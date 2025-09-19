MEXC birža
Italy Passes First EU Law on AI, Aligns with Bloc’s New Regulations
Italy becomes the first EU country to pass a comprehensive AI law. The new legislation aligns with the EU's landmark AI Act, setting clear guidelines for AI use. The law covers key sectors such as healthcare, education, and the justice system. Italy introduces stricter penalties for crimes involving AI misuse, including deepfakes.
JUSTICE
$0.00006816
-0.49%
AI
$0.1425
-4.29%
ACT
$0.03904
-5.81%
Coincentral
2025/09/19 03:41
Brera Holdings Rebrands as Solmate, Raises $300 Million for SOL Treasury
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solmate-rebrand-300m-sol-treasury/
SOL
$241.5
-2.33%
COM
$0.017755
-4.45%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 03:40
Claim from Analysis Company: “This Altcoin May Be on the Verge of a Major Surge”
Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has suggested that an altcoin could be on the verge of a surge, based on onchain data.
ALTCOIN
$0.0005094
-3.74%
MAY
$0.04499
+0.80%
MAJOR
$0.1613
-2.07%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 03:40
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure
A "combo" ETF Crypto ETF trailblazer Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as "groundbreaking." "Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets," Silbert said while commenting on the news. Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world's leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working "expeditiously" in order to bring the product to the market. A "combo" ETF The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent. The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets. In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a "review" shortly after this. As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets. Crypto ETF trailblazer It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC. The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale's flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.
U
$0.014223
+2.70%
SOL
$241.5
-2.33%
BTC
$116,234.72
-1.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:39
the first multi-crypto ETP debuts in the USA
The post the first multi-crypto ETP debuts in the USA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP listable on NYSE Arca, as documented in the S-3 filing submitted to the SEC SEC EDGAR – S-3 GDLC and confirmed by the issuer on its own site Grayscale. This is the first time a multi-crypto product has received explicit approval in the United States for listing on a regulated exchange, opening a regulated channel for diversified exposure to digital assets. The public confirmation came on September 18, 2025 through official communications from the issuer and updates on market bodies. In this context, the market’s attention immediately shifted to timing and operational details. According to the data collected by our research team monitoring SEC filings since 2023, this is one of the few cases where the authority’s staff has authorized the listing of a multi-asset product with explicit reference to the Generic Listing Standards. Industry analysts note that the decision could accelerate the timeline of over 90 related filings currently in the pipeline in 2025, increasing the likelihood of new listings in the next 6-12 months. In the intraday monitoring of ETF flows, we found that Bitcoin products have recently recorded daily flow averages close to $292 million, a value used in our numerical analysis to size the potential impact. What has been approved and why it matters The SEC has authorized the conversion of the GDLC from an OTC fund to a listable ETP on NYSE Arca, along with the adoption of Generic Listing Standards for selected crypto-assets. As highlighted by SEC.gov, the move aims to streamline bureaucracy and accelerate the introduction of new products, impacting access, liquidity, and transparency. That said, the potential impact concerns both retail investors and institutional players. Key Data on GDLC Full name: Grayscale Digital Large Cap…
CAP
$0.15404
-2.42%
MOVE
$0.1288
-4.52%
COM
$0.017755
-4.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:37
Digital Asset Treasury Firm Solmate Debuts With Ark Invest and RockawayX Backing
Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings is ditching its old jersey and rebranding as Solmate, a solana ( SOL)-based digital asset treasury (DAT) after locking down a $300 million private placement backed by Ark Invest, RockawayX, and heavyweight investors from the UAE.
SOL
$241.5
-2.33%
PLAY
$0.04458
-5.90%
PUMP
$0.007137
-9.35%
Coinstats
2025/09/19 03:36
Cryptocurrency Reserves Fuel New Business Strategies
Corporate adoption of cryptocurrencies is rapidly becoming a profitable strategy, spurred by visionary moves from figures like Michael Saylor. Companies leveraging digital assets as reserves see their stock values surge, unlocking additional capital to acquire more crypto.
