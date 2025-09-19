2025-09-19 Friday

Early Investors in This Token Could Experience the Same Life-Changing Growth Ethereum Holders Have Seen Since 2017

When Ethereum (ETH) launched in 2015, few imagined its rise. From ~$10 in 2017 to $4,800 in 2021, early wallets transformed tiny investments into fortunes, one of the biggest crypto wins ever.  Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Its skyrocketing presale, daring roadmap, and game-changing flair in the meme coin scene position it as the next decade’s […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:08
Sora Ventures joins Columbia Teachers College initiative to integrate web3 tech in education, policy

The post Sora Ventures joins Columbia Teachers College initiative to integrate web3 tech in education, policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures has joined the advisory board of the Consortium for Diplomacy and Global Action (CDGA) at Teachers College, Columbia University, backing efforts to integrate web3 and emerging technologies into global education and policy discussions. The venture firm made a philanthropic donation to support CDGA, which was established with the International Academy for Arts and Cultural Studies and the UN Institute for Training and Research’s New York office. Jason Fang, co-founder and managing partner of Sora Ventures, was also appointed to the advisory board to provide guidance on digital financial systems and other transformative technologies. The donation will fund research and educational programs exploring Web3 and digital innovation, with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration. The initiatives tie into broader UN priorities, including the Pact for the Future and the UN’s High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, both of which emphasize responsible innovation and global cooperation. Fang said the collaboration was designed to help policymakers, students, and practitioners better understand how blockchain and decentralized systems could shape international finance. He also presented on the role of digital assets in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals at the GloCha UN HQ NY Conference & Exhibit 2025, a forum highlighting how emerging technologies can address global challenges. Founded in 2018, Sora Ventures is an Asia-based venture capital firm specializing in blockchain and digital asset investments. It focuses on early-stage projects that combine technological innovation and financial infrastructure. The firm has backed initiatives in DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, and is known for supporting projects that connect digital asset development with mainstream financial adoption. Fang has positioned Sora Ventures as both an investor and thought partner on how blockchain can reshape traditional systems. The firm is also playing a key role in expanding Bitcoin adoption across Asia. Mentioned in this article Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sora-ventures-joins-columbia-teachers-college-initiative-to-integrate-web3-tech-in-education-policy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:07
Forget SOL and XRP, The Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Could Be This Other Token Rising Fast

The post Forget SOL and XRP, The Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 Could Be This Other Token Rising Fast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, investors are weighing whether Solana (SOL) or Ripple (XRP) could deliver stronger returns in the next market cycle. Both tokens have established themselves among the top players on CoinMarketCap, yet neither may hold the same disruptive potential as an emerging project—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Positioned as the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain built exclusively for memes, LILPEPE could carve out a unique role in the evolving digital asset space. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Innovation Meets Layer 2 Power Little Pepe (LILPEPE) positions itself as more than just another meme-inspired token. It functions as the native asset of the Little Pepe ecosystem, a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain designed for memes, fast transactions, and ultra-low fees. Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on community hype, this ecosystem integrates security, fast finality, and sniper-bot resistance at its core. The project is at Stage 12 of presale with 1 LILPEPE being traded at 0.0021, and the next stage is being raised at $0.0022. Little Pepe sold a total of 15.58 billion tokens, specifically 25,475,000 tokens, achieving a 98.98% success rate. The presale has raised more than $25,137,473, exceeding its target of $25,000,000. This indicates that the presale is also approaching its end stages faster than the expected rate, possibly due to a very strong demand. Presale Rewards and Giveaways To strengthen early adoption, the team is running one of the largest presale incentives in the market. The $777k Giveaway offers 10 winners $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each, adding an extra layer of attraction for presale participants. Alongside this, the Little Pepe Mega Giveaway between Stage 12–17 has already seen 64,533 entries, with 112 days remaining. Rewards exceed 15 ETH, including: 1st Buyer – 5 ETH 2nd Buyer – 3 ETH 3rd Buyer – 2 ETH 15 Random Buyers – 0.5 ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:05
REX-Osprey launches XRP and DOGE ETFs trading

