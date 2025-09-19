Welcome News About The ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 Release Date On Netflix

© 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix has revealed that its spending on science fiction series 3 Body Problem rose 3.1% to almost a quarter of a billion Dollars last year ahead of the start of production of its second season. Based on a Hugo Award-winning 2008 novel by Chinese former computer engineer Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problem was adapted for the streamer by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Named after a classical physics problem, 3 Body Problem debuted in March last year and tells the story of humanity preparing for an alien invasion. It was positioned as a flagship for Netflix to take on Amazon Prime's The Rings of Power and HBO's Game of Thrones. 3 Body Problem even stars several Game of Thrones actors, including Liam Cunningham and John Bradley, and has music from Ramin Djawadi who also wrote the score to the HBO show. That's not all it has in common with those two shows. As this author revealed in the Daily Mail, the cost of The Rings of Power surged to more than $800 million as Amazon's billionaire boss Jeff Bezos opened his wallet in the battle for streaming supremacy. Although 3 Body Problem wasn't as costly, it didn't come cheap and there's no need to speculate about this. The cost of making streaming shows in the United States is usually a closely-guarded secret as studios typically combine them in their overall expenses and don't itemize how much was spent on each one. It is a different story for shows made in the United Kingdom like the first season of 3 Body Problem. It was largely shot at the historic Shepperton Studios which lifts the curtain on…