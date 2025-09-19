2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
South Korea Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

South Korea Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

South Korea made history this week by launching its first Korean won-backed stablecoin.
Kopīgot
Brave Newcoin2025/09/19 03:15
Kopīgot
XRPR and DOJE ETFs debut on American Cboe exchange

XRPR and DOJE ETFs debut on American Cboe exchange

The post XRPR and DOJE ETFs debut on American Cboe exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today is a historical milestone for two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, XRP and Dogecoin. REX-Osprey announced the official listing of two spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of XRP and Dogecoin in the United States. The new crypto funds are available for US investors on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF is trading with ticker XRPR, while the DOGE ETF is listed with ticker DOJE. The first XRP and DOGE ETFs were listed today, and they provide direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP. XRPR and DOJE are gates to crypto exposure XRPR provides exposure to XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, which is a blockchain that enables fast and low-cost cross-border transactions. DOJE, on the other hand, is the first-ever Dogecoin ETF. It offers investors regulated access to the first memecoin that built global recognition through its Shiba Inu mascot and active online community. Both funds use a structure under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs open-end mutual funds and ETFs in the US. This law was designed to protect investors from fraud, conflicts of interest, and poor oversight. This route gives investors the protections of a regulated open-end ETF. Each fund will hold a majority of its assets in spot XRP or DOGE, while also investing at least 40% in other crypto ETFs and ETPs, including those traded outside the United States. According to the SEC filing, XRPR charges an expense ratio of 0.75%, while DOJE charges 1.50%. The funds may also use a Cayman Islands subsidiary to buy crypto directly. This setup copies REX-Osprey’s Solana + Staking ETF (SSK), which launched in July and quickly grew past $275 million in assets. Greg King, the CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, said, “Investors look to ETFs as…
1
1$0.013749+239.64%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002189-17.36%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24171-2.67%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:14
Kopīgot
Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo Transforming Prompts to DeFi Transactions with 1inch and Uniswap Liquidity

Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo Transforming Prompts to DeFi Transactions with 1inch and Uniswap Liquidity

The post Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo Transforming Prompts to DeFi Transactions with 1inch and Uniswap Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TEA Turbo integrates native lending via Aave and offers deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch. Users may provide final confirmation for execution in their own wallet when the agent has completed the required computations, verified balances, checked liquidity venues, and presented a clear summary. The DeFi-based platform for deploying and creating AI agents, Griffin AI, announced the launch of TEA Turbo, a Transaction Execution Agent that converts prompts into Ethereum transactions that are ready-to-sign. By combining the ease of natural language with the clarity of dashboards, TEA Turbo integrates native lending via Aave and offers deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch. Users may find transactions tiresome and perplexing due to DeFi’s multi-step procedures, liquidity checks, route comparisons, and clicking error risk. By allowing users to express their planned transactions in simple English and automatically creating an understandable, on-chain plan, TEA Turbo removes friction for them. Users may provide final confirmation for execution in their own wallet when the agent has completed the required computations, verified balances, checked liquidity venues, and presented a clear summary. The end product is an agent that can carry out actual transactions with simple commands like “Deposit idle USDC into Aave” or “Swap 30% of my USDC to ETH.” Oliver Feldmeier, Founder of Griffin AI stated: “TEA Turbo is the execution layer for agentic finance. As research and risk agents integrate with it, they’ll be able to coordinate complex transactions under human oversight.” Users may compare prices, deposit or withdraw from Aave pools, transmit tokens with safety checks, move tokens between Uniswap and 1inch, and monitor balances directly in chat at launch. TEA Turbo is now accessible on the Ethereum mainnet via the Griffin AI platform and integrates with MetaMask, WalletConnect, Ledger, and other popular wallets. Although usual network and protocol costs apply, using it on griffinai.io is free.…
Turbo
TURBO$0.004203-3.17%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1288-4.52%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:13
Kopīgot
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004414+0.13%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Kopīgot
Новият токен STARS с прогноза за 93х

