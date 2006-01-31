2025-09-19 Friday

The post Ethereum Foundation pledges $500K annual donation match for blockchain research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Ethereum Foundation will match up to $500,000 in annual donations for the new Columbia-Ethereum Research Center. The Center focuses on blockchain protocol design and will be located at Columbia University, strengthening academic ties to Ethereum development. The Ethereum Foundation will provide $500,000 annually to match donations for the Columbia-Ethereum Research Center on Blockchain Protocol Design, a new interdisciplinary research hub at Columbia University. The matching funds aim to support protocol design research that could advance blockchain infrastructure development. The partnership establishes Columbia as another major academic institution collaborating with the foundation on blockchain technology advancement. The Ethereum Foundation has allocated over $30 million in grants in recent quarters to support blockchain research and development, including initiatives in protocol design and security. The organization has a history of funding academic partnerships, such as previous grants to Brown University for cross-chain transaction research. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-matches-500k-donations-for-columbia-blockchain-research/
TLDR Circle’s CCTP V2 brings native USDC cross-chain swaps to Stellar—no bridges! Stellar now supports fast, secure USDC transfers across 15+ blockchains. CCTP V2 connects Stellar to multichain USDC—no wraps, no risks. Move USDC cross-chain in seconds with Circle’s CCTP V2 on Stellar. CCTP V2 enables secure, seamless USDC liquidity across Stellar and beyond. Circle [...] The post Circle Expands CCTP V2 to Stellar for Seamless USDC Transfers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Microsoft will invest $4 billion to build a second AI data center in Wisconsin, bringing its total investment in the region to over $7 billion.
The post Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) a strong ETF right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A smart beta exchange traded fund, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD – Free Report) debuted on 01/31/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What are smart beta ETFs? For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment. A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns. If you’re the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies. This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics. Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns. Fund sponsor and index XSD is managed by State Street Investment Management, and this fund has amassed over $1.52 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Technology ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index before fees and expenses. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Semiconductor Index is a modified equal weight index. Cost and other expenses…
The post Donald Trump Petitions Supreme Court To Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump is forging ahead with his plan to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, as the Justice Department has filed a petition on his behalf to allow him to remove her. This follows the FOMC meeting yesterday, in which the Fed cut rates for the first time this year, leading to a crypto market rally. Trump Petitions Supreme Court On Lisa Cook Case A court filing shows that the Justice Department, on behalf of the U.S. president, has asked the apex court to stay the preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court pending appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals and any further proceedings in the Supreme Court. The Solicitor General also requested an immediate administrative stay of the preliminary injunction. The District Court had earlier issued an injunction reinstating Lisa Cook as a Fed Governor after Trump fired her over the mortgage fraud allegations, which the president described as enough cause in line with the Federal Reserve Act. Meanwhile, the Appeals Court had rejected Trump’s petition to stay this ruling just hours before the FOMC took place on Tuesday. The Fed Governor eventually took part in the Fed meeting and voted in favor of a rate cut as the committee made the first interest rate cut this year, lowering rates by 25 basis points (bps). Trump Seeking Majority Of The Fed It is worth mentioning that the U.S. president had remarked that they would soon have the majority of the Fed around the time when he first attempted to fire Lisa Cook. His attempt to remove the Fed Governor has also come amid his criticism of the Fed for its refusal to lower interest rates, although that has now changed. Despite this, the president has shown that he wants interest rates to come down drastically, which…
Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees. Curve aims to mint $60 million in crvUSD and channel it into three Bitcoin pools, and create yield opportunities. On August 18, a contributor known as michwill put forward an idea called “Create a crvUSD credit line [...]]]>
The post 3 Meme Coins That Could Outperform the Entire Market During the Next Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the crypto market, meme coins are highly controversial. Some treat them like internet jokes, however, the proof is in the history books showing that collaborative memes drive the wildest price increases. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were once considered useless fads but gave astonishing profits to those who invested early. With the 2025 bull run coming in full blast, another horde of meme tokens is preparing for their time in the limelight. Leading the group are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pengu (PENGU), and WIF (Dogwifhat). Each coin offers something special, with themes ranging from backed growth and infrastructure to cultural branding, and even to pure meme vitality. Analysts say these three meme coins may significantly outperform the market in the upcoming months. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Power Meets Utility Currently in the presale phase 12, with a price per coin of $0.0021, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has raised over $25.1 million and is almost single-handedly responsible for generating presale buzz, with all other coins pale in comparison.  The satisfaction of seeing each round of coins sell out at record speed is unmistakably driven by the level of investor confidence. Little Pepe is undoubtedly one of the most investor-favored coins of the year, with record-setting demand backing the claim. Little Pepe is different in the combination of hype and usefulness. As a native token of an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain, it has ultra-low fees, staking rewards, a meme token launchpad, and sniper bot protections. Analysts are very optimistic about Little Pepe’s price prediction. They expect it will increase to $0.25 – $0.40 within the mark launch period, around 100 times the value at presale. Even for 2026, $1 is the widely accepted figure. Little Pepe is the most likely candidate to outperform other meme coins in the bull cycle, considering this enormous benefit at…
