REX-Osprey’s XRP ETF hits $24m as day 1 volume outpaces futures debut

REX-Osprey’s XRP exchange-traded fund, which launched on September 18, 2025, as part of a dual debut with Dogecoin, attracted more than $24 million in just over an hour after going live, outpacing the volumes that XRP futures products recorded on…
XRP
XRP$3.0165-3.32%
Crypto.news2025/09/19 01:40
First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Launches

REX and Osprey beat rivals to market with a spot DOGE ETF by using a unique legal structure.
DOGE
DOGE$0.27066-3.61%
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:39
How Does Bitcoin Affect MicroStrategy’s Stock?

The post How Does Bitcoin Affect MicroStrategy’s Stock? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy is navigating a landscape marked by shifting stock patterns, highlighting its proximity to the significant 200-day simple moving average (SMA). This metric is crucial for analyzing long-term trends by averaging the closing prices over a span of 200 days, helping to offer a steady outlook in volatile markets. Continue Reading:How Does Bitcoin Affect MicroStrategy’s Stock? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/how-does-bitcoin-affect-microstrategys-stock
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:39
Polish stock exchange offers country’s first Bitcoin ETF

The first Bitcoin ETF in Poland is now trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the largest venue of this kind in the eastern half of Europe. Besides exposure to the world’s leading coin, the product is expected to provide greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Polish finance. The product debuts at a time when the country […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:38
DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details

The post DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Gold Protocol (NGP), a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform operating on BNB Chain, was hit with a $2 million attack on Wednesday. The attack targeted the protocol’s liquidity pool, resulting in significant losses. NGP Protocol on BNB Chain Loses $2 Million Web3 security firm Blockaid explained that the attack was based on price oracle manipulation. The attacker targeted the getPrice function in the NGP smart contract. This function calculates the token price by directly referencing Uniswap V2 pool reserves. However, according to Blockaid, “the instant price from a single DEX pool is not secure because attackers can easily manipulate reserves with a flash loan.” The attacker executed a large swap using a flash loan for a large amount of tokens. This increased the pool’s USDT reserves, decreased the NGP reserves, and caused the price oracle to report an artificially low value. This manipulation allowed the contract’s transaction limit to be exceeded, allowing the attacker to acquire a large amount of NGP tokens at a low price. On-chain security firm PeckShield reported that the stolen funds were transferred through Tornado Cash. The NGP token price also plummeted by 88% following the attack. This incident is the latest in a series of attacks targeting DeFi protocols. Last week, the Sui-based Nemo Protocol suffered a similar $2.6 million loss. According to Chainalysis data, more than $2 billion was stolen from crypto services in the first half of 2025 alone. This figure is higher than the same period in previous years, indicating increasing security risks in the sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/defi-platform-operating-on-bnb-chain-attacked-by-hackers-how-much-lost-here-are-the-details/
Binance Coin
BNB$987.94-0.59%
SUI
SUI$3.6993-5.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08724-0.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:36
Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on XRP’s next milestone price, Bitcoin dominance, and OpenSea’s pending token launch.
XRP
XRP$3.0165-3.32%
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
Crypto Investor Loses $6.28M to Sophisticated Phishing Permit Scam

A cryptocurrency investor recently lost $6.28 million to a sophisticated phishing scam that exploited malicious signature approvals. The incident serves as a significant reminder of the increasing prevalence of “permit phishing” schemes, which pose a serious threat to users in the DeFi ecosystem. Attacker Steals $6.28 Million   The attack began when the victim received a targeted phishing message that appeared to be a legitimate update from a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Tempted by offers of better returns, the investor connected their wallet to a fake website. There, they signed an EIP-2612, which includes a feature that allows token approvals without gas fees. However, it can also unintentionally give scammers unlimited spending access to a smart contract.  The theft occurred shortly after the approvals were granted. The scammer quickly executed a contract that drained 3,200 stETH and a matching amount of aEthWBTC from the victim’s wallet. The loot, which was traced to a mixer address, revealed a calculated plan to conceal the trail.  The entire theft took less than 12 minutes, using automated scripts for speed. Scam Sniffer noted that the victim’s portfolio, which was worth over $10 million before the attack, lost half its value immediately. The rapid process allowed no time for intervention, as blockchain transactions cannot be reversed once completed. On-chain analysis indicated that the assets were unlikely to be recovered, as they were likely laundered through exchanges. Not New   Following the exploit, some users on X have expressed shock, wondering how the victim unwittingly signed malicious token approvals. However, this subtle trap has long troubled the crypto space. For instance, earlier this month, a user of Venus Protocol lost $13.5 million. The victim fell prey to a phishing scam by approving a transaction from a malicious Core Pool Comptroller contract, which granted the attacker access to their funds. Once permission was given, the hacker quickly drained stablecoins and wrapped tokens from the trader’s wallet.  Surprisingly, though, a few hours after the incident, the Venus team tracked the stolen funds by force-liquidating the hackers’ trade positions. The team fully recovered the stolen funds afterwards, leaving the thief with nothing. The post Crypto Investor Loses $6.28M to Sophisticated Phishing Permit Scam appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
When Real Trading Data Beats Oracle Promises