Новият токен STARS с прогноза за 93х

The post Новият токен STARS с прогноза за 93х appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin в спад: Новият токен STARS с прогноза за 93х Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Николай Тодоров е водещ български анализатор в сферата на криптовалутите и блокчейн технологиите. Завършил финанси и информационни технологии, той комбинира технически познания с икономически анализ. Николай поддържа блог и YouTube канал, където публикува прегледи на нови проекти, ръководства за търговия и съвети за сигурност. Неговата мисия е да направи криптото достъпно и разбираемо за българските инвеститори. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-stars-93x-growth-bg/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.07958+0.15%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13066-5.54%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:12
Kopīgot
Solmate Manages $300 Million Solana Treasury in UAE

Solmate Manages $300 Million Solana Treasury in UAE

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solmate-manages-300m-solana-uae/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.39%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:11
Kopīgot
Why Litecoin Rally Is More Likely Than Ever as SEC Issues New Guidelines

Why Litecoin Rally Is More Likely Than Ever as SEC Issues New Guidelines

The post Why Litecoin Rally Is More Likely Than Ever as SEC Issues New Guidelines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s a new spark in the legacy corners of crypto, and it’s coming straight from Washington. The SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares includes digital assets like Litecoin. It marks a regulatory shift that’s already rippling across markets. For Litecoin, a coin better known for consistent reliability than headline-driven hype, the winds just shifted in its favor. Decrypting the SEC’s Decision Until now, getting a new spot crypto ETF or ETP listed in the U.S. felt like running a marathon blindfolded. Every submission faced a bespoke, months-long review process. It was opaque, slow, and frustrating for issuers and investors alike. With Wednesday’s vote, three major national exchanges can now offer new products tracking commodities, including digital assets, without the drawn-out SEC review for each individual listing. Source: Litecoin Foundation For the first time, listing a Litecoin-based ETF could be as simple as meeting a checklist. This move slashes timelines from months to weeks and opens the floodgates for investment products tied to Litecoin. Institutional investors, many of whom were previously locked out, now have a clearer path to gaining regulated exposure. Jamie Selway, Director of Trading and Markets at the SEC, called it “much needed regulatory clarity and certainty.” Further, Chairman Paul Atkins pointed to maximizing investor choice and fostering innovation. Why Litecoin (LTC) Price Stands to Benefit Litecoin’s fundamentals haven’t changed much over the past decade, and for some, that’s the point. LTC remains fast, cheap, and decentralized, a proven alternative to Bitcoin for payments and cross-border transactions. But the SEC’s new rules could unlock a long-awaited mainstream moment for the digital silver. First, Litecoin is already included in the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks spot assets on the CoinDesk 5 Index. As new ETF options come online, expect more products to bring…
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.90%
Union
U$0.014227+2.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.15-3.57%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:11
Kopīgot
Why CrowdStrike stock rallied today – and is it as far as it goes in 2025?

