a strategic step by a major institution to foster digital asset adoption and engagement among its vast customer base. For many, this could be their first direct interaction with a cryptocurrency like XRP, making the process both accessible and rewarding. What Are These SBI Group XRP Rewards All About? The core of this exciting program revolves around SBI Group’s new yen deposit account, aptly named ‘Hyper Deposit’. Customers who choose to sign up for this particular account will receive XRP as a bonus. This direct reward system is a compelling way to introduce individuals to the world of digital currencies without requiring them to make an initial crypto purchase. Direct Incentive: New Hyper Deposit account holders receive XRP. Ease of Access: Lowers the barrier to entry for crypto ownership. Strategic Alignment: Reinforces SBI’s commitment to digital asset innovation. The decision by SBI Group to integrate digital asset rewards directly into their traditional banking services highlights a forward-thinking approach. It demonstrates a clear understanding of the evolving financial landscape and the growing interest in cryptocurrencies among the general public. Why is SBI Group Championing XRP Rewards? SBI Group has a well-documented history with Ripple, the company associated with XRP. Their long-standing partnership and investment in Ripple position them as a key player in the adoption of XRP for various financial applications, particularly cross-border payments. Offering SBI Group XRP rewards aligns perfectly with their vision. This strategic move is likely driven by several factors: Fostering Adoption: Encouraging new users to experience digital assets firsthand. Market Leadership: Positioning SBI as a pioneer in integrating crypto into mainstream finance. XRP Utility: Promoting the use and understanding of XRP beyond speculative trading. Customer Engagement: Attracting a new generation of tech-savvy customers. By providing XRP directly, SBI Group is not just giving away a digital token; they are actively educating their customers about the potential of digital currencies and blockchain technology in a practical, hands-on manner. This proactive approach could set a new standard for financial institutions globally. The Impact of SBI Group XRP Rewards on Broader Crypto Adoption The ripple effect of such a significant initiative by a major financial group like SBI cannot be overstated. When a reputable institution offers SBI Group XRP rewards, it lends considerable credibility to the digital asset space. This can help demystify cryptocurrencies for many who might otherwise be hesitant to engage with them. Moreover, this program could: Increase Awareness: Bring XRP and digital assets into everyday conversations. Drive Education: Encourage customers to learn about crypto wallets, exchanges, and blockchain. Boost Liquidity: Potentially increase the number of XRP holders and users. Set Precedent: Inspire other financial institutions to explore similar crypto integration strategies. Ultimately, initiatives like these contribute to the mainstreaming of digital assets, moving them from niche investment products to more widely accepted forms of value and exchange. It represents a tangible step towards a future where cryptocurrencies play a more integrated role in our financial lives. How Can You Get Your SBI Group XRP Rewards? For those interested in participating in this groundbreaking offer, the primary step is to sign up for a new ‘Hyper Deposit’ yen account with SBI Group. While the specifics of the reward distribution and eligibility criteria will be detailed by SBI, the general principle is straightforward: open the designated account, and you qualify for the XRP bonus. It is always crucial for potential participants to: Review Official Terms: Carefully read the terms and conditions provided by SBI Group. Understand Eligibility: Confirm you meet all requirements for the Hyper Deposit account and XRP reward. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on SBI’s official announcements for any updates or additional details. This opportunity provides a unique pathway for individuals to gain exposure to XRP, a prominent digital asset, through a trusted financial institution. It’s a compelling example of how traditional banking can innovate to meet the demands of the digital age. The introduction of SBI Group XRP rewards for new account openings is more than just a promotional offer; it’s a significant indicator of the ongoing convergence between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency world. SBI Group’s proactive stance in integrating digital assets into their core services solidifies their position as a leader in financial innovation within Japan and potentially globally. This initiative not only benefits new customers with tangible digital assets but also plays a crucial role in demystifying and promoting the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group XRP rewards program? The SBI Group XRP rewards program is an initiative where customers who open a new ‘Hyper Deposit’ yen account with SBI Group receive XRP, a digital asset, as a bonus incentive. 2. How do I qualify for SBI Group XRP rewards? To qualify, you must sign up for a new ‘Hyper Deposit’ yen deposit account with SBI Group. Specific eligibility criteria and reward details should be confirmed directly with SBI Group’s official announcements. 3. Why is SBI Group offering XRP? SBI Group has a long-standing partnership with Ripple, the company behind XRP. Offering XRP rewards aligns with their strategy to promote digital asset adoption, foster innovation in financial services, and educate customers about cryptocurrencies. 4. What is a Hyper Deposit account? A Hyper Deposit account is a new yen deposit account offered by Japan’s SBI Group. It is the specific account type for which customers become eligible to receive the XRP rewards upon opening. 