MORE
$0.08726
-0.85%
COM
$0.017755
-4.45%
LIKE
$0.00958
+0.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:36
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Rewrites Animated Film Music History
The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack rises to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, joining a small group of animated film albums to lead the chart. Animated films are known not only for being family-friendly, but for performing exceptionally well at the box office and for producing some of the most memorable songs in film history. Disney and Pixar have made big business out of not just creating blockbuster movies, but also successful soundtracks and countless singles that have sold millions, dominated the charts and won the Best Original Song Oscar. Now, Sony Animation and Netflix are giving those giants are run for their money. KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix's animated film that has turned out to be the platform's most-viewed title ever, joins an exclusive club of some of the most successful soundtracks connected to animated films of all time as it steps up one space in America. KPop Demon Hunter Hits No. 1 The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack improves on the Billboard 200 this week, rising from No. 2 to No. 1. This frame marks the set's first as the No. 1 full-length in America, after almost two months of waiting in the runner-up spot behind projects like Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, Tyler, the Creator's Don't Tap the Glass, and Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend. The latter title falls to No. 2 after opening in first place just last week.
1
$0.013749
+236.40%
M
$2.34459
-13.08%
T
$0.01674
-3.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:35
Attention XRP Community: Ripple Forms New Partnership with Giant Names!
While partnership news continues to come in the cryptocurrency market, the latest news came from Ripple (XRP). According to Reuters, Singapore's largest bank, DBS Bank, has partnered with Franklin Templeton and Ripple. DBS Bank has partnered with US asset manager Franklin Templeton and Ripple to offer tokenized financial services. Under the collaboration, DBS Bank will list Franklin Templeton's tokenized money market fund's sgBENJI token and Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD on the DBS Digital Exchange. It was stated that this partnership provides trading and lending services to accredited and institutional investors using tokenized funds and stablecoins. The bank also said that the arrangement will allow eligible investors to earn returns by switching between the two. According to the statement, Franklin Templeton will issue the tokens on Ripple's XRP Ledger blockchain. "This partnership demonstrates how tokenized securities can play a role in providing greater efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets," said Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange. DBS also added that it plans to explore allowing its customers to use sgBENJI tokens as loan collateral through bank-executed buyback transactions or through third-party platforms where DBS would act as the intermediary holding the pledged collateral.
PLAY
$0.04458
-5.90%
XRP
$3.0174
-3.33%
TOKEN
$0.01377
-4.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:33
EigenCloud Surges 25% After Partnering with Google to Boost Trust in AI Payments
The partnership aims to make AI-driven payments safer and more verifiable. EigenCloud's native token EIGEN rallied sharply on Thursday, following news of its partnership with Google Cloud to expand blockchain-powered verifiability for AI-driven payments. EIGEN is currently changing hands at $1.94, up 25% on the day and over 35% over the past week, per CoinGecko. The partnership will help AI agents (programs that can act and pay on their own) safely make payments and coordinate across blockchains using the A2A (agent-to-agent) protocol. The move also comes as AI agents are being used more and more, with the market expected to grow about 45% each year over the next five years, according to a report by consulting firm BCG. The A2A protocol will serve as the foundation for "a new class of multi-agent applications and workflows, from automated financial services to prediction markets," according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. Earlier this week, Google unveiled its Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which helps AI agents send and receive payments across different blockchains. It uses the x402 standard to make payments work smoothly, no matter which blockchain the money is on. "We're excited to be a launch partner for [Google Cloud's] new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), a standard that gives AI agents the ability to transact with trust and accountability," EigenCloud wrote on its official X page. "At EigenCloud, our focus is on verifiability." EigenCloud said the deal adds a "trust layer" that lets AI agents prove their work, verify payments, and follow human-set rules. EigenCloud's system also handles tasks like moving money between blockchains and confirming that work is completed correctly, according to the release. EigenCloud (previously EigenLayer) is the largest Ethereum restaking protocol and currently boasts a total-value locked (TVL) of over $20 billion, according to DeFiLlama.
1
$0.013749
+236.40%
TRUST
$0.0005071
-0.37%
MORE
$0.08726
-0.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:31
