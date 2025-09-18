2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
GBC Mining Offers Hassle-Free XRP Exposure Through Cloud Mining

The post GBC Mining Offers Hassle-Free XRP Exposure Through Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As regulatory-complex ETFs emerge, cloud mining emerges as the straightforward alternative for crypto investors. As the crypto world buzzes over today’s launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (“XRPR”)—a hybrid product blending spot XRP holdings with derivatives and Treasuries—investors are reminded that crypto wealth-building doesn’t require navigating complex financial wrappers. GBC Mining, a global leader in cloud mining since 2019, offers a simpler solution: earning cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and more through automated cloud mining, without derivatives, regulations, or technical barriers. Why Overcomplicate Crypto Growth? The newly launched XRPR ETF, while groundbreaking in its hybrid structure, highlights the increasing complexity of crypto investment vehicles. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett aptly described it as a “spot ETF with extras,” referencing its mix of real XRP, cash, and derivatives under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For everyday investors, however, the question remains: why navigate layers of regulation and financial engineering when you can participate directly in crypto’s growth? GBC Mining cuts through the noise. Instead of ETFs, brokerage accounts, or derivatives, we empower users to generate passive income through cloud mining—a method that lets you rent mining hardware in our global data centers. No technical expertise, no hardware costs, no regulatory uncertainty. Just transparent, daily payouts in the crypto of your choice. GBC Mining: Your Shortcut to Crypto Earnings Founded in 2019 and trusted by 6 million users worldwide, GBC Mining operates state-of-the-art mining facilities across the U.S., Canada, Iceland, and Northern Europe. Our platform democratizes access to crypto mining, turning anyone with $20 into a digital asset miner. Unlike ETFs, which tie returns to market prices, GBC Mining guarantees fixed returns based on your chosen plan. Whether XRP surges or corrects, your daily earnings remain predictable. Profit Plans for Every Budget Start small or scale big—no $50K minimums, no waiting periods. Miner…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:23
How 2025’s Crypto Rules Are Transforming the Global Oversight?

The post How 2025’s Crypto Rules Are Transforming the Global Oversight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 is shaping up to be the year regulators finally got ahead of crypto instead of just chasing it. Unlike the reactive approach of past cycles, governments have started to roll out proactive frameworks targeting stablecoins, exchange cybersecurity, and cross-border compliance. From the U.S. GENIUS Act to India’s mandatory security audits, these laws aim to protect consumers and reduce systemic risks. For exchanges, investors, and projects, it highlights the need to adapt quickly or face legal and financial fallout. 2025’s Big Regulatory Moves The United States In July 2025, the U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for payment stablecoins.  The GENIUS Act mandates issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing in high-quality assets, undergo independent audits, and operate under strict AML/KYC rules. Supporters argue this finally gives clarity and legitimacy to stablecoins. Critics say the compliance costs could squeeze smaller issuers out of the market. Either way, Washington has set the new benchmark. The CLARITY Act also sets guidelines for how digital assets are classified under U.S. securities and commodities regulations. The bill cleared the House in 2025 and is now awaiting Senate approval. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for general use unless Congress authorizes it. The measure passed the House in 2025 and now awaits Senate consideration.  🚨🚨🚨 The House just passed my bill – The GENIUS Act! This historic legislation will bring our payment system into the 21st century. It will ensure the dominance of the U.S. dollar. It will increase demand for U.S. Treasuries. I look forward to @POTUS signing GENIUS into law –… pic.twitter.com/NmQMVHZGls — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) July 17, 2025 India India’s regulators responded to a wave of hacks in 2024 and 2025 by mandating cybersecurity audits…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:22
Nvidia partners with Intel to co-develop AI data center and PC chips

Nvidia has announced that it will collaborate with Intel and invest $5 billion to advance chip-making.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:17
Tangem wallet brute force vulnerability revealed by rival Ledger

The post Tangem wallet brute force vulnerability revealed by rival Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A security flaw allowing hackers to brute force the PIN code of Tangem’s cold wallet cards by cutting off their source of power was revealed yesterday by Ledger’s white hat hacker team, Donjon. Ledger CTO, Charles Guillemet, announced the “tearing attack” on X after disclosing the exploit with the rival hardware wallet firm. Unfortunately for Tangem, Donjon noted that it can’t be patched on already existing Tangem cards.  In order to perform the attack, Donjon discovered that cutting a Tangem card’s source of power before it acknowledges a password attempt stops it from registering a failed password.  A hacker would then need to determine if they’ve found the right password. Donjon discovered that by analyzing the electromagnetic emissions the card emits with each attempt, they can see a pattern of peaked electromagnetic emissions indicating that the correct combination was found. By doing this, hackers can attempt as many passwords as they like without fear of activating any security protocols.  The makeshift antenna Donjon created to focus on the chip’s electromagnetic emissions Read more: Ledger exec’s alleged kidnap mastermind arrested in Morocco Donjon says it would normally take five days to brute force a four-digit code with Tangem’s security protections, and roughly 148 years to brute force an eight-digit code.  However, the “tearing attack” reduces this time to ~1 hour for a four-digit code, and ~460 days for an eight-digit code, as it allows for two and a half password attempts every second.   It estimates that the cost to carry all this out would come to $5,000, adding that, “While the setup cost is relatively low, making it accessible to a wider range of attackers, the need for physical proximity to the target card remains a prerequisite.” Regardless, there’s not much that can be done to fix the exploit for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:16
Shiba Inu Holds $0.00001334, Pepe Rises on $924M Volume — BullZilla Presale Dominates Best Meme Coin Presales in September 2025

