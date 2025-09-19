2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
If You Bought $500 in Ozak AI’s Presale, Your Position Could Be Worth $50,000—Inside the 9900% ROI As Funding Surges Past $3.2M

If You Bought $500 in Ozak AI’s Presale, Your Position Could Be Worth $50,000—Inside the 9900% ROI As Funding Surges Past $3.2M

Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 19:32
Pi Network Protocol v23 Sparks Surge of Interest in Pi Coin

Pi Network Protocol v23 Sparks Surge of Interest in Pi Coin

TLDR Pi Network’s Protocol v23 enhances scalability and transaction speed for crypto users. The upgrade fosters more community involvement and strengthens Pi’s blockchain ecosystem. Pi Coin sees increased market interest, reaching new highs following Protocol v23’s release. Protocol v23 prepares Pi Network for decentralized finance advancements and mainnet transition. Pi Network has officially launched its [...] The post Pi Network Protocol v23 Sparks Surge of Interest in Pi Coin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:31
UK FCA eyes rules to align digital assets with TradFi

UK FCA eyes rules to align digital assets with TradFi

The post UK FCA eyes rules to align digital assets with TradFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > UK FCA eyes rules to align digital assets with TradFi The United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the country’s top finance sector watchdog, is seeking feedback on proposals to establish minimum standards for digital asset firms in line with regulation for the traditional financial (TradFi) sector. As things stand, in the U.K., digital asset regulation is limited to the financial promotions regime, which has received mixed reviews from market participants, some suggesting it amounts to indirect regulation and dissuades businesses from interacting with digital asset markets. However, the passage into U.K. law of the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) 2023 gave the FCA, along with the country’s banking sector regulator and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), powers to incorporate digital assets into the existing financial services regulatory framework. It also kicked off a consultation process, which has now been running since 2023, on what this regime should look like. This week’s consultation marks the latest update in the FCA’s ongoing effort to prepare a regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.K., with the aim of being “proportionate” and allowing U.K. firms to compete internationally. In this respect, the consultation proposals also follow draft legislation published by HM Treasury’s in April. Specifically, the FCA is seeking views from consumers and firms that conduct or interact with digital asset activities on proposals for regulation that would mirror the requirements that already apply to TradFi firms, such as operational resilience and controls to fight crime. In its September 17 consultation announcement, the FCA said it was also open to a discussion on how the ‘Consumer Duty’—which requires firms to act to deliver good outcomes for their consumers should apply to crypto—would take into account the unique characteristics of digital assets, as well as how complaints should…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:30
Pro-XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan Explains XRP’s Circulating Supply Debate

Pro-XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan Explains XRP’s Circulating Supply Debate

The post Pro-XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan Explains XRP’s Circulating Supply Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The rising circulating supply of XRP has become a hot topic in the community, with nearly 60 billion tokens now in circulation out of the 100 billion total. Some worry this growth makes XRP inflationary and could hurt its price. But pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan has stepped in to explain why this view misses the …
CoinPedia2025/09/19 19:30
Top Crypto to Buy Now: Ripple (XRP) Investors Pivot to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger ROI in 2025

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Ripple (XRP) Investors Pivot to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger ROI in 2025

With Ripple (XRP) facing a shrinking investor base, capital is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol that is reinventing what the actual utility in crypto should be. The project is a $0.035 altcoin that has been bought by more than 16,400 investors. Its lending and borrowing ecosystem that aims to bridge the traditional […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 19:30
ConsenSys CEO Says It Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

ConsenSys CEO Says It Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

The post ConsenSys CEO Says It Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin confirms that a MetaMask token is on the way. The token will support decentralization, governance, and user rewards. With 30M+ monthly active users, MetaMask is positioned for one of the most impactful token launches in crypto. Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has confirmed what the crypto industry has speculated for years: a MetaMask token is coming. While no official date has been disclosed, Lubin suggested that the launch could arrive “sooner than you would expect.” The crypto community is now more excited with this announcement, as MetaMask keeps growing its ecosystem with more features and integrations, as well as its own stablecoin. Read More: MetaMask Teases Long-Awaited Token Launch as Talks Resurface Amid Regulatory Caution A Long-Awaited Token Finally on the Horizon Rumors of native MetaMask token have existed since 2021, though ConsenSys has been holding the information confidential. Lubin has recently made a confirmation, which shows that the project is leaving the realm of speculation and entering into reality. The future MASK token is likely to be a major part of decentralizing MetaMask by: Enabling governance rights for users to vote on upgrades and policies. Introducing incentives such as rewards for active wallet activity. Integrating with other ConsenSys services, creating stronger ties within its ecosystem. Provided it is implemented, the launch would turn MetaMask into more than a wallet but a platform that is community-driven, where the governance is central to it. MetaMask’s Scale Makes It a Unique Candidate MetaMask is already the most downloaded Web3 wallet in the world with more than 30 million monthly active users. It has unrivaled potential to catalyze adoption of a native token because of its reach on Ethereum and EVM compatible block chains as well as layer-2 networks. The popularity of the wallet is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:29
Expectations for an XRP bull run are growing, with IOTA Miner cloud mining users earning 7,700 XRP daily.

Expectations for an XRP bull run are growing, with IOTA Miner cloud mining users earning 7,700 XRP daily.

The post Expectations for an XRP bull run are growing, with IOTA Miner cloud mining users earning 7,700 XRP daily. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs: Any crypto asset with at least six months of futures trading history on Coinbase will be eligible for ETF listing. This historic move will facilitate the official launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investment. The new regulations not only open the door to compliant investment for institutional investors but also create more opportunities for retail investors. With the current XRP price stable around $3 and expected to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in the crypto market is rapidly increasing. Against this backdrop, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration and DeFi dividend mechanism, has become a hot topic in the passive income space. The platform offers one-click registration, flexible payment, diversified contract solutions, and green energy mines, allowing investors to enjoy stable daily returns without active operation, meeting the market demand for low barriers to entry, high security, and sustainable returns. Six Reasons to Choose IOTA Miner Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trust Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations, ensuring transparent contract information and guaranteed fund security. Zero Barrier to Participation No mining rigs or technical skills required, simply register and start mining. Powered by Green Energy Our global mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable, environmentally friendly, and efficient operation. Multi-Currency Support Accepts mainstream assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, and USDC, offering flexible and convenient deposits and withdrawals. Industry-Leading Technical Support We have partnered with Bitmain to create an efficient and secure mining ecosystem, leveraging top-tier hardware and technology. Top Security Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication safeguard user assets throughout the entire…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:28
A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

The post A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kevin-durant-bitcoin-fortune/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:27
Trump Requests Supreme Court Permission to Remove Fed Governor Cook

Trump Requests Supreme Court Permission to Remove Fed Governor Cook

TLDR Trump seeks Supreme Court approval to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Allegations of mortgage fraud have led to Trump’s efforts to remove Cook. Legal battle could threaten the Federal Reserve’s independence. A ruling could reshape the scope of presidential power over independent agencies. President Donald Trump has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to allow [...] The post Trump Requests Supreme Court Permission to Remove Fed Governor Cook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 19:24
TikTok users face more harmful content risk, laid off moderators raise red flags

TikTok users face more harmful content risk, laid off moderators raise red flags

TikTok moderators in the UK have warned that younger users could soon be more vulnerable to harmful content after the platform told hundreds of staff that their jobs were being axed. This comes as several moderators gathered outside the social media platform’s London headquarters to protest their concerns that the loss of many experienced staff […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 19:24
Populārākās ziņas

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September