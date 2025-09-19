2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
With 9,800+ Investors In, BlockchainFX Presale Approaches $7.6M While Pump.fun Tops $1B Daily Trades

BlockchainFX presale nears $7.6M with 9,800+ investors, offering 117% upside at launch, Visa card utility, and 90% APY staking — outpacing Tron and Cardano upgrades.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009466+0.76%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007148-9.11%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 01:54
LivLive Offers a New Take on Artificial Intelligence-Based Crypto

The post LivLive Offers a New Take on Artificial Intelligence-Based Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Every company, project & platform is trying to rebrand as an AI leader, and with that, an ongoing effort from buyers to find top AI projects. LivLive’s new crypto presale is vying to become a leader in the AI-crypto niche. The $LIVE token is trading for $0.02 during the presale, with the launch price set at $0.25, offering just over a 12x return. Trillions of dollars have poured into AI ventures, and the AI niche in crypto has produced some impressive success stories. But what is this crossover really about? Is it just hype—or is there genuine utility waiting to be unlocked? LivLive is one of the few projects proving that AI in crypto goes beyond the buzz. Its protocol uses AI to make its augmented reality (AR) game more personal, dynamic, and valuable to both users and businesses. By merging AI with AR, blockchain, and move-to-earn (M2E) elements, LivLive is building a next-generation digital ecosystem. The LivLive presale offers users early access to this world, with bonus $LIVE token distributions included. Some believe this marks the beginning of one of the most meaningful AI-crypto crossovers since ChatGPT launched the AI hype cycle. AI In Crypto: The Next Trillion Market? AI wasn’t just a flash in the pan. When ChatGPT first went live, many analysts assumed it would be another tech bubble that would eventually burst, leaving investors and companies with nothing. That hasn’t been the case. Over the past couple of years, AI has become one of the most discussed technologies in the world and possibly the most valuable digital asset held by companies and even governments. The rise of AI has supercharged the valuations of tech giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet. NVIDIA, in particular, has passed the $3 trillion mark in market…
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.08-3.72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:53
Circle unveils CCTP V2 for seamless USDC crosschain transfers with Stellar

The post Circle unveils CCTP V2 for seamless USDC crosschain transfers with Stellar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Circle’s CCTP V2 now supports the Stellar blockchain, allowing direct USDC transfers between Stellar and other networks. CCTP V2 eliminates the need for wrapped tokens or traditional bridges, reducing security risks in cross-chain transactions. Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol Version 2 (CCTP V2) now supports Stellar, the decentralized blockchain platform designed for cross-border payments. Today’s integration enables seamless USDC transfers between Stellar and other blockchain networks. CCTP V2 allows users to move USD Coin, the stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, across different blockchains without requiring wrapped tokens or traditional bridges that can introduce security risks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/circle-unveils-cctp-v2-for-usdc-crosschain-transfers-with-stellar/
1
1$0.014+246.53%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1288-4.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:52
Intel Corporation (INTEL) Stock: Skyrockets 24% on $5B Nvidia Deal and AI Collaboration

TLDR Intel soars 24% as Nvidia invests $5B and launches joint AI chip initiative. Nvidia backs Intel with $5B, sparking stock surge and new AI CPU-GPU fusion. Intel stock rockets as Nvidia partnership signals AI-driven comeback. Nvidia’s $5B Intel bet fuels CPU-GPU collaboration, lifts Intel shares 25%. Intel gains momentum as Nvidia boosts stake, co-develops [...] The post Intel Corporation (INTEL) Stock: Skyrockets 24% on $5B Nvidia Deal and AI Collaboration appeared first on CoinCentral.
NodeAI
GPU$0.1915-3.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1424-4.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.71%
Coincentral2025/09/19 01:48
ETH climbs above $4,600 as Grayscale signals shift to staking

Movements of ETH from Grayscale’s wallets suggest the large-scale holder may be preparing to stake the tokens. Grayscale may create a precedent of using its significant ETH holdings to receive rewards.  Grayscale may be looking at millions in passive income if it stakes its ETH holdings. On-chain analysts have noticed movements from some of Grayscale’s […]
MAY
MAY$0.04498+0.78%
Ethereum
ETH$4,532.7-1.42%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:48
Plasma eyes mainnet launch with $2b stablecoin liquidity and XPL token

Plasma kicks off mainnet beta on September 25 backed by $2 billion in stablecoins and support from over 100 DeFi partners. The debut includes the XPL token, designed to secure the network and give ownership to the community. According to…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889-12.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.58%
Crypto.news2025/09/19 01:48
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA Now in One Basket — SEC Greenlights Grayscale’s GDLC

The Grayscale GDLC has finally been approved for trading after the SEC earlier issued a stay order without any specific reason.  Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) have reacted strongly to this news.  The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for trading [...]]]>
Solana
SOL$241.61-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,236.94-1.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.15404-2.20%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 01:47
Ripple (XRP) Users Are Joining LTCCloudMining to Easily Start Bitcoin Mining

The post Ripple (XRP) Users Are Joining LTCCloudMining to Easily Start Bitcoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in XRP continues to grow, with trading volumes and market activity placing the asset among the most followed digital currencies this year. Many users are looking for new ways to connect their holdings with practical applications, and one of the emerging options is cloud mining. Platforms such as LTCCloudMining provide an alternative for users who want to participate in mining without purchasing expensive equipment or handling technical maintenance. By renting computing power through flexible contracts, users can access daily settlements and manage their digital assets more efficiently. LTCCloudMining: Turning Momentum Into Daily Rewards Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, LTCCloudMining has become a leading cloud mining platform by serving over 1.8 million users worldwide. It eliminates the need to buy expensive equipment, pay electricity costs, and apply technical maintenance regularly. Through this platform, users can rent computing power for cloud mining and receive cryptocurrency generated from mining every 24 hours. At LTCCloudMining, an investor can simply register, choose a contract that fits their budget and future goals, and the platform handles the rest of the operations from cloud mining to providing daily payouts. Flexible Contracts for Every Investor LTCCloudMining provides a wide variety of contracts to meet the needs of every individual. From start-up level to corporate-grade, different packages are presented to the traders. Here is a quick snapshot: Contract Name Price Term Potential Daily Profit Potential Total Return Free User Experience $20 1 Day $0.70 $20.70 New User Experience $100 2 Day $5.00 $107.00 Avalon Miner A1346 $600 7 Days $7.80 $654.60 WhatsMiner M50S $1,200 15 Days $16.20 $1,443.00 ETC Miner E9 Pro $2,700 20 Days $37.80 $3,456.00 WhatsMiner M63 $4,800 30 Days $69.60 $6,888.00 Bitcoin Miner U3S23H $30,000 50 Days $510.00 $55,500.00 Avalon Box Immersion 40Ft $500,000 50 Days $17,500.00 $1,375,000.00 New users can…
1
1$0.014+246.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08724-0.89%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 01:46
As Crypto ETFs Are Surging, Institutional Capital Looks for the Next Crypto To Explode

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01431-1.20%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 01:45
Bitwise CEO Predicts Rapid Growth in Crypto Lending Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/crypto-lending-expansion-prediction/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.42%
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:40