The post REX-Osprey launches XRP and DOGE ETFs trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Rex-Osprey introduced the first US-listed spot ETFs tied to XRP and Dogecoin. Filing under the 1940 Act allowed the funds to bypass traditional SEC approval delays. REX-Osprey, a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, today launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs providing direct exposure to XRP and Dogecoin. The new exchange-traded funds allow investors to gain exposure to XRP, a digital cryptocurrency created by Ripple Labs for fast international transfers, and DOGE, a meme-inspired digital asset, without directly owning the underlying cryptocurrencies. The ETFs were filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a regulatory framework that has allowed issuers to bypass some traditional SEC approval delays for alternative crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-osprey-xrp-doge-etfs-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:04
How Tapzi Can Surpass BlockDAG in 1 Month

The post How Tapzi Can Surpass BlockDAG in 1 Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 18:20 The cryptocurrency landscape is evolving at breakneck speed, with new crypto presales constantly vying for investor attention. While BlockDAG, touted as one of the next crypto to explode, has garnered headlines for its technical narrative and aggressive presale momentum, a fresh contender—Tapzi (TAPZI)—is quietly redefining what a next-gen GameFi and Web3 token can achieve. In this deep-dive comparison, we’ll unpack how Tapzi stacks against BlockDAG across presale traction, technology, ecosystem utility, and long-term growth potential. The goal? To see why Tapzi (TAPZI) may outshine BlockDAG post-launch and become a leading force in the upcoming bull run. The Current Crypto Buzz: Tapzi (TAPZI) vs. BlockDAG (BDAG) BlockDAG has positioned itself as a cutting-edge infrastructure project designed to tackle blockchain scalability and decentralization challenges. Its DAG-based approach appeals to tech-focused investors looking for Ethereum alternatives. Meanwhile, Tapzi is emerging from the high-growth GameFi sector, where user adoption, community traction, and utility-driven design often decide long-term success. This is not just a battle of narratives—it’s a clash of ecosystems. And if history has shown us anything, projects with real-world usability, strong staking incentives, and retail-friendly entry points often outpace purely technical platforms. That’s where Tapzi (TAPZI) has the edge. Presale Momentum: Why Tapzi Could Outpace BlockDAG BlockDAG Presale: Tech Buzz, But Niche Appeal BlockDAG’s presale has attracted significant capital thanks to its next-gen blockchain pitch. However, the majority of this hype has been concentrated among tech-savvy investors and speculative traders rather than a broad base of retail participants. The lack of mass-market accessibility could limit its velocity post-launch. Tapzi Presale: Community-First Growth Tapzi’s presale, in contrast, has been community-driven and adoption-focused. Positioned within the GameFi sector, Tapzi attracts not only crypto enthusiasts but also gamers, creators, and DeFi participants. The project has structured its presale tiers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:02
‘Pixelverse’ Expands From Telegram With AI Agent Game on Farcaster

The post ‘Pixelverse’ Expands From Telegram With AI Agent Game on Farcaster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Pixelverse is expanding beyond its successful Telegram tap-to-earn game, launching an arcade platform on Ethereum layer-2 network, Base. Its expansion is focused on delivering more Web3 mechanics to a receptive audience of crypto-native users. Its first game is Storychain, an AI agent-led game focusing on collaborative storytelling through social media. Pixelverse is moving beyond its Telegram tap-to-earn success, searching for a more Web3-native gaming audience as it launches Pixelverse Arcade, a new gaming platform on Ethereum layer-2 network, Base—and a game on the social media platform, Farcaster. The move allows the platform to establish more on-chain features, collectibles, and alignment with other Web3 communities in a more open environment.   “We were one of the biggest Telegram games with millions of players, real revenue, and proof that simple crypto games can scale fast,” Kori Leon, co-founder of Pixelverse told Decrypt.  “We’re still building on Telegram, but Telegram is fundamentally a Web2-style audience,” he added. “You can have distribution and revenue, but you cannot really integrate Web3 mechanics at scale. That’s why we’re also building on Base and Farcaster.” Set to launch on September 23, the first game in the Pixelverse Arcade is Storychain, an AI-agent powered game that hinges on collaborative storytelling via decentralized social media platform, Farcaster.  Rules and prompts are created by the agent, and can be inserted under any social post on the platform. Subsequent replies are added to a chain, which is ultimately minted as a collectible, one-of-a-kind NFT upon its completion.  “Different starting points can produce different types of NFTs, with higher rarity when a story begins under a popular or trending post,” said Leon. “That creates a viral loop: the more visible the post, the more people join the story, and the more valuable the resulting NFT.”  The amount of people minting completed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:01
Barry Silbert Calls First Multi-Crypto ETF “Groundbreaking”

Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert described Grayscale’s newly approved Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) as “groundbreaking,” highlighting its role […] The post Barry Silbert Calls First Multi-Crypto ETF “Groundbreaking” appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/19 01:00
PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
How The XRP Price Can Go To $100 And What Is Required To Reach $1,000

XRP has been subjected to bold predictions about its future value in the crypto community this cycle. One such prediction came recently from Versan Aljarrah, better known as Black Swan Capitalist, who noted that the stage is set for XRP to hit the $100 mark. Here, he outlined a roadmap on social media that explains how XRP could scale from today’s modest $3 price levels to $100, $1,000, and even beyond. Big Players Need To Start Stacking According to Aljarrah, XRP’s first push to $100 is dependent on accumulation by big players. This is very important, and recent market dynamics have quietly increased this accumulation trend, especially as institutional investors are now anticipating the launch of a Spot XRP ETF anytime soon. Banks, financial institutions, and long-term investors are believed to have been quietly stacking XRP. This steady absorption of supply is creating the perfect conditions for a supply shock.  Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons On the demand side, XRP’s growing adoption in cross-border settlements and liquidity transfers provides a strong transactional base. When falling supply meets rising utility, the price could escalate quickly, and as such, the analyst noted that the stage is set for the token to hit the $100 mark. Moving beyond $100 requires factors that are far greater than only accumulation by big players. According to Aljarrah, moving from $100 to $1,000 requires widespread integration into the global financial system. In order to reach the $1,000 mark, the altcoin would need to switch from retail speculation and become deeply integrated into the financial system and become the go-to digital collateral and a preferred settlement layer.  In this scenario, banks, stablecoin issuers, and tokenization platforms would rely on XRP for large-scale liquidity management and high-value settlements. This would cause the velocity of money and total value flowing through the XRP network to expand, and each XRP token would carry a larger share of global activity. This demand is enough to push its valuation to $1,000. Recurring $100 And $1,000 Predictions Aljarrah’s forecast aligns with past bold calls from other voices in the XRP community. Analysts such as EGRAG CRYPTO, Austin Hilton, and BarriC, and even discussions within XRP circles on social media and trading platforms, have suggested that $1,000 is possible under adoption in the realm of traditional finance. Related Reading: Pundit Drops Bombshell On XRP Circulating Supply, ‘It’s Smaller Than You Think’ These predictions vary in their timelines and assumptions but converge on the idea that XRP’s price potential is linked directly to its ability to absorb global liquidity. The idea of XRP going beyond $1,000 and reaching as high as $10,000 under full-scale utility, as Aljarrah suggested, is extreme, but it is possible if XRP reaches its full-scale utility and infinite scalability.  At the time of writing, XRP is a long way from reaching the projected $100 and $1,000 price targets. XRP has been inching upward steadily this week. It is now trading at $3.10, up by 2.9% in the past 24 hours. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/19 01:00
Redefining Financial Workflows Through Intelligent Automation

Financial systems are at a turning point, where traditional automation no longer keeps pace with complex data, shifting regulations, and growing customer demands. The rise of intelligent technologies is redefining workflows, moving the industry from rigid, rule-based tasks to adaptive, self-learning systems.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 01:00
