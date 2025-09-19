MEXC birža
Kripto ziņas
2025-09-19
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
BlockDAG's $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025
Explore why BlockDAG's $408M+ presale, 20+ exchange listings, and massive ecosystem growth position it ahead of Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode as the best crypto presale opportunity in 2025.
HYPER
$0.30559
-3.01%
WHY
$0.00000003253
+8.14%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 01:00
Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration
The post Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to reserve access to premium spring water through a transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem of natural water springs, is excited to introduce its first natural water well, Satra Brunn. The Sätra Brunn well is one of Sweden's oldest and best-preserved natural spring water wells, located in a 324-year-old Swedish …
WELL
$0.0000697
-0.42%
CoinPedia
2025/09/19 00:56
'The Batman Part 2' Rules Out Over A Dozen Big Villains It Will Feature
The post 'The Batman Part 2' Rules Out Over A Dozen Big Villains It Will Feature appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the release of Superman and in the wake of a whole lot of Emmy wins for The Penguin, there's been a lot of chatter about the finally-written The Batman Part 2, the sequel to the original "Reevesverse" grounded DC world that arrived before the DCU started. Now, we're hearing some things about it, mainly that everyone who has read it thinks it's great, but now we're getting more information past that, namely about its villain. Namely about who its villain is not. Director Matt Reeves just said (via Happy Sad Confused) that the villain of The Batman Part 2 has "never really been done in a movie before." Well, that rules out a whole lot of major villains that Reeves may have adapted, after previously doing high profile ones like The Riddler, Catwoman (well, sometimes-villain) and the all-time great Colin Farrell Penguin. But if he's saying the villain has never been done in a movie before, that rules out a long list. That would mean no: Joker Harley Quinn Poison Ivy Bane Mr. Freeze Two-Face Scarecrow Ra's al Ghul Talia al Ghul Deathstroke Deadshot Killer Croc Black Mask Clayface (about to get his own DCU movie) Those are all heavy hitters and while Batman obviously has a long list of enemies, who would be left if those are ruled out? I'd say the highest profile ones, if you can call some of them high profile, would be: Hush Hugo Strange Red Hood Mad Hatter Solomon Grundy The Court of Owls Man-Bat Firefly Victor Zsasz Which of those could probably be ruled out as well? If we're going with more "grounded" heroes that align with at least the current tone of the Batverse, I'd say no Man-Bat, Mad Hatter, Solomon Grundy or Firefly. I doubt you do Red Hood in…
D
$0.03498
-3.66%
GET
$0.007388
-5.84%
MORE
$0.08708
-1.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:56
South Korea's BDACS introduces KRW1 on Avalanche
South Korea's BDACS introduced KRW1 on the Avalanche blockchain.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 00:55
REX-Osprey DOJE ETF Launch Drives Dogecoin Surge to $0.28
The post REX-Osprey DOJE ETF Launch Drives Dogecoin Surge to $0.28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOJE ETF Offers Direct Spot Exposure to Dogecoin In a press release, REX-Osprey announced the launch of the first-ever publicly traded ETF to provide exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE). The latest fund is the REX-OspreyDOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE), an innovation in the cryptocurrency market. It is a unique exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers direct spot exposure to Dogecoin, which has gained legendary popularity due to its Shiba Inu mascot and fan base of Shiba Inu followers. The introduction of the DOJE ETF is revolutionary for several reasons. It is the first ETF in the United States that provides investors direct access to the spot price of Dogecoin, a widely known cryptocurrency, which lacks inherent utility. This provides a controlled and smooth method for people to invest into DOGE through a regular brokerage account. Using this new product, REX-Osprey remains on the edge of digital asset integration into the regulated financial frameworks. Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, expressed his pride in this achievement: "Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles. The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets within the protections of the U.S. '40 Act ETF regime is something REX-Osprey™ is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve." SSK's Success Sets the Stage for DOGE ETF Launch The DOJE ETF follows the successful launch of REX-Osprey's SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) in July 2025. This fund became the first-ever U.S.-listed ETF to offer spot Solana exposure alongside on-chain staking rewards. Since its launch, SSK has been a significant success, accumulating over $275 million in assets under management. REX-Osprey has now expanded its crypto offerings with the addition of both DOGE and XRP ETFs, offering investors more opportunities to diversify their…
U
$0.014157
+1.88%
SOL
$241.53
-2.25%
MORE
$0.08708
-1.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:52
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Soars on First-Ever Drone Delivery Investment with Flytrex
TLDR Uber partners with Flytrex to launch drone deliveries in select US cities. Uber Eats goes aerial: new drone delivery pilot with Flytrex announced. Uber joins drone race via Flytrex deal, boosts autonomous delivery plans. Drone delivery lands at Uber Eats—Flytrex collab launches by year-end. Uber flies high with Flytrex in major step toward autonomous [...] The post Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Soars on First-Ever Drone Delivery Investment with Flytrex appeared first on CoinCentral.
EVER
$0.01922
+8.64%
MAJOR
$0.1613
-1.99%
VIA
$0.0154
--%
Coincentral
2025/09/19 00:51
Aizel Network Partners with ZENi to Drive Smarter Web3 Growth with Scalable Intelligence
Aizel Network is collaborating with ZENi to deliver scalable intelligence, smarter Web3 growth, along with AI-powered engagement for decentralized communities.
AI
$0.1422
-4.49%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 00:50
Coinbase Announces Collaboration with This Altcoin, Price Volatility High!
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced a new initiative in collaboration with an altcoin. Continue Reading: Coinbase Announces Collaboration with This Altcoin, Price Volatility High!
ALTCOIN
$0.0005072
-5.47%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 00:49
Most Popular Mistakes Made by Novice Traders
Most Popular Mistakes Made by Novice Traders Trading financial markets, whether in stocks, FX, cryptocurrencies, or commodities, can be both thrilling and intimidating. Here are the top 5 common mistakes. Though many soon discover that success demands more than just intuition, new traders frequently enter the market with optimism and hopes of making rapid profits. […] The post Most Popular Mistakes Made by Novice Traders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MORE
$0.08708
-1.07%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HERE
$0.00026
+4.00%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 00:47
Reliance Global Group's Momentous Entry Into Crypto
The post Reliance Global Group's Momentous Entry Into Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic ETH Purchase: Reliance Global Group's Momentous Entry Into Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Strategic ETH Purchase: Reliance Global Group's Momentous Entry into Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/reliance-global-eth-purchase/
COM
$0.017756
-4.42%
ETH
$4,531.02
-1.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:46
