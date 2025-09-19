MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum
The post Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto whale lost more than $6 million in staked Ethereum (stETH) and Aave-wrapped Bitcoin (aEthWBTC) after approving malicious signatures in a phishing scheme on Sept. 18, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. According to the firm, the attackers disguised their move as a routine wallet confirmation through “Permit” signatures, which tricked the victim into authorizing fund transfers without triggering obvious red flags. Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security company SlowMist, noted that the victim did not recognize the danger because the transaction required no gas fees. He wrote: “From the victim’s perspective, he just clicked a few times to confirm the wallet’s pop-up signature requests, didn’t spend a single penny of gas, and $6.28 million was gone.” How Permit exploits work Permit approvals were originally designed to simplify token transfers. Instead of submitting an on-chain approval and paying fees, a user can sign an off-chain message authorizing a spender. That efficiency, however, has created a new attack surface for malicious players. Once a user signs such a permit, attackers can combine two functions—Permit and TransferFrom—to drain assets directly. Because the authorization takes place off-chain, wallet dashboards show no unusual activity until the funds move. As a result, the assets are gone when the approval executes on-chain, and tokens are redirected to the attacker’s wallet. This loophole has made permit exploits increasingly attractive for malicious actors, who can siphon millions without needing complex hacks or high-cost gas wars. Phishing losses The latest theft highlights a wider trend of escalating phishing campaigns. Scam Sniffer reported that in August alone, attackers stole $12.17 million from more than 15,200 victims. That figure represented a 72% jump in losses compared with July. According to the firm, the most significant share of August’s damages came from three large accounts that accounted for nearly half…
T
$0.01674
-3.90%
MORE
$0.08729
-1.03%
MOVE
$0.1288
-4.52%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:31
Kopīgot
Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending
Some early allocations are showing yields above 10%, a significant jump from what the exchange typically offers on stablecoin deposits. […] The post Coinbase Pushes DeFi Forward With New USDC Lending appeared first on Coindoo.
USDC
$0.9994
-0.01%
DEFI
$0.001889
-12.26%
JUMP
$0.00081
-45.63%
Kopīgot
Coindoo
2025/09/19 02:30
Kopīgot
Ethena (ENA) Price Poised for a Big Move as Key Pattern Signals a Bottom – Here’s How It Could Play Out
Ethena price is showing signs of strength after a rough few weeks. The token is now holding steady inside a major support area and could be setting up for its next leg higher. The latest analysis from well-known trader BATMAN suggests that a fresh rally may not be far off if current conditions hold. The
PLAY
$0.04462
-5.82%
MOVE
$0.1288
-4.52%
TOKEN
$0.01375
-4.97%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/19 02:30
Kopīgot
Ripple (XRP) Ignored By Whale Investors as New Crypto With 16700% Potential Gains Traction
Ripple (XRP) remains a top performer in 2025, but whale investors are now directing their focus to other newer coins. Instead of piling into established tokens, market chatter is now centered on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol designed with real-world lending and borrowing capabilities. Mutuum Finance has a potential of up to 16,700% […]
REAL
$0.06404
-2.12%
XRP
$3.017
-3.36%
DEFI
$0.001889
-12.26%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 02:30
Kopīgot
CeDeFi Exchange All InX Partners with LinklayerAI to Empower Customers with Advanced AI Trading Solutions
By collaborating with LinklayerAI, All InX improves the capabilities of its platform and provides customers with an efficient and powerful CeDeFi experience.
AI
$0.1426
-4.23%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:30
Kopīgot
Born Again’ Season 3 Way Before Season 2
The post Born Again’ Season 3 Way Before Season 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daredevil Born Again Marvel MCU fans were thrilled that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was being brought back to life after his unceremonious execution after his show’s Netflix run, where everything was transitioning to Disney Plus. Born Again felt like a moment that would never come, and when it did, it mostly satisfied fans, with few exceptions. Now, according to a new IGN interview with head of TV Brad Winderbaum, Marvel has greenlit Daredevil: Born Again for season 3, well before season 2 airs in March 2026. Originally, the plan was an 18-episode run across two seasons, but Marvel seems to have much larger plans for Matt Murdoch and his series. This is a combination of two things. First, the positive fan reception to season 1. While there were some hiccups here, where the middle of the season had parts of the previously canned version of the show they had to work around, the first and last few episodes were incredible, and that’s the team making all of season 2 and presumably season 3 going forward. So, that’s great news. Second, this is a move by Marvel to reduce the cost of its endless supply of Disney Plus shows by focusing on more “street level” content. MCU series have been all over the place in terms of their focus and their budgets, culminating in the ridiculous $212 million budget for six episodes of the VFX-heavy Secret Invasion, one of the worst things Marvel has ever produced. Now? The name of the game is lower costs. Agatha All Along was a prime example of this, one of the MCU’s cheapest projects ever but one of its best shows. Disney is investing deeper into the “Daredevil-verse” here, as season 2 of Born Again features Jessica Jones, who might be destined to return for her…
1
$0.013749
+239.64%
SIX
$0.02195
-0.94%
MORE
$0.08729
-1.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:29
Kopīgot
Panarottis adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments
The post Panarottis adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Panarottis, a major South African pizza chain, now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments. The implementation enables faster, cost-effective Bitcoin payments for everyday purchases at Panarottis. South African fast food chain Panarottis now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments across. The pizza restaurant chain has implemented the Lightning Network payment system, allowing customers to use Bitcoin for everyday purchases at participating stores throughout South Africa. The Lightning Network is a second-layer payment protocol that enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions compared to the main blockchain network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/panarottis-bitcoin-lightning-payments/
COM
$0.017754
-4.40%
LAYER
$0.5296
-4.57%
MAJOR
$0.1613
-2.07%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:28
Kopīgot
Eric Trump Says Fed Rate Cut Could Send Crypto Skyrocketing — Here’s Why this $7.3M Presale Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary
Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin (ABTC) and son of President Donald Trump, argued that a […] The post Eric Trump Says Fed Rate Cut Could Send Crypto Skyrocketing — Here’s Why this $7.3M Presale Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary appeared first on Coindoo.
TRUMP
$8.501
-2.01%
SEND
$0.5308
-5.28%
HERE
$0.000259
+4.01%
Kopīgot
Coindoo
2025/09/19 02:26
Kopīgot
United States Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey registered at 23.2 above expectations (2.3) in September
The post United States Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey registered at 23.2 above expectations (2.3) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.017754
-4.40%
WELL
$0.0000697
-0.42%
FORWARD
$0.0002489
-1.81%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:26
Kopīgot
Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo, Turning Prompts To DeFi Transactions With 1inch And Uniswap Liquidity
Griffin AI launches TEA Turbo, its Transaction Execution Agent that transforms prompts into ready-to-sign transactions on Ether. The agent can validate balances, check liquidity venues, perform the necessary calculations, and present a transparent summary. It is free to use on griffinai.io, with standard network and protocol fees applying.
TURBO
$0.004201
-3.22%
DEFI
$0.001889
-12.26%
READY
$0.01666
-13.22%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon
2025/09/19 02:24
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September