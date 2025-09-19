Rihanna’s Surprise Viral Hit Ties Her Previous No. 1 Smash

The post Rihanna’s Surprise Viral Hit Ties Her Previous No. 1 Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Breakin’ Dishes,” a viral revival from Rihanna’s Good Girl Gone Bad era, ties “Diamonds” as her fourth-highest Billboard Global Excl. U.S. entry at No. 71. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair When Rihanna released her song “Breakin’ Dishes” back in 2007, the track didn’t make much of an impact on the Billboard charts. Back then, it was unusual for compositions not pushed as singles to impact the weekly tallies. That is no longer the case, as streams and digital sales now play a huge role in where any piece of music lies. Throughout 2025, “Breakin’ Dishes” has become something of a surprise sleeper hit after going viral. Fans, and even those who didn’t know the tune from its Good Girl Gone Bad era heyday, have turned to the tune and made it a win on several Billboard rankings. This frame, “Breakin’ Dishes” climbs on both of the company’s global rosters and ties for a special place within the singer’s discography as it ascends. “Breakin’ Dishes” Hits a New High “Breakin’ Dishes” improves to a new all-time high point on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. This frame, the track jumps from No. 89 to No. 71 in its eleventh stay on the roster. “Breakin’ Dishes” Ties Rihanna’s “Diamonds” Now that “Breaking Dishes” has reached No. 71, the tune ties as Rihanna’s fourth-highest-rising hit of all time on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. It is currently matched with “Diamonds,” which reached that position in February 2023 and which has spent 23 frames somewhere on the roster. Rihanna’s Worldwide Top 10s So far, Rihanna has only claimed one top…