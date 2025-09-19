LivLive Offers a New Take on Artificial Intelligence-Based Crypto

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Every company, project & platform is trying to rebrand as an AI leader, and with that, an ongoing effort from buyers to find top AI projects. LivLive's new crypto presale is vying to become a leader in the AI-crypto niche. The $LIVE token is trading for $0.02 during the presale, with the launch price set at $0.25, offering just over a 12x return. Trillions of dollars have poured into AI ventures, and the AI niche in crypto has produced some impressive success stories. But what is this crossover really about? Is it just hype—or is there genuine utility waiting to be unlocked? LivLive is one of the few projects proving that AI in crypto goes beyond the buzz. Its protocol uses AI to make its augmented reality (AR) game more personal, dynamic, and valuable to both users and businesses. By merging AI with AR, blockchain, and move-to-earn (M2E) elements, LivLive is building a next-generation digital ecosystem. The LivLive presale offers users early access to this world, with bonus $LIVE token distributions included. Some believe this marks the beginning of one of the most meaningful AI-crypto crossovers since ChatGPT launched the AI hype cycle. AI In Crypto: The Next Trillion Market? AI wasn't just a flash in the pan. When ChatGPT first went live, many analysts assumed it would be another tech bubble that would eventually burst, leaving investors and companies with nothing. That hasn't been the case. Over the past couple of years, AI has become one of the most discussed technologies in the world and possibly the most valuable digital asset held by companies and even governments. The rise of AI has supercharged the valuations of tech giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet. NVIDIA, in particular, has passed the $3 trillion mark in market…