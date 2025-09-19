MEXC birža
Solana Price Rally Nears Breaking Point — Hidden Risk Builds
The post Solana Price Rally Nears Breaking Point — Hidden Risk Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana price has been on a strong run this past month, gaining about 37%. But beneath the rally, warning signs are starting to show. Key holder groups are quietly reducing supply, while chart signals hint that the move higher may not be as solid as it looks. Whether Solana pushes past resistance or slips into correction now hangs in the balance on a few critical levels. Holders Take Profits While Hidden Selling Pressure Builds Sponsored One way to track selling or holding behavior is through HODL Waves, which show how much of the supply is held by different age groups of wallets. If the percentage of coins held by a group falls, it usually means that the group is selling. In Solana’s case, almost every key group has trimmed its holdings in the past month. The 1-3 month cohort dropped from 13.93% of supply on August 18 to 12.65% now. The 3-6 month group went from 12.92% to 12.03%. Even the long-term 1-2 year holders reduced from 22.51% to 21.20%. Solana Sellers Grow Stronger: Glassnode The selling is not surprising after a 37% rally. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Sponsored But what is unusual is that NUPL, or Net Unrealized Profit and Loss, remains high. NUPL tracks how many wallets are sitting on paper profits. When it is high, it means many holders are still in profit and could take gains. On September 12, when NUPL reached a three-month peak of 0.37, the Solana price corrected by over 3%. Solana Traders Sitting On Profit Despite Selling: Glassnode This also takes us back to July 22, when NUPL hit 0.33. That peak lined up with a much steeper 22.9% drop in Solana’s price, from $205 to $158. Right now, NUPL is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:16
Bulls Can’t Rein It In: MoonBull Powers Up As The New Meme Coin While Snek And Cheems Keep Anchoring The Market
What if the next viral digital token could multiply fortunes the way Snek and Cheems once did? Crypto enthusiasts are […] The post Bulls Can’t Rein It In: MoonBull Powers Up As The New Meme Coin While Snek And Cheems Keep Anchoring The Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/19 04:15
Crypto ETF Update: This Altcoin Could 1000x by 2026
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 04:15
Ethereum DEX Activity is Surging: 3 ETH-Based Meme Coins to Watch
Ethereum’s decentralized exchanges continue to gain momentum, attracting more traders eager to acquire their favorite meme tokens. As the ETH network grows, these playful coins are no longer just jokes; they’re grabbing the attention of both veterans and newbies. Three ETH-based meme tokens leading the conversation are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 04:14
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647
The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:13
PayPal’s PYUSD enters Tron, Avalanche via LayerZero rails
PayPal is expanding the reach of its stablecoin. Using LayerZero’s interoperability rails, PYUSD is launching onto nine new chains, including Tron and Avalanche, in a strategic move to capture market share from native ecosystem stablecoins. According to an announcement on…
Crypto.news
2025/09/19 04:13
Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow Following SEC’s Greenlight
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/19 04:12
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Ascending Channel Points to $65–$70 Target Zone
Hyperliquid is holding firm above key support levels, with whale accumulation and rising volume keeping participants focused on a potential push towards $60.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/19 04:07
David Sacks Denies Exceeding Workday Limit Amid Warren’s Scrutiny
TLDR David Sacks has denied allegations of exceeding the 130-day limit for special government employees. Lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, have raised concerns about Sacks’ compliance with the workday restrictions. A spokesperson for Sacks emphasized that he carefully manages his workdays to stay within the legal limit. Sacks has strong ties to the crypto [...] The post David Sacks Denies Exceeding Workday Limit Amid Warren’s Scrutiny appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/19 04:06
How To Celebrate Oktoberfest Like You’re In Munich
The post How To Celebrate Oktoberfest Like You’re In Munich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revelers sit, stand and sway in the iconic Hofbräu festival tent at Munich’s Oktoberfest Don Tse The 190th Oktoberfest will take place from September 20 to October 5, 2025 in Munich, Germany. The annual festival began in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Since then, it has grown into the world’s largest and most famous beer festival. Since 1950, the official start of Oktoberfest has been marked by the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg at Schottenhamel Festhalle, after which beer lovers, from Germany and elsewhere, take to Theresienwiese (also called d’Wiesn) to visit the 35 beer tents and celebrate Bavarian culture. How many beer lovers? In 2023, a record 7.2 million people attended the annual event. But not everyone can make the trek overseas to hoist a Maßkrug (beer stein). Here is how you can bring a little Oompah to your homegrown Oktoberfest celebration. Oktoberfest In America (And Canada) America’s largest Oktoberfest is held each year in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dubbed “Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,” this four-day festival is held coincident with Munich celebrations and honors Bavarian culture with circus shows, games and dancing. Frankenmuth Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth, Michigan was the first Oktoberfest outside of Germany to receive, in 1996, an official proclamation from the original Oktoberfest, making in an officially-recognized Oktoberfest event. There is no more authentic experience on this side of the Atlantic. Despite how great these Oktoberfest celebrations are, the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside of Munich is actually in Canada. The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest claims to hold this title, though an Oktoberfest in Brazil also lays claim to it. Located in a city just over one hour drive west of Toronto, the nine-day Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will be celebrating its 57th year in 2025 and play host to hundreds of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:05
