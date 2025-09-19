2025-09-19 Friday

Coinbase Integrates USDC Lending with Morpho for Up to 10.8% Yield

Coinbase Integrates USDC Lending with Morpho for Up to 10.8% Yield

TLDR Coinbase introduces a USDC lending feature, offering users the chance to earn up to 10.8% yield. The integration with Morpho connects users to decentralized finance directly within the Coinbase app. The lending system uses a smart contract wallet and is managed by Steakhouse Financial. Users can access their funds when liquidity is available, ensuring [...] The post Coinbase Integrates USDC Lending with Morpho for Up to 10.8% Yield appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.1555+4.70%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005262+1.52%
Coincentral2025/09/19 02:24
LayerZero and TRON Unlock New Power for PYUSD Across Blockchains

LayerZero and TRON Unlock New Power for PYUSD Across Blockchains

TLDR TRON & LayerZero bring PYUSD0 to TRON, boosting omnichain access. PYUSD goes omnichain on TRON via Stargate Hydra bridge. TRON hosts PYUSD0: fast, scalable stablecoin interoperability. PayPal’s PYUSD joins TRON for cross-chain stablecoin transfers. TRON powers PYUSD0 for global, compliant digital dollar usage. TRON DAO and LayerZero have integrated PayPal USD (PYUSD) into the [...] The post LayerZero and TRON Unlock New Power for PYUSD Across Blockchains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06944+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24143-2.74%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1182-1.41%
Coincentral2025/09/19 02:21
Intel's stock surges as Nvidia invests $5 billion in the chipmaker

Intel’s stock surges as Nvidia invests $5 billion in the chipmaker

The post Intel’s stock surges as Nvidia invests $5 billion in the chipmaker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia announced today that it will partner with Intel to co-develop PC and AI data chips. Intel stock surged above 28% today following the announcement, which forms part of a range of agreements.  The collaboration deal gives Nvidia approximately 4% stake in Intel at $23.28 per share. The investment is part of several collaborations Intel has formed to reverse its competitiveness in the semiconductor business. The Trump administration invested in the company, taking a 10% stake worth $8.9 billion in August, while Japan’s SoftBank committed $2 billion.  Nvidia partners with Intel to co-develop AI data center and PC chips Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO, appointed in March, has played a major role in reversing the years lost in declining competitiveness. However, he has faced criticism from political officials, including President Donald Trump, who was seeking his resignation, citing his close ties to China. Trump has, however, reversed that course as Cryptopolitan reported. The President met with Lip-Bu Tan and praised his leadership. He described their discussion as interesting and considered Tan’s career an amazing story. Tan’s strategy continues to steer the company through steep losses, cost cuts, and canceled projects, seeking to turn around the company’s competitiveness. Intel $INTC is up 28% premarket on the news that Nvidia $NVDA to invest $5 billion in Intel $INTC at $23.28 per share pic.twitter.com/XsF0ycKFVQ — Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) September 18, 2025 Nvidia said it will partner with Tan’s company to co-develop AI data center and PC chips, which are central to the current  AI boom. According to the agreement details, Intel will design custom x86 processors to pair with Nvidia’s graphics processors in several AI applications. Nvidia will additionally provide custom graphics chips that the U.S. semiconductor firm can integrate with its PC CPUs. Both firms highlighted that their technologies connect in a…
Union
U$0.014184+2.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.501-2.01%
Boom
BOOM$0.009056-0.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:20
Tapzi Voted Best Crypto to Buy Today Over MAGACOIN & Monero

Tapzi Voted Best Crypto to Buy Today Over MAGACOIN & Monero

This time, the spotlight has fallen on Tapzi (TAPZI). In a recent investor poll, Tapzi was voted the best over […] The post Tapzi Voted Best Crypto to Buy Today Over MAGACOIN & Monero appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/19 02:20
4 токена готови да надминат Shiba Inu (SHIB)

4 токена готови да надминат Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The post 4 токена готови да надминат Shiba Inu (SHIB) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 4 токена готови да надминат Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Николай Тодоров е водещ български анализатор в сферата на криптовалутите и блокчейн технологиите. Завършил финанси и информационни технологии, той комбинира технически познания с икономически анализ. Николай поддържа блог и YouTube канал, където публикува прегледи на нови проекти, ръководства за търговия и съвети за сигурност. Неговата мисия е да направи криптото достъпно и разбираемо за българските инвеститори. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/4-tokens-to-surpass-shiba-inu-bull-run-bg/
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.40%
Sign
SIGN$0.07957+0.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:18
Dogecoin Rally Sparks Meme Coin Frenzy – Is Maxi Doge the Next to Pump?

Dogecoin Rally Sparks Meme Coin Frenzy – Is Maxi Doge the Next to Pump?

The crypto market is once again buzzing with excitement as meme coins prepare for what could be another explosive rally. Meme coin market capitalization rose 7% in the past 24 hours, with trading volume up 50%, according to CoinMarketCap, as both whales and retail traders return. This surge of momentum has many calling it the […]
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007144-9.16%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02994-1.09%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27087-3.76%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 02:18
Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

Google launched a new payment system on September 16, 2025, that lets AI assistants spend money on behalf of users.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1425-4.29%
Brave Newcoin2025/09/19 02:15
ABC Leaves Up Kimmel Monologues On Charlie Kirk—Clips Surge In Views

