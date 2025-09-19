2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Chainlink Boosts Investment with Strategic Movements

Chainlink's LINK token is on a remarkable upward trajectory in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape. Its recent price hike has garnered international attention, rooted in strategic advancements and favorable market conditions.
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:38
Canada Employment Insurance Beneficiaries Change (MoM) down to 1.2% in July from previous 3.4%

Canada Employment Insurance Beneficiaries Change (MoM) down to 1.2% in July from previous 3.4%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:38
Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Unique is a co-founder of Nibiru, the Web3 hub ushering in the next era of money. Nibiru is a blockchain and smart contract hub with DeFi, RWAs, and more.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/19 02:37
Does Michael Saylor even understand Bitcoin Core vs. Knots?

The post Does Michael Saylor even understand Bitcoin Core vs. Knots? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As founder of the world’s largest bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), many people were hoping Michael Saylor would have taken a position of leadership in this year’s civil war between Bitcoin Core and Knots node operators. Unfortunately, when an audience member at his Bitcoin Treasuries NYC Unconference yesterday asked him about the contentious change to OP_RETURN at the heart of the disagreement, he failed to provide any satisfactory answer. Paul Sztorc called it a “bulls*** pro-ossification answer” that demonstrated “no actual knowledge of the issues.” “One of the most word salad statements I have ever heard,” commented another. Embroiled in disagreement for nearly a year over Bitcoin Core’s contentious accommodation for arbitrary data storage, Knots dissidents have been running software to protest Core’s change. Unlike Core version 30 (v30), Knots software will retain a deterrent against most arbitrary datacarrier use of OP_RETURN, Bitcoin’s primary storage method for random media or computer files. Bitcoin Core is the most popular software for node operators with over 3/4ths estimated dominance on various trackers. Knots, unlike Core’s increase to 100,000 bytes with its v30 update in October, plans to retain OP_RETURN’s datacarrier limit below 90 bytes in their default mempool. Read more: Bitcoin Core devs schedule OP_RETURN change for October Seeking insight from the executive chairman of the world’s largest corporate treasury of BTC, an audience member asked him what he thought about Core’s proposed increase. Saylor avoided a clear response. “I think protocol proposals, however well intentioned, can go horribly wrong,” he said. “I think this debate we see right now over OP_RETURN limits, this is actually a second-order or maybe even a third-order change. “It is not changing the amount of BTC, which of course is an atomic zero-order change. It’s not changing the block size, which is a first-order change. It’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:37
DeepSnitch AI Presale Surges 10% As ETF Boom Lifts Demand

Crypto ETFs are rewriting the rules of the market. Record inflows are proving that capital is shifting from speculation to structured investment. Whales still play their role, but the drivers of the next cycle are increasingly institutional. That is why the search for the next crypto to explode is changing. It is no longer just about hype and quick flips. Now the question is which projects have the product-market fit, the business model, and the technology to capture institutional interest. DeepSnitch AI, with its blend of meme-ready branding and real AI utility, is checking all the boxes. In presale at $0.01667, with over $205k raised, it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting opportunities in the market. The rise in ETF flows is increasing demand for altcoins U.S. ETFs reached a record $12.19 trillion in assets by the end of August, with $799 billion in year-to-date inflows. This surge is not just about stocks. Spot Bitcoin and ether ETFs now hold more than $120 billion combined, proving that crypto is firmly embedded in mainstream portfolios. Bitcoin ETFs alone control more than $100 billion, equal to about 4% of Bitcoin's $2.1 trillion market cap. Ether ETFs are catching up fast. Even meme coins are entering the arena, with the first Dogecoin ETF set to launch soon. All of this has been catalyzed by the Trump-supported Genius Act, which has opened the doors for pension funds to allocate capital into crypto. The result is a flood of institutional money, more patient than whale capital, but also more demanding. These investors are not chasing pumps. They are looking for projects with adoption potential, clear market need, and technological soundness. That is why altcoins like Open VPP and Towns are seeing traction.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:36
Here’s Why Aster (ASTER) is Up Over 360% Today