5. Are there any risks associated with receiving XRP as a reward? Like all cryptocurrencies, XRP’s value can be volatile and fluctuate significantly. While receiving it as a reward means no initial purchase cost, its market value can increase or decrease. It’s important to understand the nature of digital assets and market risks. 6. Is this program available internationally? Based on the information, this program is offered by Japan’s SBI Group for new yen deposit accounts, suggesting it is primarily targeted at customers within Japan. For international availability, it is best to consult SBI Group’s official channels. We hope this article has shed light on the exciting developments surrounding SBI Group’s initiative. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant insights into the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency. Share this article on your favorite social media platforms and help spread the word about the future of finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping XRP institutional adoption. This post SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/19 00:40
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Thumzup Drops $2M on Dogecoin, Doubles Down With DogeHash Mining Buy

TLDR: Thumzup acquired 7.5 million DOGE for ~$2 million at an average price of $0.2665 per token. The DOGE purchase follows Thumzup’s $50 million stock offering in August, priced at $10 per share. Thumzup plans to acquire DogeHash, a Dogecoin mining operation with 2,500 rigs plus 1,000 more units on order. Dogecoin ETFs are expected [...] The post Thumzup Drops $2M on Dogecoin, Doubles Down With DogeHash Mining Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/19 00:37
XRP (Ripple) holders earn $8,500 in daily returns through Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining

The post XRP (Ripple) holders earn $8,500 in daily returns through Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A compliant AI-powered cloud mining platform empowers global investors to earn daily returns with zero hardware costs, ushering in a new chapter in Web3 Ripplecoin Mining announced today that its platform is becoming a new option for XRP (Ripple) holders and other mainstream cryptocurrency investors. Using AI-powered cloud mining contracts, some users have reported daily returns of up to $8,500. This achievement demonstrates how blockchain technology empowers investors to receive transparent, stable, and compliant returns without hardware investment. What is Ripplecoin Mining? Ripplecoin Mining is a leading global, compliant cloud mining platform, operating in over 60 countries and regions. Leveraging cloud computing and smart contract technology, the platform allows users to participate in mining contracts for major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP without having to purchase mining machines or configure complex systems. Daily profits are settled directly in US dollars, and the original assets are returned upon contract expiration, truly enabling “zero hardware cost, making it easy to start your Web3 investment journey.” Why choose Ripplecoin Mining? Compared to traditional mining methods, Ripplecoin Mining offers three major advantages: AI-driven profit distribution: Automatically optimizes computing power allocation, ensuring stable and efficient user returns. Compliance assurance: The platform has obtained multiple global compliance certifications and is subject to external audit supervision, ensuring investment security and transparency. Green and sustainable: Utilizing environmentally friendly cloud computing infrastructure, it avoids the high energy consumption associated with traditional mining. Furthermore, Ripplecoin Mining’s user retention rate has exceeded 85%, demonstrating growing investor trust and satisfaction with the platform. How to get started? 1. Click here to visit the Ripplecoin Mining official website, register in one minute, and receive a $15 newbie bonus. 2. Quickly fund your account with XRP or other major cryptocurrencies. 3. Choose a cloud computing contract that suits your budget…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:37
Coinbase On-Chain Lending: Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up to 10.8%

BitcoinWorld Coinbase On-Chain Lending: Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up to 10.8% Are you looking for smarter ways to make your digital assets work for you? The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and a significant development has just arrived. Coinbase has launched an innovative Coinbase on-chain lending service for USDC, promising attractive yields. This exciting new offering allows users to earn up to 10.8% on their stablecoin holdings, opening up fresh opportunities for crypto enthusiasts and investors alike. What is Coinbase On-Chain Lending and How Does it Work? Coinbase’s new on-chain lending service is a groundbreaking step, bringing decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities directly to its user base. This feature, as reported by The Block, is built on the robust Base network and powered by leading DeFi protocols Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. In essence, it bridges the gap between traditional crypto exchanges and the dynamic world of on-chain yield generation. Seamless Deposit Process: When you deposit USDC, Coinbase simplifies the process by creating a dedicated smart contract wallet for your funds. Optimized Yield: This smart contract then intelligently connects your USDC to multiple lending pools across the Base network. The goal is to optimize returns, ensuring you get the best possible yield. Immediate Earnings: You start earning yield right away, without any complex setup. Flexible Withdrawals: Importantly, you maintain control. Users can withdraw their funds at any time, offering crucial liquidity. This initiative makes high-yield opportunities, traditionally complex for many, incredibly accessible through the familiar Coinbase interface. It’s a powerful blend of security, simplicity, and earning