SEC standaarden kunnen nieuwe golf crypto ETF’s ontketenen
De markt voor crypto ETF’s kan een grote sprong maken nu de Amerikaanse SEC werkt aan uniforme listing standaarden. Volgens Bloomberg analist Eric Balchunas kan dit leiden tot een golf van nieuwe producten. Hij voorspelt dat er binnen een jaar meer dan 100 crypto ETF’s op de markt kunnen verschijnen.... Het bericht SEC standaarden kunnen nieuwe golf crypto ETF’s ontketenen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Shiba Inu Made Millionaires And 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do The Same
The post Shiba Inu Made Millionaires And 9,995 Investors Believe BFX Could Do The Same appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been in crypto for a few years, you’ve heard the stories. Early investors who put just a few hundred dollars into the Shiba Inu presale walked away with life-changing wealth. Meanwhile, millions of others watched from the sidelines, regretting they didn’t act fast enough. That missed chance has become a legendary reminder in the crypto space: timing is everything. Fast forward to today , and while Shiba Inu remains a recognizable name, the glory days are behind it. Traders are now looking for the top crypto coins right now, the next token that could combine explosive growth with genuine utility. This is where a new contender, $BFX (BlockchainFX), is quietly emerging as one of the top trending crypto projects and possibly the top crypto to buy in 2025. Shiba Inu: The Meme That Made Millionaires Shiba Inu exploded into mainstream crypto headlines as the “Dogecoin killer.” With its meme-driven branding and loyal community, it quickly became one of the most talked-about tokens. Its features included: Meme-based popularity: Riding the wave of Dogecoin’s success, Shiba Inu capitalized on internet culture. ShibaSwap: A decentralized exchange allowing users to stake and swap tokens. Massive supply: Trillions of tokens in circulation, enabling investors to hold millions or billions cheaply. Community strength: Social media hype was its biggest driver. Yet, for every investor who made millions, thousands joined too late and faced disappointment. The regret of missing the presale still lingers in the crypto community. Unlike utility-driven projects, Shiba Inu’s value relied heavily on hype. That’s why many traders now want more than just memes; they’re seeking top crypto coins with real-world use cases. And this is where $BFX enters the picture as a silent disruptor among the top crypto coins right now. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Redefining Trading and Rewards Unlike meme-based tokens, BFX…
Brandon Biggs’ “Five Pillars” Prediction Comes True — But Is BlockchainFX the Support System That Could Outshine Them?
In December 2024, crypto prophet Brandon Biggs made headlines when he predicted that five major cryptocurrencies would serve as the “pillars” of the digital asset industry. In a vision he described as symbolic and almost divine, Biggs claimed these five cryptos would form the foundation of the future financial system, with thousands of weaker tokens
Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce
The post Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future of Agentic Commerce Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-paypal-ai-commerce/
Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips
Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips.
Brera Holdings Renames to Solmate, Secures $300 Million Investment
The post Brera Holdings Renames to Solmate, Secures $300 Million Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Brera Holdings rebrands to Solmate with $300 million funding boost. Aims to increase Solana (SOL) stake acquisition. Plans dual-listing in Nasdaq and the UAE. Brera Holdings, renamed as Solmate, announced a $300 million private equity funding led by key investors, transforming into a Solana-focused asset treasury and infrastructure firm. This move cements Solmate’s strategic diversification into Solana’s ecosystem, poised to impact validator operations and staking dynamics amid its dual Nasdaq and UAE listings. Solmate’s $300M Boost and Nasdaq Ambitions Solmate plans a dual listing on Nasdaq and the UAE, aiming for a substantial Solana (SOL) acquisition at discounted rates. The company will build its infrastructure in the UAE, strengthening its position in the blockchain sector significantly. Initial reactions indicate poised interest from institutional investors. Marco Santori emphasized the strategy’s differentiation in the digital asset treasury field. Solana Foundation’s involvement underscores the strategic alignment with Solmate’s future operations. Solmate is not just another treasury. It will execute on a durably differentiated strategy in a crowded field of look-alike DATs by building real crypto infrastructure in the UAE. Our stakeholders have deep, long-term conviction in the Solana ecosystem and will demand that we accumulate SOL through bull markets and bear markets alike. Solmate is well-positioned as Solana adoption accelerates across institutional markets, DeFi, NFTs and AI. — Marco Santori, CEO, Solmate Solana’s Market Impact and Future Prospects Did you know? Solmate’s acquisition strategy mirrors MicroStrategy’s approach to Bitcoin, potentially influencing Solana’s institutional validation and security by enhancing its infrastructure through targeted token accumulation. Based on the latest data, Solana (SOL) is currently valued at $248.09, with a market cap of $134.74 billion. Trading volumes reached $11.42 billion, marking a 49.39% change. The token’s value has surged 71.89% over the last ninety days, signaling significant market confidence. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot…