Meme coins are no longer just punchlines. They now shape liquidity flows, investor psychology, and even network adoption. Today, Shiba […] The post Shiba Inu Holds $0.00001334, Pepe Rises on $924M Volume — BullZilla Presale Dominates Best Meme Coin Presales in September 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/19 01:15
AVAX Records $907M in Daily Volume and HBAR $322M, as BullZilla Crosses $500K

As 2025 unfolds, the crypto market pulses with energy from both established giants and new contenders. Traders and analysts alike are searching for the best crypto presales to invest in 2025, and the conversation increasingly gravitates toward three names: BullZilla ($BZIL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR). BullZilla has captured attention as a viral meme coin [...] The post AVAX Records $907M in Daily Volume and HBAR $322M, as BullZilla Crosses $500K appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/19 01:15
Best Crypto to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode After Rate Cuts

The post Best Crypto to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode After Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode After Rate Cuts Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Aidan Weeks, a Master’s graduate in Mechanical Engineering, has thrived as a content writer for over four years. Specializing in crypto, tech, engineering, AI, and B2B sectors, Aidan adeptly crafts web copy, blog posts, buying guides, manuals, product pages, and more, making complex concepts accessible and engaging. His transition from academia to full-time writing reflects his passion for bridging technical expertise with clear, informative content. Since joining Bitcoinist, Aidan has written extensively about DeFi, dApps, AI, and meme coins, solidifying his grasp on emerging blockchain technologies. An early adopter, he began investing in Solana in 2020, further deepening his insights into crypto markets and innovation. Today, he combines hands-on experience with a sharp editorial instinct to help readers cut through hype, spot real trends, and make sense of a fast-moving space. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-chatgpt-bitcoin-rate-cuts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:15
Donovan Brazier’s Comeback Season Over 800M Ends In World Championship Semifinals

The post Donovan Brazier’s Comeback Season Over 800M Ends In World Championship Semifinals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 16: Donavan Brazier of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men’s 800 Metres Heats on day four of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images Donovan Brazier could only watch as his wonder season – and his remarkable return to form – at 800 meters came to an end on Thursday in Tokyo at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The 28-year-old American, who won the 2019 world championship over 800 meters in Doha, did enough in the second of three semifinals to earn a spot on the non-qualifying call list, earning a time of 1:43.82 to finish third, but he could only watch from the sidelines as the final heat finished in a flurry, with all four finishes securing qualifying marks ahead of his time. Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson and Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela earned the final two qualifying spots in the men’s 800 meter final on Saturday with times of 1:43.72 and 1:43.80, respectively. Brazier ultimately missed out on the final by two-hundredths of a second. “When it’s that close it’s brutal,” Brazier told LetsRun afterward. “When you make as many tactical mistakes as I did, I think it stings lower. But you got to respect the guys at this level.” What Brazier’s Setback Meant For U.S. Athletes In The 800 Meters The result meant that no American (after Josh Hoey won a world indoor title in March) qualified for the men’s final – 16-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus did not move on following the first round on Tuesday, while fellow U.S. peer Bryce Hoppel failed to advance out of the third heat on Thursday. Brazier, whose dream season included securing the third-best performance in American history at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:14
Coinbase adds USDC lending with Morpho on Base

The post Coinbase adds USDC lending with Morpho on Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase will introduce USDC lending directly within its app, allowing users to earn yields as high as 10.8% through a new onchain integration with Morpho, the company said on Thursday. The feature, which will roll out to customers in the US (excluding New York), Bermuda, and other jurisdictions over the coming weeks, enables users to lend their USDC to borrowers on Base, Coinbase’s layer-2 blockchain. The lending system works by creating a smart contract wallet that connects to the Morpho protocol, with Steakhouse Financial managing onchain vaults that allocate liquidity across multiple markets. This design is meant to optimize returns while preserving user access to funds, which can be withdrawn when liquidity is available. Coinbase emphasized that despite the complexity of decentralized finance (DeFi), the integration will maintain the platform’s familiar interface and security features. USDC, a stablecoin redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, already provides Coinbase users with passive rewards of 4.1% APY, or 4.5% for Coinbase One members. The lending expansion marks a push to increase earnings potential for holders of the asset, which has a circulating supply of more than $73 billion. Subheading updated 9/18/25 at 1:02 p.m. to correct a typo in yield percentage. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-usdc-onchain
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:13
NZD slumps as Q2 GDP contracts more than expected – BBH

The post NZD slumps as Q2 GDP contracts more than expected – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) underperformed after Q2 GDP contracted by -0.9% q/q, a far steeper decline than expected, fueling RBNZ rate cut bets ahead of the October 8 meeting, BBH FX analysts report. NZD/USD supported by 200-DMA despite domestic weakness “NZD underperformed across the board and New Zealand bonds rallied. New Zealand real GDP dropped sharply in Q2. The economy contracted -0.9% q/q vs 0.9% in Q1. The decline was bigger than the -0.3% predicted by the market and the RBNZ. Manufacturing and construction were the largest contributor to the overall decrease in GDP. On the expenditure side, exports and business investment were the main downward drivers.” “The swaps markets dialed-up RBNZ rate cut bets. The next RBNZ meeting is on October 8, and odds of a 50bps cut to 2.50% rose from zero to roughly 30%. The RBNZ’s policy path projects the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bottom at 2.50% by year-end. However, the steeper pullback in economic activity opens the door for additional easing towards the lower end of the RBNZ neutral range estimate between 1.60% and 4.20%.” “We expect NZD/USD to hold above its 200-day moving average (0.5838) because global growth remains resilient despite persistent uncertainty.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-slumps-as-q2-gdp-contracts-more-than-expected-bbh-202509181155
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:08