potential. Maximizing Your Returns: The Power of Morpho and Base Network The impressive yields, reaching up to 10.8%, are not magic; they are the result of sophisticated underlying technology. Morpho and Steakhouse Financial, operating on the Base network, are key players in making this possible. Morpho, for instance, is known for its optimized lending protocols that aim to offer better rates by matching lenders and borrowers more efficiently. The Base network, developed by Coinbase itself, provides a secure, low-cost, and developer-friendly environment for decentralized applications. Its integration means that the Coinbase on-chain lending service benefits from: Enhanced Security: Leveraging the robust security of the underlying Ethereum network. Lower Transaction Costs: Making participation more economical for users. Scalability: Ensuring the service can handle a growing number of users and transactions efficiently. Moreover, the use of a smart contract wallet means your funds are managed transparently on the blockchain. This transparency is a cornerstone of DeFi, allowing users to verify transactions and the operational logic of the lending pools. Why Choose Coinbase for On-Chain Lending? For many, the world of decentralized finance can seem daunting due to its technical complexity and the perceived risks. Coinbase’s entry into on-chain lending significantly lowers this barrier. Here’s why this platform stands out: Trust and Reliability: Coinbase is a regulated and publicly traded company, bringing a layer of trust that is often missing in the broader DeFi landscape. User-Friendly Experience: The service is integrated directly into the Coinbase platform, making it incredibly easy for existing users to participate without navigating external DeFi protocols. Simplified Access: It abstracts away the complexities of interacting directly with smart contracts, setting up MetaMask, or managing gas fees for multiple protocols. Optimized Performance: By connecting to multiple lending pools, Coinbase aims to provide consistently competitive yields, taking the guesswork out of finding the best rates. Ultimately, this offering aims to democratize access to high-yield opportunities, making them available to a wider audience who might otherwise shy away from the intricacies of DeFi. Navigating the On-Chain Lending Landscape: Risks and Rewards While the prospect of earning up to 10.8% on your USDC is undeniably attractive, it is crucial to understand that all financial endeavors carry some level of risk. Coinbase on-chain lending, while designed for security and ease of use, is no exception. Potential risks include: Smart Contract Vulnerabilities: Although extensively audited, smart contracts can theoretically have bugs or exploits. Market Volatility: While USDC is a stablecoin, the underlying value of the assets in lending pools can fluctuate, affecting overall returns or, in extreme cases, principal. Protocol Risks: The performance of Morpho and Steakhouse Financial directly impacts the service. However, Coinbase’s involvement provides a layer of institutional oversight and expertise that can help mitigate some of these risks. They conduct due diligence on the protocols used and aim to provide a secure environment. Users should always perform their own research and understand the dynamics of on-chain lending. Conclusion: A New Era for Stablecoin Holders The launch of Coinbase on-chain lending for USDC marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cryptocurrency services. By combining the accessibility and trust of a major exchange with the high-yield potential of decentralized finance, Coinbase is empowering users to generate passive income on their stablecoin holdings with unprecedented ease. This service not only simplifies participation in DeFi but also sets a new standard for how traditional crypto platforms can integrate innovative on-chain solutions. It’s an exciting development that could redefine how many engage with their digital assets, turning dormant stablecoins into powerful earning tools. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase on-chain lending? Coinbase on-chain lending is a new service that allows users to deposit USDC and earn yields of up to 10.8%. It connects user funds to various lending pools on the Base network, powered by DeFi protocols like Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. 2. How does the 10.8% yield work? When you deposit USDC, Coinbase creates a smart contract wallet that strategically allocates your funds to multiple lending pools to optimize returns, aiming for the highest possible yield, which can reach up to 10.8%. 3. What are the risks involved with Coinbase on-chain lending? Like all DeFi services, risks include potential smart contract vulnerabilities and market volatility affecting underlying assets. However, Coinbase’s institutional oversight and use of audited protocols aim to mitigate some of these risks. 4. Can I withdraw my funds from Coinbase on-chain lending at any time? Yes, one of the key benefits of this service is the flexibility it offers. Users can withdraw their deposited USDC and accrued yield at any time. 5. Which networks and protocols power this service? The service is powered by the Base network, developed by Coinbase, and utilizes decentralized finance protocols such as Morpho and Steakhouse Financial to manage lending pools and optimize yields. 6. Is Coinbase on-chain lending available to all users? Availability may vary based on jurisdiction and regulatory requirements. Users should check the Coinbase platform or their local regulations to confirm eligibility. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to help them discover the exciting opportunities with Coinbase on-chain lending! To learn more about the latest crypto lending trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Coinbase On-Chain Lending: Unleash Impressive USDC Yields Up to 10.8% first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/19 00:35
