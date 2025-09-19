MEXC birža
MoneyGram Taps USDC and Stellar Lumens for Next-Gen Payments App
MoneyGram launches Colombia app using USDC stablecoins for instant cross-border remittances with dollar stability. App built on Stellar with Crossmint support, future plans include global expansion into remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram announced the launch of a new mobile application in Colombia on Wednesday, introducing a service that allows users to receive instant transfers in a US [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 02:46
Secure Bitcoin Mining Options in 2025: 6 Platforms Reviewed
In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains the most prominent digital asset, attracting investors and miners worldwide. As mining Bitcoin individually becomes increasingly expensive and complex, cloud mining The post Secure Bitcoin Mining Options in 2025: 6 Platforms Reviewed appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/19 02:43
Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore
The post Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Repo markets on blockchain rails More adoption for XRPL and RLUSD San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has announced a major partnership with Franklin Templeton, a global asset manager that boasts $1.5 billion worth of assets, and DBS Bank, the largest banking institution, in order to develop repo markets powered by stablecoins and tokenized collateral. As part of the partnership, Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, which represents shares in a tokenized U.S. dollar short-term money market fund, will be listed on the Singaporean exchange. It will be possible to instantly exchange it for the RLUSD stablecoin, which will also be listed on the trading platform. Instead of holding volatile tokens with no yield, investors will have an opportunity to instantly move into a safer yield-bearing product during times of volatility. Repo markets on blockchain rails The next phase of the partnership will include using sgBENJI tokens as collateral and receiving credit from DBS or another third-party lender in cash or stablecoins. This will function as a typical repo market in traditional finance when financial institutions use U.S. Treasuries as collateral in order to secure short-term loans and unlock more liquidity. More adoption for XRPL and RLUSD Notably, Franklin Templeton will issue the sgBENJI token on the XRP Ledger network as well as several other blockchains. Ripple argues that XRPL is a perfect fit for high-volume MMF tokens. Meanwhile, Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, whose market cap is currently approaching $730 million, will be the base currency for trading sgBENJI. Ripple’s Nigel Khakoo claims that enabling repo trades for a tokenized MMF with the help of the stablecoin would be a “game changer.” Source: https://u.today/ripple-announces-major-partnership-with-15-trillion-financial-giant-franklin-templeton-and-dbs-bank
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:42
Welcome News About The ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 Release Date On Netflix
The post Welcome News About The ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 Release Date On Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spending on ‘3 Body Problem’ is ramping up ahead of production starting on Season 2 © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix has revealed that its spending on science fiction series 3 Body Problem rose 3.1% to almost a quarter of a billion Dollars last year ahead of the start of production of its second season. Based on a Hugo Award-winning 2008 novel by Chinese former computer engineer Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problem was adapted for the streamer by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Named after a classical physics problem, 3 Body Problem debuted in March last year and tells the story of humanity preparing for an alien invasion. It was positioned as a flagship for Netflix to take on Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO’s Game of Thrones. 3 Body Problem even stars several Game of Thrones actors, including Liam Cunningham and John Bradley, and has music from Ramin Djawadi who also wrote the score to the HBO show. That’s not all it has in common with those two shows. As this author revealed in the Daily Mail, the cost of The Rings of Power surged to more than $800 million as Amazon’s billionaire boss Jeff Bezos opened his wallet in the battle for streaming supremacy. Although 3 Body Problem wasn’t as costly, it didn’t come cheap and there’s no need to speculate about this. The cost of making streaming shows in the United States is usually a closely-guarded secret as studios typically combine them in their overall expenses and don’t itemize how much was spent on each one. It is a different story for shows made in the United Kingdom like the first season of 3 Body Problem. It was largely shot at the historic Shepperton Studios which lifts the curtain on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:41
US, UK to collaborate on AI, quantum computing, nuclear energy development
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday during Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom. The United States and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to jointly develop artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, telecommunications and quantum computing for a wide range of uses including space travel, military defense, targeted biomedical drugs and medical procedures.The MOU, which is not legally binding and changes no existing agreements between the two countries, proposes joint research initiatives between a host of government departments and agencies in both countries to study these emerging technologies.The two countries will form a task group to develop quantum computing hardware, software, algorithms and interoperability standards, according to the MOU.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/19 02:41
Avalanche Partners With Woori Bank to Pilot Korea’s KRW1 Stablecoin
KRW1 stablecoin pilot with Woori Bank runs on Avalanche, backed 1:1 by Korean won. AVAX price jumps near 10% as trading surges, tied to stablecoin pilot announcement. South Korea’s BDACS has announced the pilot launch of KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the Korean won, on the Avalanche network. The project, backed by Woori Bank, [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 02:40
Altcoin Season Roars: $108B Rally Turns September Into a Chart-Busting Fiesta
On Thursday, Sept. 18, fresh off the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate trim, the Altcoin Season Index (ASI) strutted confidently in the altcoin season lane for the eighth day in a row. The crypto economy clocked a 2.62% daily lift, with altcoins stealing the spotlight in dazzling fashion. Altcoin Season Goes Full Tilt The ASI is […]
Coinstats
2025/09/19 02:40
Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solmate-300m-sol-treasury-uae/
Coinstats
2025/09/19 02:40
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details
The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:39
Why Bitcoin-Settled Prediction Markets Might Be a Smart Bet
Settling event contracts in Bitcoin isn’t just philosophical—it may deliver efficiency, alignment, and upside, argues a new paper.
Coinstats
2025/09/19 02:38