ABC Leaves Up Kimmel Monologues On Charlie Kirk—Clips Surge In Views

The post ABC Leaves Up Kimmel Monologues On Charlie Kirk—Clips Surge In Views appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel’s monologues on the Charlie Kirk assassination are surging in viewership on YouTube, earning the late-night host his biggest numbers on the site in months, as ABC has left up the controversial clips that prompted the network to pull his show. Kimmel’s show was abruptly pulled from the air Wednesday. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Two of Kimmel’s monologues that covered the Kirk shooting, one posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 11 and another posted Sept. 16, have earned Kimmel his biggest YouTube numbers since June, with each garnering about 3.7 million views. The Disney-owned broadcast network pulled Kimmel’s show from the air Wednesday after some of the host’s comments from Monday night sparked controversy and was condemned by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, including Kimmel’s claim that the “MAGA gang” was “trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” Kimmel’s monologues on Kirk are still available on his show’s YouTube channel, the ABC website and Kimmel’s Instagram as of Thursday morning, with his comments on Kirk still intact. Forbes has reached out to ABC for comment. Why Was Kimmel Pulled From The Air? ABC yanked Kimmel’s show off the air Wednesday as controversy over his comments on Kirk grew, leading broadcasting company Nexstar to announce it would refuse to air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the ABC affiliates it owns. Though Nexstar did not cite specific comments, the company said in a statement Kimmel made remarks that were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.” Carr, in an appearance on conservative podcaster Benny Johnson’s show on Wednesday, criticized Kimmel and said he has an obligation to “operate in the public interest” to keep his show’s FCC license.…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+8.24%
Carnomaly
CARR$0.001112+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:14
Buterin Justifies Long Ethereum Unstaking Process Amid Criticism Over 43-Day Delays

Buterin Justifies Long Ethereum Unstaking Process Amid Criticism Over 43-Day Delays

Vitalik Buterin defended the 43-day Ethereum unstaking delays amid growing industry criticism over trapped validator funds. Currently, 2,489,358 ETH sits in the exit queue facing a 43-day wait, while 35.6 million ETH are staked across 1,048,413 active validators earning 2.87% APR, as per ValidatorQueue’s data. Buterin responded to developer Robert Sags’ criticism that withdrawal delays exceed traditional banking timeframes and harm user experience for retail investors. “It’s more like a soldier deciding to quit the army. Staking is about taking on a solemn duty to defend the chain,” Buterin wrote on X, emphasizing that “friction in quitting is part of the deal.”Ethereum Validator Queue (Source: ValidatorQueue) Developer Tensions Over User Experience The exchange highlighted growing tensions between Ethereum’s technical design priorities and mainstream user expectations for digital asset liquidity. Sags criticized the disconnect between wallet messaging that promotes “easy yield” and the reality of unpredictable withdrawal delays that can trap funds when users need them most. “What about the average user who is suffering with the delay and needs to pay bills?” Sags questioned, arguing that clearer disclosure about redemption periods would help users make informed decisions. Buterin acknowledged these UX concerns, admitting the Ethereum Foundation “needs to be more active at the UX layer” and has been working to address usability issues over recent months. The Ethereum founder argued that reducing exit delays would make the chain “much less trustworthy from the PoV of any node that does not go online very frequently,” positioning the delays as essential for maintaining network stability. Queue Dynamics Create Market Tension The current validator queue mechanics operate through strict churn limits of 256 validators per epoch, creating bottlenecks when exit demand surges beyond the network’s processing capacity. Recent market data shows the exit queue peaked at over 1 million ETH worth approximately $5 billion in late August, before settling to current levels, still requiring 43 days to clear completely. Meanwhile, the entry queue containing 432,077 ETH faces just a 7-day wait, creating an asymmetric dynamic that traps more supply than it releases in the short term.Ethereum Queue Wait Time (Source: ValidatorQueue) This imbalance has created what analysts describe as artificial supply shortages, with previous Cryptonews reports highlighting how 833,000 ETH trapped in queues reduced available trading supply. The 9.1-day sweep delay adds additional friction to the exit process, meaning validators face multiple layers of waiting even after initiating unstaking requests. Exchange flow data reveals these queue dynamics are reducing sell pressure, with Bitcoin and Ethereum inflows hitting 1-year lows as larger holders avoid moving assets to trading platforms. Staking demand has continued growing despite the exit delays, with the queue reaching $3.7 billion in early September, its highest level since the Shanghai upgrade enabled withdrawals in 2023. Security Versus Liquidity Trade-offs Spark Broader Debate Notably, the unstaking controversy is a fundamental tension between blockchain security models and modern financial expectations for asset liquidity. Buterin’s military analogy reflects Ethereum’s proof-of-stake design philosophy, where validator commitments must be sticky enough to prevent coordinated attacks or mass exodus events that could destabilize consensus. Critics argue this creates a dangerous precedent where large holders face material liquidity constraints, potentially amplifying sell pressure when exits do occur or forcing investors toward liquid staking derivatives. The debate has sparked discussions about potential protocol modifications, including proposals for faster validator key switching that would allow repositioning without full exits. One X user suggested implementing “a faster process to unstake and restake with different clients that’s not adding to the queue” to improve client diversity without compromising security guarantees. Buterin responded favorably to a “switch your keys” function where validators would remain vulnerable to slashing from old keys temporarily while continuing to stake, describing it as something that “would only help, and would not hurt any guarantees.” However, any changes to the current queue system would require broad consensus among Ethereum developers and stakeholders, given the security implications of reducing validator commitment friction
CryptoNews2025/09/19 02:13
United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average fell from previous 240.5K to 240K in September 12

United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average fell from previous 240.5K to 240K in September 12

The post United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average fell from previous 240.5K to 240K in September 12 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.40%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0121481+55.94%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000697-0.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:11
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September