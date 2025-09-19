MEXC birža
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025
With Ethereum (ETH) still dominating the news with its market performance and price changes, the focus of investors is slowly drifting towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized borrowing and lending platform that is growing in popularity in 2025. MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its rapidly expanding presale. Investors look forward to 14.3% price growth […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 04:00
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access
Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 04:00
6 Platforms Reviewed – CryptoNinjas
The post 6 Platforms Reviewed – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains the most prominent digital asset, attracting investors and miners worldwide. As mining Bitcoin individually becomes increasingly expensive and complex, cloud mining has emerged as an alternative that allows participation without owning or managing physical hardware. However, with the rise of cloud mining, security and trustworthiness have become paramount concerns. In 2025, choosing a secure and reliable Bitcoin cloud mining platform is essential to reduce risks and protect user funds. This article reviews 6 Bitcoin cloud mining sites in 2025, with a focus on security, transparency, and operational reliability. Why Security Matters in Bitcoin Mining Services Cloud mining involves renting computing power from remote data centers to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Users purchase contracts or hashpower, receiving mining rewards proportional to their share. While this eliminates the need for hardware management, it also requires trusting the service provider. Security risks include: Fraudulent Platforms: Some platforms may disappear with user funds or fail to deliver promised payouts. Data Breaches: Poor cybersecurity can expose user information and assets. Lack of Transparency: Hidden fees and unclear contract terms can lead to unexpected losses. Therefore, selecting a cloud mining site with strong security protocols, transparent operations, and a proven track record is crucial. ETNCrypto ETNCrypto is a legally registered Australian cloud mining service that highlights compliance and security practices. Security Highlights: Legal Registration: Operates under Australian laws, ensuring contracts and user rights are protected. Multi-Layer Security: Combines physical data center security with advanced network protection to safeguard mining assets. Transparent Contracts: Clear terms with no hidden fees, providing users full visibility into pricing and expected returns. Automated Monitoring: Real-time tracking of mining rigs reduces downtime and minimizes risk of loss. Profitability and User Experience: ETNCrypto provides flexible contracts with frequent payout schedules. The interface and mobile…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:57
Intel rally boosts Trump’s stake in company by $4.9 billion, reigniting allegations of insider trading
The post Intel rally boosts Trump’s stake in company by $4.9 billion, reigniting allegations of insider trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel shares blew through the roof Thursday after Nvidia dropped $5 billion into the struggling chipmaker, handing Donald Trump a fresh $4.9 billion paper gain tied to a government stake he pushed through weeks earlier. The rally, which is by the way Intel’s biggest one-day surge in nearly 40 years, shot the stock to $31.79 and instantly spiked the value of Washington’s equity from $9 billion to around $14 billion. As Cryptopolitan reported, that deal was quietly sealed in August when Trump authorized the purchase of 433.3 million shares at $20.47 a piece. Intel confirmed that 274.6 million of those shares were handed over to the Department of Commerce. The remaining 158.7 million is being held in escrow and will be unlocked in stages as the government makes payments to Intel under the Chips Act. At press time, Intel shares were still trading high at $30.79, up 24% on the day. Trump’s fingerprints were all over the setup, and now the move is drawing fire from across the aisle. What started as a government-backed investment in a legacy tech firm has turned into a national debate about who controls what, and why the leader of the free world is dabbling in billion-dollar equity deals with private firms. Trump pushes deal-making further with defense firms in the crosshairs Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had told CNBC on air that the Pentagon is now actively considering buying equity in America’s largest defense contractors. The remarks came just days after Trump signed off on the Intel purchase. When asked whether Trump would use the same playbook with other firms, Howard responded, “Oh, there’s a monstrous discussion about defense.” Howard said companies like Lockheed Martin, which gets most of its revenue from federal contracts, are “basically an arm of the U.S. government.” He said decisions…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:56
American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock: Charging Ahead with 1,149% Revenue Surge and Russell 2000 Boost
TLDR ABAT shares jump 18% after massive FY2025 revenue surge and DOE milestones. Battery recycler ABAT posts 1,149% revenue gain, eyes lithium dominance. ABAT gains momentum with recycling scale-up, lithium project acceleration. ABAT’s revenue explodes as costs drop, recycling and lithium units expand. ABAT rockets after joining Russell 2000, beating revenue and scaling ops. American [...] The post American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock: Charging Ahead with 1,149% Revenue Surge and Russell 2000 Boost appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/19 03:53
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Let Him Fire Lisa Cook
The post Trump Asks Supreme Court To Let Him Fire Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to let him fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, calling on justices to pause a lower court ruling that blocked the termination, as the president continues his efforts to fire Cook despite reports showing she did not have the improper mortgage applications the Trump administration claimed. Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook at an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve on June 25, 2025, in Washington. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Trump asked the Supreme Court to pause an appeals court ruling that found he did not have the authority to fire Cook, after the president said he was firing the Fed governor over alleged issues with her mortgage filings. Federal law only allows Trump to fire members of the Federal Reserve’s board “for cause,” which typically refers to some kind of gross misconduct, and two federal courts have now ruled that Cook could only be fired for some kind of issue with her job performance at the Fed, and not for any personal issues with her mortgage. Trump claims he did fire Cook “for cause,” however, pointing to the board member’s role overseeing monetary policy and arguing to the Supreme Court that “strong concerns about the appearance of mortgage fraud … satisfies any conception of cause.” Cook has strongly denied any wrongdoing, and recent reports indicate she did not claim two properties as primary residences as the Trump administration had claimed, with Reuters reporting Cook correctly labeled her home in Atlanta as being a “vacation home” on a loan application, and officials in Michigan confirming there was no impropriety regarding her other residence in Ann Arbor. The case has the potential to broadly clear the way for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:53
Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments
The post Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two days after unveiling AP2 — a universal payment layer for AI agents that supports everything from credit cards to stablecoins — Google and EigenLayer have released details of their partnership to bring verifiability and restaking security to the stack, using Ethereum. In addition to enabling verifiable compute and slashing-backed payment coordination, EigenCloud will support insured and sovereign AI agents, which introduce consequences for failure or deviation from specified behavior. Sovereign agents are positioned as autonomous actors that can own property, make decisions, and execute actions independently — think smart contracts with embedded intelligence. From demos to dollars AP2 extends Google’s agent-to-agent (A2A) protocol using the HTTP 402 status code — long reserved for “payment required” — to standardize payment requests between agents across different networks. It already supports stablecoins like USDC, and Coinbase has demoed an agent checkout using its Wallet-as-a-Service. Paired with a system like Lit Protocol’s Vincent — which enforces per-action policies and key custody at signing — Google’s AP2 with EigenCloud’s verifiability and cross-chain settlement could form an end-to-end trust loop. Payments between agents aren’t as simple as they are often made to sound by “Crypto x AI” LARPs. When an AI agent requests a payment in USDC on Base and the payer’s funds are locked in ETH on Arbitrum, the transaction stalls — unless something abstracts the bridging, swapping and delivery. That’s where EigenCloud comes in. Sreeram Kannan, founder of EigenLayer, said the integration will create agents that not only run on-chain verifiable compute, but are also economically incentivized to behave within programmable bounds. Through restaked operators, EigenCloud powers a verifiable payment service that handles asset routing and chain abstraction, with dishonest behavior subject to slashing. It also introduces cryptographic accountability to the agents themselves, enabling proofs that an agent actually executed the task it…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:52
Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI
The post Japanese Yen under pressure as markets await BoJ decision and Japan CPI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY extends gains for a second day as the US Dollar firms. The Fed cut rates by 25 bps, as widely expected, while signaling a gradual easing path. Focus now turns to Japan’s CPI and the BoJ interest rate decision on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades on the defensive against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/JPY extending gains for a second straight day after briefly sliding to its lowest level since July 7 in the immediate aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading around 148.00, up nearly 0.75% on the day, supported by a firmer Greenback while investors await Friday’s twin risk events, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is widely anticipated to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.50% on Friday, with investors focused on Governor Kazuo Ueda’s forward guidance. Japan’s economy has shown resilience, with Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revised up to 2.2% annualized and the output gap turning positive (+0.3%) for the first time since 2023, signaling stronger domestic demand. Inflation also remains above target, with core measures hovering near 3%, though the central bank projects a gradual slowdown toward 2% over the coming year. Despite stronger growth and above-target inflation, the BoJ is unlikely to rush into tightening. Real wages remain under pressure, limiting household demand, and the added political uncertainty from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation reinforces expectations that the central bank will adopt a cautious tone, with October or December still viewed as the next potential windows for a rate hike. Friday’s August CPI report will be crucial in gauging whether inflation pressures are continuing to ease. Headline inflation eased to 3.1% YoY in July, down from 3.3% in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:50
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors
The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:46
Australian’s Financial Watchdog Offers Exemptions to Stablecoin Issuers
The post Australian’s Financial Watchdog Offers Exemptions to Stablecoin Issuers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it plans to exempt stablecoin intermediaries from the requirement to hold a financial services license. The financial watchdog said it granted class relief for parties engaging in the distribution of a stablecoin from an existing licensed issuer in an announcement on Thursday. The exemption means the intermediaries do not require a a separate Australian financial services (AFS), Australian market or clearing and settlement facility licenses when providing services related to stablecoin issued by an existing AFS licensee. Stablecoins, crypto tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset such as a fiat currency, have become front and center of different countries’ developing regulation of the cryptocurrency industry, following the introduction of regulatory regimes in markets such as the U.S. and Hong Kong. More broadly, Australia showed signs of embedding digital assets into its economy earlier this year with the publication of a Treasury whitepaper, describing how the government planned to embrace tokenization, real-world assets and wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to make financial markets more efficient. Read More: Bank of England’s Proposed Stablecoin Ownership Limits Are Unworkable, Say Crypto Groups: Report Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/18/australian-s-financial-watchdog-offers-exemptions-to-stablecoin-intermediaries
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:42