The post When Real Trading Data Beats Oracle Promises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 19:00 In the battle between theoretical utility and operational reality, VFX Token’s live trading infrastructure exposes a fundamental truth about crypto valuations. While Chainlink trades at $24 with a $15 billion market cap based on oracle promises, VFX Token at $0.06 generates actual trading data and revenue daily – making the valuation gap a potential goldmine for early investors. The Reality Check Crypto Needs “What we’re seeing is a massive market inefficiency,” notes a senior DeFi analyst who previously worked at Messari. “Chainlink provides data feeds to smart contracts – important, yes. But VFX Token operates the entire trading infrastructure that generates the data. They’re not reporting prices; they’re making markets.” The numbers tell the story. Chainlink processes price feeds for DeFi protocols, charging fees for oracle services. VFX Token’s parent company, Vortex FX, executes 1,500+ trading lots daily across forex, gold, and crypto markets. These aren’t test transactions – they’re real trades generating $225,000 in monthly rebates distributed to token holders. Market Cap Mathematics Favor VFX Here’s where smart money sees opportunity. Chainlink at $24 per token with 638 million circulating supply equals $15.3 billion valuation. VFX Token at $0.06 with 100 million total supply represents $6 million fully diluted value. The ratio? 2,550 to 1. A quantitative analyst from a major crypto fund breaks it down: “If VFX Token captured just 0.5% of Chainlink’s valuation based on real revenue versus theoretical utility, that’s $75 million market cap – a 12.5x return from current levels. And that’s conservative given VFX has actual products generating income.” Licensed Advantage Changes Everything The killer differentiator isn’t technology – it’s compliance. While Chainlink operates in the gray area of decentralized oracles, VFX Token backs every transaction with Vortex FX’s licensed broker status. This means institutional money can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:35
Galaxy Digital confirms leveraging Aave for capital efficiency and next-gen DeFi solutions

The post Galaxy Digital confirms leveraging Aave for capital efficiency and next-gen DeFi solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The company is using Aave to optimize liquidity, manage treasury, and build innovative DeFi products. The development signals the prevailing institutional shift towards DeFi. AAVE has gained more than 5% on the news. Altcoins remained on the radar as they continue to outperform Bitcoin after the September 17 interest rate cut. Amidst the optimism, publicly listed Galaxy Digital has confirmed significant integration with Aave, a leading lending protocol. The financial services company announced that Aave is key to its strategic operations, including treasury undertakings, trading, and lending. The approach aims to reduce dependence on centralized liquidity providers and enhance capital efficiency. According to Galaxy’s Head of Lending, Max Bareiss: Aave has proven to be a highly reliable platform for accessing liquidity. It’s a core venue for borrowing stablecoins against blue-chip assets like BTC and ETH, offering 24/7 availability, without third-party intermediaries. As institutions embrace digital assets, DeFi is emerging as critical financial infrastructure. At Galaxy, we’re integrating @aave into our workflows, not just to manage liquidity, but to transform how capital moves across markets👇 pic.twitter.com/vb00R12BaJ — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) September 18, 2025 Aave’s native token rallied after Galaxy’s announcement, which testified to DeFi’s increasing institutional appeal. Borrowing against top assets The firm primarily uses Aave to borrow stablecoins against established assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Leveraging a permissionless network allows Galaxy to escape slow authorization procedures seen in CeFi. That enables its trading desks to access massive liquidity instantly. Meanwhile, the firm uses the borrowed capital to support balance sheet liquidity, institutional lending, and client trading activities. That gives Galaxy a competitive edge in the fast-paced blockchain markets. Furthermore, Aave serves as Galaxy’s credit facility, with its thriving lending pools supporting flexible credit and bridge loans. The blockchain’s accommodative interest rate mechanism allows the company to manage borrowing costs according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:34
South Korea launches won-backed KRW1 stablecoin on Avalanche

The post South Korea launches won-backed KRW1 stablecoin on Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a digital currency tied to the value of the won. The stablecoin is issued on Avalanche and supported by funds securely held at Woori Bank. BDACS even claimed it successfully completed a proof-of-concept check on the fund. It even noted that it hopes to secure a prominent role in the emerging domestic stablecoin landscape with the asset. It remarked, “While large tech companies may eventually enter the market, KRW1 is already operational with strong institutional backing from Woori Bank and global blockchain partners. This combination provides infrastructure depth that big tech alone cannot match. BDACS sees these firms as potential collaborators rather than competitors.” BDACS’ KRW1 is designed  for cross-border transfers, payments, and deposits BDACS assured users that KRW1’s systems for minting, reserve management, and real-time connection with Woori Bank work as intended. The company maintained that its transparent setup is meant to earn user trust and encourage wider adoption of the token. The company’s press release stated, “The launch extends far beyond token issuance. BDACS has developed a comprehensive framework, including issuance and management systems as well as a user-facing app supporting peer-to-peer transfers and transaction verification.” It further noted that KRW1 is intended to evolve into a widely used digital currency supporting cross-border transfers, payments, deposits, and investment products. Moreover, it looks at government-related implementations, including settlement systems for distributing emergency aid. It also plans to expand KRW1 to other blockchains and is in talks with issuers of USDT and USDC about possible collaborations. South Korea is expected to enact the Digital Asset Basic Act by next year KRW1’s launch comes just as the country moves closer to finalizing a new law, which will set the ground rules for how stablecoins are issued, stored, and used. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:32
