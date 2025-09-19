MEXC birža
Kripto ziņas
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Rex-Osprey Hits $6 Million Volume In First Hour
Rex-Osprey Hits $6 Million Volume In First Hour

Astounding DOGE ETF Debut: Rex-Osprey Hits $6 Million Volume In First Hour
COM
$0.017755
-4.42%
DOGE
$0.27066
-3.61%
REX
$0.03921
-24.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 01:31
The Daily: DOGE and XRP ETFs go live, SEC approves new generic listing standards, and more
The following article is adapted from The Block's newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
MORE
$0.08724
-0.89%
XRP
$3.0165
-3.32%
LIVE
$0.01844
+7.58%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 01:31
Kenya places Solana at center of national digital coin experiment
Kenya is preparing to launch a state-backed digital coin on Solana's high-throughput infrastructure, a technological gamble that targets its massive microtransaction economy and signals its intent to shape Africa's role in the global digital marketplace.
Crypto.news
2025/09/19 01:30
Kaspa Price Prediction 2030: Can KAS Reach $1 or Will Traders Chase This 100x Crypto Presale Instead?
What will Kaspa (KAS) be worth in 2025, 2026, or even 2030? That's the question every trader asks as they look for the next breakout coin. Kaspa has already positioned itself as one of the most promising altcoin undervalued 2025 projects, with analysts expecting a steady climb backed by real adoption.
1
$0.014243
+252.54%
REAL
$0.06403
-2.13%
KAS
$0.085082
-4.75%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 01:30
Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason
As the cryptocurrency market prepares for the potential of a Q4 altseason, investors are shifting their attention to those tokens that are creating tangible utility within the DeFi market. While Cardano (ADA) has been the long-term smart contract challenger for years, a newer player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a buzz with its lending platform.
ALTCOIN
$0.0005072
-5.47%
DEFI
$0.001889
-12.38%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 01:30
BNB Surges to All-Time High as Crypto Market Reacts to Fed Decision
Following the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut, the crypto market rallied, with BNB outperforming other major altcoins by reaching a new all-time high. The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Sept. 17 to cut interest rates by 25 basis points appeared to spur a crypto market rally.
U
$0.014184
+2.07%
BNB
$988.21
-0.57%
MAJOR
$0.1613
-1.99%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 01:29
The post Rihanna’s Surprise Viral Hit Ties Her Previous No. 1 Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Breakin’ Dishes,” a viral revival from Rihanna’s Good Girl Gone Bad era, ties “Diamonds” as her fourth-highest Billboard Global Excl. U.S. entry at No. 71. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair When Rihanna released her song “Breakin’ Dishes” back in 2007, the track didn’t make much of an impact on the Billboard charts. Back then, it was unusual for compositions not pushed as singles to impact the weekly tallies. That is no longer the case, as streams and digital sales now play a huge role in where any piece of music lies. Throughout 2025, “Breakin’ Dishes” has become something of a surprise sleeper hit after going viral. Fans, and even those who didn’t know the tune from its Good Girl Gone Bad era heyday, have turned to the tune and made it a win on several Billboard rankings. This frame, “Breakin’ Dishes” climbs on both of the company’s global rosters and ties for a special place within the singer’s discography as it ascends. “Breakin’ Dishes” Hits a New High “Breakin’ Dishes” improves to a new all-time high point on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. This frame, the track jumps from No. 89 to No. 71 in its eleventh stay on the roster. “Breakin’ Dishes” Ties Rihanna’s “Diamonds” Now that “Breaking Dishes” has reached No. 71, the tune ties as Rihanna’s fourth-highest-rising hit of all time on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. It is currently matched with “Diamonds,” which reached that position in February 2023 and which has spent 23 frames somewhere on the roster. Rihanna’s Worldwide Top 10s So far, Rihanna has only claimed one top…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 01:29
Meta is in talks with publishers on licensing news for AI tools
Meta has reopened talks with major publishers as it looks to bring more licensed news into its fast-expanding suite of artificial intelligence tools. Executives at Axel Springer, Fox Corporation and News Corp have all been sounded out in recent months, according to people briefed on the matter.
FOX
$0.02869
-0.34%
LOOKS
$0.01431
-1.20%
MORE
$0.08724
-0.89%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 01:27
Australië zet stap richting duidelijkheid in stablecoin regulering
De Australische toezichthouder ASIC zet een belangrijke stap richting duidelijkere regels voor digitale assets. Het heeft aangekondigd dat stablecoin intermediairs niet langer een aparte licentie nodig hebben om stablecoins te distribueren, zolang deze worden uitgegeven door aanbieders met een Australian Financial Services (AFS) licentie.
MET
$0.2393
-0.33%
OM
$0.2129
-2.15%
OP
$0.8096
-1.44%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 01:24
Dogecoin ETF DOJE smashes day-one line with nearly $6M in first hour
REX-Osprey's Dogecoin ETF, ticker DOJE, opened on Sept. 18 and logged about 5.8 million dollars in its first hour of trading, according to Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas. That level exceeds typical first-day prints for new ETFs. Before the bell, Balchunas had set an opening-day "over under" of 2.5 million dollars.
LINE
$0.000038
-6.63%
REX
$0.03921
-24.63%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 01:23