Ethereum Foundation and Columbia Engineering have teamed up to launch a new blockchain research hub to advance the development of blockchain infrastructure and protocols. Columbia Engineering said in an announcement that the partnership with Ethereum Foundation involves the launch of…
An XRP/BTC long-term chart shared by pseudonymous market technician Dr Cat (@DoctorCatX) points to a delayed—but potentially explosive—upswing for XRP versus Bitcoin, with the analyst arguing that “the next monster leg up” cannot begin before early 2026 if key Ichimoku conditions are to be satisfied on the highest time frames. Posting a two-month (2M) XRP/BTC chart with Ichimoku overlays and date markers for September/October, November/December and January/February, Dr Cat framed the setup around the position of the Chikou Span (CS) relative to price candles and the Tenkan-sen. “Based on the 2M chart I expect the next monster leg up to start no earlier than 2026,” he wrote. “Because the logical time for CS to get free above the candles is Jan/Feb 2026 on an open basis and March 2026 on a close basis, respectively.” XRP/BTC Breakout Window Opens Only In 2026 In Ichimoku methodology, the CS—price shifted back 26 periods—clearing above historical candles and the Tenkan-sen (conversion line) is used to confirm the transition from equilibrium to trending conditions. That threshold, in Dr Cat’s view, hinges on XRP/BTC defending roughly 2,442 sats (0.00002442 BTC). “As you see, the price needs to hold 2442 so that CS is both above the candles and Tenkan Sen,” he said. Related Reading: Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory Should that condition be met, the analyst sees the market “logically” targeting the next major resistance band first around ~7,000 sats, with an extended 2026 objective in a 7,000–12,000 sats corridor on the highest time frames. “If that happens, solely looking at the 2M timeframe the logical thing is to attack the next resistance at ~7K,” he wrote, before adding: “Otherwise on highest timeframes everything still looks excellent and points to 7K–12K in 2026, until further notice.” The roadmap is not without nearer-term risks. Dr Cat flagged a developing signal on the weekly Ichimoku cloud: “One more thing to keep an eye on till then: the weekly chart. Which, if doesn’t renew the yearly high by November/December will get a bearish kumo twist. Which still may not be the end of the world but still deserves attention. So one more evaluation is needed at late 2025 I guess.” A bearish kumo twist—when Senkou Span A crosses below Senkou Span B—can foreshadow a medium-term loss of momentum or a period of consolidation before trend resumption. The discussion quickly turned to the real-world impact of the satoshi-denominated targets. When asked what ~7,000 sats might mean in dollar terms, the analyst cautioned that the conversion floats with Bitcoin’s price but offered a rough yardstick for today’s market. “In current BTC prices are roughly $7.8,” he replied. The figure is illustrative rather than predictive: XRP’s USD price at any future XRP/BTC level will depend on BTC’s own USD value at that time. The posted chart—which annotates the likely windows for CS clearance as “Jan/Feb open CS free” and “March close” following interim checkpoints in September/October and November/December—underscores the time-based nature of the call. On multi-month Ichimoku settings, the lagging span has to “work off” past price structure before a clean upside trend confirmation is possible; forcing the move earlier would, in this framework, risk a rejection back into the cloud or beneath the Tenkan-sen. Contextually, XRP/BTC has been basing in a broad range since early 2024 after a multi-year downtrend from the 2021 peak, with intermittent upside probes failing to reclaim the more consequential resistances that sit thousands of sats higher. The 2,442-sats area Dr Cat highlights aligns with the need to keep the lagging span above both contemporaneous price and the conversion line, a condition that tends to reduce whipsaws on very high time frames. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons Whether the market ultimately delivers the 7,000–12,000 sats advance in 2026 will, by this read, depend on two things: XRP/BTC’s ability to hold above the ~2,442-sats pivot as the calendar turns through early 2026, and the weekly chart avoiding or quickly invalidating a bearish kumo twist if new yearly highs are not set before November/December. “If that happens… the logical thing is to attack the next resistance at ~7K,” Dr Cat concludes, while stressing that the weekly cloud still “deserves attention.” As with any Ichimoku-driven thesis, the emphasis is on alignment across time frames and the interaction of price with the system’s five lines—Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Spans A and B (the “kumo” cloud), and the Chikou Span. Dr Cat’s thread leans on the lagging span mechanics to explain why an earlier “monster leg” is statistically less likely, and why the second half of 2025 will be a critical checkpoint before any 2026 trend attempt. For now, the takeaway is a timeline rather than an imminent trigger: the analyst’s base case defers any outsized XRP outperformance versus Bitcoin until after the CS clears historical overhead in early 2026, with interim monitoring of the weekly cloud into year-end. As he summed up, “On highest timeframes everything still looks excellent… until further notice.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.119. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Solana (SOL) and XRP have shown remarkable performance, not just in terms of price, but interest in their futures market has also been sharply rising in this bull cycle. Given the notable performance of their futures market and interest, crucial tools are currently being created to optimize and capture opportunities in the ecosystem. CME Unveils […]
