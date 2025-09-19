MEXC birža
An Exciting New Chapter For Investors
The post An Exciting New Chapter For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase BARD Listing: An Exciting New Chapter For Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News Coinbase BARD Listing: An Exciting New Chapter for Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-bard-listing-unveiled/
COM
$0.017754
-4.43%
BARD
$0.9604
-5.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:10
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Promotes XRP for E-Commerce Efficiency
TLDR Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse questions why major marketplaces like Amazon have not yet adopted blockchain-based payment solutions. Garlinghouse highlights the advantages of blockchain, specifically the XRP Ledger, in improving payment efficiency for e-commerce platforms. The Ripple CEO points to Uber’s use of faster payments as an example of how blockchain could improve vendor and [...] The post Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Promotes XRP for E-Commerce Efficiency appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$3.0169
-3.31%
LIKE
$0.009579
+0.90%
MAJOR
$0.1613
-1.99%
Coincentral
2025/09/19 02:09
How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential
BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PLAY
$0.04459
-6.00%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:09
Pi Coin Rises As Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet
The post Pi Coin Rises As Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin recorded modest gains after Pi Network confirmed Protocol v23 deployment on its testnet. The upgrade places the project in line with Stellar Core Version 23,0.1, an anticipated upgrade to the ecosystem. Pi Network Upgrade Signifies Steady Path To Mainnet Expansion According to data from CoinMarketCap, the Pi Coin price is $0.3595, a 1.51% increase in the last day. It has also experienced a 40.4% increase in its market value to 2.92 billion, as well as a 40.4% gain in its daily trading volume to $30.78 million. The token price also rose by 4.29% in the past week and 1.63% since last month. The price increment followed the validation of block 20824824 with Protocol Version 23 according to data from the Pi block explorer. The upgrade is a confirmation of an earlier announcement that the blockchain is undergoing a phased upgrade. The price response of Pi Coin indicates that news on the test network can also have an impact on the market. The number of Pi Coins in circulation are 8.14 million coins out of a total of 100 billion coins that could still to be in circulation. Testnet transitions are important for testing stability before changes are deployed on mainnet. The new version displayed an excellent performance as the latest block did not record any failed transactions. Also, it confirms the maximum number of transactions per block (up to 1,000 transactions). The upgrade is also a sign to investors that the network is being developed consistently. Critics claim that the Pi Network has been slow to roll out mainnet updates. However, the activation of this testnet is proof of progress concerning the network’s development. Pi Network Upgrade Signifies Steady Path To Mainnet Expansion Pi uses the v23 framework by Stellar to enable its blockchain to expand faster and…
1
$0.013791
+241.36%
TOKEN
$0.01375
-4.58%
COM
$0.017754
-4.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:09
Hands-On-Review by Bitcoin.com – Betplay Review 2025 | Crypto Casino, Sportsbook With Fast Withdrawals and Zero Fees
The post Hands-On-Review by Bitcoin.com – Betplay Review 2025 | Crypto Casino, Sportsbook With Fast Withdrawals and Zero Fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hands-on Review by Bitcoin.com. As crypto continues to reshape online gaming, Betplay is positioning itself as a serious contender in the casino and sportsbook space. I, Regina — your Web3 Gaming enthusiast at Bitcoin.com — took Betplay for a test drive to see how it performs across sign-up, payments, games, bonuses, and overall experience. Here’s […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/betplay-review-2025-crypto-casino-sportsbook-with-fast-withdrawals-and-zero-fees/
COM
$0.017754
-4.43%
SIGN
$0.07957
+0.13%
ZERO
$0.00003591
-5.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:06
Top Crypto Coins: Shiba Inu Made Millionaires and 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do the Same
Shiba Inu made millionaires, but BFX could be next — with $7.61M raised, 9,995+ investors, 117% launch upside, staking rewards, and Visa card utility driving 2025 hype.
HYPE
$56.08
-3.72%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SHIBA
$0.000000000614
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:02
XRP Gains Spotlight With U.S. Reserve Inclusion and ETF Hype
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse framed the move as proof that crypto assets are gradually being woven into national-level financial planning, […] The post XRP Gains Spotlight With U.S. Reserve Inclusion and ETF Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0.014184
+2.07%
HYPE
$56.08
-3.72%
MOVE
$0.1288
-4.45%
Coindoo
2025/09/19 02:00
Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining
The post Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-listed DL Holdings Group is diving headfirst into the Bitcoin mining sector with a $21.85 million convertible bond deal, according to the report by Coinidol.com. The company, through a partnership with Fortune Peak, plans to acquire over 2,200 advanced Bitcoin miners, with an initial goal of producing roughly 200 BTC annually. This action is part of a broader strategy to build a Bitcoin reserve exceeding 4,000 BTC within the next two years, positioning itself as a leading Bitcoin hashrate stock in the Asian market. Asian companies to integrate cryptocurrencies By engaging in mining, DL Holdings is not only acquiring Bitcoin but is also generating revenue and building its digital asset exposure from the ground up. The use of zero-coupon convertible bonds to fund the acquisition is a fascinating intersection of traditional finance and the crypto industry, demonstrating how companies are finding innovative ways to finance their digital asset strategies. Such a steps signalize that more corporations including in Asia are viewing Bitcoin not just as a speculative holding but as a long-term strategic asset that can be used to diversify their balance sheets and enhance shareholder value. Source: https://coinidol.com/hong-kong-bitcoin-mining/
BTC
$116,236.94
-1.22%
BOND
$0.1664
-0.89%
MORE
$0.08724
-0.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:00
Tech CEOs pressured as Trump tightens grip on private firms
Intel shares blew through the roof Thursday after Nvidia dropped $5 billion into the struggling chipmaker, handing Donald Trump a fresh $4.9 billion paper gain tied to a government stake he pushed through weeks earlier. The rally, which is by the way Intel’s biggest one-day surge in nearly 40 years, shot the stock to $31.79 […]
TRUMP
$8.502
-1.94%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 02:00
Solana ETF Speculation Heats Up – Best Altcoins to Buy Before SEC Decision in October
Analysts weigh October’s SEC decision on a potential Solana ETF, highlighting top altcoins to watch during the buildup.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:00
