The post ConsenSys CEO Says It Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin confirms that a MetaMask token is on the way. The token will support decentralization, governance, and user rewards. With 30M+ monthly active users, MetaMask is positioned for one of the most impactful token launches in crypto. Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has confirmed what the crypto industry has speculated for years: a MetaMask token is coming. While no official date has been disclosed, Lubin suggested that the launch could arrive “sooner than you would expect.” The crypto community is now more excited with this announcement, as MetaMask keeps growing its ecosystem with more features and integrations, as well as its own stablecoin. Read More: MetaMask Teases Long-Awaited Token Launch as Talks Resurface Amid Regulatory Caution A Long-Awaited Token Finally on the Horizon Rumors of native MetaMask token have existed since 2021, though ConsenSys has been holding the information confidential. Lubin has recently made a confirmation, which shows that the project is leaving the realm of speculation and entering into reality. The future MASK token is likely to be a major part of decentralizing MetaMask by: Enabling governance rights for users to vote on upgrades and policies. Introducing incentives such as rewards for active wallet activity. Integrating with other ConsenSys services, creating stronger ties within its ecosystem. Provided it is implemented, the launch would turn MetaMask into more than a wallet but a platform that is community-driven, where the governance is central to it. MetaMask’s Scale Makes It a Unique Candidate MetaMask is already the most downloaded Web3 wallet in the world with more than 30 million monthly active users. It has unrivaled potential to catalyze adoption of a native token because of its reach on Ethereum and EVM compatible block chains as well as layer-2 networks. The popularity of the wallet is…