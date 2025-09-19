B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Names Ex-Lyft Exec As CEO

Ashwin Raj, CEO of LeafLink Courtesy of LeafLink Big changes are happening at LeafLink, the cannabis wholesale platform headquartered in New York City. Tech vet Ashwin Raj has become CEO succeeding Artie Minson whose past roles included co-CEO of WeWork and chief financial officer of Time Warner Cable. Raj's background is firmly entrench in both the tech and commerce worlds. Prior to LeafLink, Raj was CEO of ezCater, an enterprise food platform. He was also executive vice president and head of ridesharing at Uber rival Lyft. And before that, Raj held senior leadership positions at ecommerce titan Amazon. Recently, Raj fielded several questions via email regarding the new leadership transition at LeafLink and what it might mean for the company. He also shared his vision for the company and thoughts on federal legalization. This Q&A has been edited for conciseness and clarity. Iris Dorbian: What caused this change in leadership? Ashwin Raj: This leadership transition comes at a natural inflection point for our company. LeafLink built an impressive foundation over the past decade and plays a pivotal role in shaping the cannabis wholesale ecosystem. With more states legalizing adult-use cannabis and new businesses entering the market, brands are racing to define themselves and stand out. Now is the time to position LeafLink for its next phase of growth. Dorbian: What is your vision for the company and cannabis? Raj: My vision is for LeafLink to be the operating system for regulated cannabis commerce: the indispensable infrastructure that makes it simple for licensed businesses to operate, transact, and grow. This industry is intentionally complex: our role is to remove friction and create clarity. By unifying wholesale-to-retail fulfillment, simplifying compliance, streamlining payments and financial services, and equipping operators with the data and tools to run profitably, we allow businesses to spend less…