Aster (ASTER), the newly launched native token of decentralized exchange Aster, has recorded a strong debut. Its price surged over 360% to reach $0.528 on Thursday. Notably, the surge follows the project’s token upgrade from APX to ASTER, which went live on September 17, 2025. The launch also marked the commencement of the token generation event (TGE). APX Token Upgrade page is now live! 🔁 APX holders (@APX_Finance) can now deposit $APX onto Aster Spot trading account and upgrade APX to $ASTER based on the amount you wish to exchange. 🔗 https://t.co/pIkvQqXlTx Once upgrade is completed, you will receive $ASTER in your Spot… https://t.co/7SRk74PJBO — Aster (@Aster_DEX) September 17, 2025 Token Upgrade and Launch APX holders can now deposit their tokens into their Aster Spot trading accounts and upgrade them to ASTER in any chosen amount. Once the upgrade process is complete, the new tokens are credited directly into the user’s Spot trading account. The upgrade represents a significant milestone for the project as it transitions its ecosystem onto the BNB Chain. Alongside the upgrade, Aster has launched an airdrop campaign that opened on September 17 and will run until October 17, 2025. A total of 704 million ASTER tokens, equivalent to 8.8% of the total supply, will be available to eligible participants. Claimed tokens are sent directly to the Aster Spot wallet with no gas fees or approvals required. Unclaimed tokens will be reallocated for future community rewards. Airdrop Eligibility and Token Allocation To qualify for the airdrop, users must meet one of several participation criteria. These include earning Rh or Au Points during Aster Spectra’s Stage 0 or Stage 1 campaigns or receiving Aster Gems through community events. Users can also qualify by trading on Aster Pro after Stage 1 and securing loyalty points. The size of the airdrop highlights Aster’s community-first strategy, with 53.5% of the 8 billion maximum supply allocated to rewards. Other allocations include 30% for ecosystem and community development and 7% for the treasury. An additional 5% is reserved for the team, while 4.5% is set aside for liquidity and listings. ASTER Performance and Market Impact Since the launch, Aster has reported substantial ecosystem traction. Over the past 24 hours, the platform recorded trading volumes of $345 million. Its total value locked (TVL) also climbed from $660 million to $1.005 billion. Additionally, the network welcomed over 330,000 new wallets, signaling rapid adoption. Cumulatively, Aster’s platform volume is approaching $1.5 billion. Remarkably, the surge in activity has aligned with optimism about ASTER’s role in the ecosystem. The token functions as both a governance and utility asset, giving holders the ability to participate in decision-making. It also offers trading fee discounts on spot and perpetual markets and supports long-term protocol sustainability initiatives. Future Utility and Buyback Program To celebrate the TGE, Aster announced that a portion of its protocol revenue will be dedicated to buybacks using Foundation allocations. These funds will also support governance reward distribution, reinforcing the token’s role in aligning incentives between users and the protocol. Looking ahead, these initiatives reflect a broader vision for ASTER’s future. Its role in decentralizing governance, incentivizing participation, and sustaining long-term development is expected to remain central to the project’s roadmap.  As a result, the combination of high community involvement, robust tokenomics, and a strong market debut has strengthened ASTER’s position. It is now seen as one of the notable new entrants in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on the BNB Chain. The post Here’s Why Aster (ASTER) is Up Over 360% Today appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:35
Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup

Maggie Kang, the visionary director behind Netflix's record-breaking K-POP DEMON HUNTERS, will join Origin Summit for an exclusive fireside on global storytelling, fandom, and the rise of culturally-driven IP. Kang joins an already impressive lineup of global heavy-hitters announced in Wave 1 and 2, including creators and executives behind BLACKPINK, Baby Shark, and Lineage.
Hackernoon2025/09/19 02:34
Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

As Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) nears $4 million in presale funding, the project has also rolled out major ecosystem updates that strengthen its position as a serious competitor to existing Telegram bots.Snorter is Solana-native by design, which gives it faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum-based rivals that remain weighed down
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:34
REX-Osprey Debuts Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for U.S. Investors

REX-Osprey launches the first U.S. spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP on CBOE. The new ETFs provide investors exposure to Dogecoin and XRP under the 1940 Act. The launch follows the success of REX-Osprey's Solana staking ETF earlier in 2025. The ETFs mark a step forward in bringing popular digital assets to traditional investment
Coincentral2025/09/19 02:33
Meta in talks with Fox and other publishers on AI news

The post Meta in talks with Fox and other publishers on AI news appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta has reopened talks with major publishers as it looks to bring more licensed news into its fast-expanding suite of artificial intelligence tools. Executives at Axel Springer, Fox Corporation and News Corp have all been sounded out in recent months, according to people briefed on the matter. While the discussions remain at an early stage, they suggest Meta is once again weighing the value of professional journalism in its ecosystem. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has long had a stop-start relationship with news providers. To feature articles from the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post in its news tab, Meta was paying millions of dollars in pre-Covid era. However, in 2022 they stopped the payments and reduced the prominence of journalism across its platforms. The changing operations of tech firms like Meta The reduced prominence resulted in sharp falls in traffic of referrals for many publishers, but some have said they are seeing a modest rebound in visits from Facebook although they are still below pre-Covid peaks. The rise of AI has shaken up the publishing business yet again. Tech companies have been scraping websites to feed their large language models, while new search tools powered by those models have begun diverting readers away from traditional news outlets. Some publishers have tried to push back by blocking AI crawlers from trawling their sites unless compensation is paid. One of the largest providers of web security, Cloudflare, has changed its default settings to prevent unpaid scraping. Reports say it is against this move that Meta has decided to pay for licensed material, and last October, it struck a deal with Reuters. However, discussions with other publishers only broadened in previous months. A spokesperson for Axel Springer declined to comment. Meta, Fox and News Corp…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:32
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September