B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Names Ex-Lyft Exec As CEO
The post B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Names Ex-Lyft Exec As CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ashwin Raj, CEO of LeafLink Courtesy of LeafLink Big changes are happening at LeafLink, the cannabis wholesale platform headquartered in New York City. Tech vet Ashwin Raj has become CEO succeeding Artie Minson whose past roles included co-CEO of WeWork and chief financial officer of Time Warner Cable. Raj’s background is firmly entrench in both the tech and commerce worlds. Prior to LeafLink, Raj was CEO of ezCater, an enterprise food platform. He was also executive vice president and head of ridesharing at Uber rival Lyft. And before that, Raj held senior leadership positions at ecommerce titan Amazon. Recently, Raj fielded several questions via email regarding the new leadership transition at LeafLink and what it might mean for the company. He also shared his vision for the company and thoughts on federal legalization. This Q&A has been edited for conciseness and clarity. Iris Dorbian: What caused this change in leadership? Ashwin Raj: This leadership transition comes at a natural inflection point for our company. LeafLink built an impressive foundation over the past decade and plays a pivotal role in shaping the cannabis wholesale ecosystem. With more states legalizing adult-use cannabis and new businesses entering the market, brands are racing to define themselves and stand out. Now is the time to position LeafLink for its next phase of growth. Dorbian: What is your vision for the company and cannabis? Raj: My vision is for LeafLink to be the operating system for regulated cannabis commerce: the indispensable infrastructure that makes it simple for licensed businesses to operate, transact, and grow. This industry is intentionally complex: our role is to remove friction and create clarity. By unifying wholesale-to-retail fulfillment, simplifying compliance, streamlining payments and financial services, and equipping operators with the data and tools to run profitably, we allow businesses to spend less…
Intel stock surges over 30% after Nvidia takes $5 billion stake
The post Intel stock surges over 30% after Nvidia takes $5 billion stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel stock rises above $32 for the first time in 15 months. Nvidia has agreed to take a $5 billion stake in Intel. Intel will use Nvidia’s NVLink protocol for its data center chips. Further partnership will allow both companies to offer high-end chips to PC market. Intel (INTC) stock is trading at its highest level since July 2024 on Thursday after news broke that the Artificial Intelligence leader Nvidia (NVDA) has taken a shine to the legacy chipmaker. Nvidia will take a $5 billion stake in Intel, as well as launching a partnership with Intel to co-develop PC and data center chips. The wider equity is also seeing gains a day after the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates by 25 basis points and used its dot plot to signal two additional cuts before the year is out. Intel stock news The agreement serves as a sign that Intel is hitching its wagon to Nvidia’s coattails, a proposition that argues Intel is far from dead after inking a much-mocked deal with the Trump administration to give the federal government a $10 billion stake in order to keep federal funds already allotted by the previous Biden administration. Intel has agreed to use Nvidia’s NVLink, a protocol that allows faster data transfers between CPUs and GPUs. This will mean that Intel’s x86 architecture for data center CPUs will now adhere to Nvidia’s technology stack. Intel will then offer Nvidia-based customized x86 CPUs for data centers and produce x86 system-on-chips that integrate into Nvidia’s RTX GPUs. These RTX system-on-chips will be aimed at the PC market, which Intel once had a stranglehold on before rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) began taking major market share over the past decade. Nvidia stock rose 2.5% at Thursday’s open, while AMD stock sank more than 5%…
ICO Airdrops Explained in 2025: Guide With Nexchain Case Study
Airdrops have become one of the most effective ways for new blockchain projects to grow their communities. By distributing free tokens, teams reward early supporters and attract long-term users. For The post ICO Airdrops Explained in 2025: Guide With Nexchain Case Study appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Fed Rate Cut, Altcoin ETFs – 'Slow & Steady - On To New Highs'
Cryptocurrency markets continue to push higher after the Federal Reserve's rate cut amid the launch of new altcoin ETFs.read more