Why CrowdStrike stock rallied today – and is it as far as it goes in 2025?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) soared nearly 12% on Thursday following upbeat commentary and product reveals at the company’s Fal.Con event.At the conference, the firm’s management laid out a rather bold vision for AI-driven cybersecurity as well – reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth.  CrowdStrike stock has been in a sharp uptrend in this year – riding the wave of global demand for cloud-native security platforms. At the time of writing, it’s up over 60% versus its year-to-date low in March.What made CrowdStrike stock soar on Thursday?CRWD stock rallied this morning primarily on the back of management’s upbeat long-term outlook for annual recurring revenue (ARR).On Thursday, the Austin-headquartered firm projected a 20% growth in its net new ARR in fiscal 2027 – handily beating the Street’s forecast for 14% only.  Even more striking was CrowdStrike’s vision to double ARR every five years, reaching $20 billion by fiscal 2036.That level of conviction – especially in a subscription-based model – signals massive confidence in product-market fit and customer retention, which investors interpret as an indication of durable growth, not cyclical momentum.With the cybersecurity firm’s ARR already nearing $5 billion, its path to $10 billion and beyond looks increasingly plausible, especially as artificial intelligence integration accelerates adoption.Is it as far as CRWD shares go in 2025?Despite significant outperformance, KeyBanc’s senior analyst Eric Heath expects CrowdStrike to push higher from here over the next few months.Heath maintained his “overweight” rating on CRWD shares today, citing the company’s leadership in agentic AI and its ability to scale Falcon across cloud environments.According to him, CrowdStrike shares may be trading at a premium – but the firm’s execution and innovation justify that premium.The cybersecurity stock could push meaningfully higher from here, especially if AI-driven security demand continues to outpace broader tech growth, he told clients in a research note on Thursday.Note that analysts at Guggenheim, Jefferies, and Evercore ISI also raised their price objectives on CRWD following the company’s Fal.Con conference today.Is CrowdStrike a better AI stock than Nvidia?While CrowdStrike is not an inexpensive stock to own at writing, its price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, nonetheless, sits well below the artificial intelligence behemoth, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).CRWD is currently trading at about 28x times sales – compared to NVDA at north of 32. So, from a valuation perspective, the cybersecurity firm could offer relatively more AI-driven upside.CrowdStrike’s revenue base is growing steadily with strong visibility. Its AI initiatives, particularly in autonomous threat detection and behavioural analytics, are tightly integrated in its core platform – not just adjacent experiments.Moreover, unlike Nvidia stock, which faces geopolitical headwinds and supply chain dependencies, the cybersecurity company’s software-first model is more insulated and scalable.For investors seeking exposure to AI with a cybersecurity backbone, CRWD presents a compelling alternative. It’s not just riding the artificial intelligence wave – it’s embedding it into mission-critical enterprise infrastructure.The post Why CrowdStrike stock rallied today - and is it as far as it goes in 2025? appeared first on Invezz
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014314-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08729-1.03%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13915+4.52%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:10
Kopīgot
Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth

Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth

The post Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slate Classic Chocolate milk shake Slate A new slate of functional beverages is about to dominate the ready-to-drink shelf, ushering in a more modern era of easily incorporating more protein in our diets. Today, Slate Milk cofounders Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky reveal the brand has raised a $23 million Series B funding round. Led by Foundership, a new fund by Yasso frozen greek yogurt cofounders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, the money will allow Slate to continue its momentum towards ubiquity as it hits 100,000 points of distribution across 20,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2025. Slate also reveals that it is rolling out several line extensions including a 20 gram protein Strawberry milk at Sprouts Farmers Market, a 30 gram protein Cookies & Cream milk at Target, and a 30 gram protein Salted Caramel flavor at Walmart and Albertsons banner stores. New “Ultra” 42 gram protein options in Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel will also be available in retailers across the country. “Stores where we may have just had our ready-to-drink lattes, now we’re adding our shakes, and vice versa. We’re adding new partners and executing deeper with our existing partners,” Lubin tells me. The impressive growth is due to Slate’s early entry into the high-protein product space slightly before it caught mainstream attention–ready to execute immediately once consumers craved it most. Slate’s macronutrient ratios are practically unbeatable, largely due to the utilization of ultra-filtered milk. It’s a protein drink that writes a new script about who protein drinks are for. “We’re not sons of dairy farmers. We had no milk history,” Lubin says “We’re just a couple of dudes from the burbs of Boston who like chocolate milk.” Slate cofounder Manny Lubin Slate Another Clean Slate Slate’s brand has evolved significantly in just the past six…
B
B$0.495-1.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02195-0.94%
Gram
GRAM$0.00342-1.72%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:08
Kopīgot
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.5-2.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1425-4.29%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy as Ethereum (ETH) Looks Set to Reach $5,500 in September