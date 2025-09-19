How To Celebrate Oktoberfest Like You’re In Munich

Revelers sit, stand and sway in the iconic Hofbräu festival tent at Munich's Oktoberfest Don Tse The 190th Oktoberfest will take place from September 20 to October 5, 2025 in Munich, Germany. The annual festival began in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Since then, it has grown into the world's largest and most famous beer festival. Since 1950, the official start of Oktoberfest has been marked by the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg at Schottenhamel Festhalle, after which beer lovers, from Germany and elsewhere, take to Theresienwiese (also called d'Wiesn) to visit the 35 beer tents and celebrate Bavarian culture. How many beer lovers? In 2023, a record 7.2 million people attended the annual event. But not everyone can make the trek overseas to hoist a Maßkrug (beer stein). Here is how you can bring a little Oompah to your homegrown Oktoberfest celebration. Oktoberfest In America (And Canada) America's largest Oktoberfest is held each year in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dubbed "Oktoberfest Zinzinnati," this four-day festival is held coincident with Munich celebrations and honors Bavarian culture with circus shows, games and dancing. Frankenmuth Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth, Michigan was the first Oktoberfest outside of Germany to receive, in 1996, an official proclamation from the original Oktoberfest, making in an officially-recognized Oktoberfest event. There is no more authentic experience on this side of the Atlantic. Despite how great these Oktoberfest celebrations are, the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside of Munich is actually in Canada. The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest claims to hold this title, though an Oktoberfest in Brazil also lays claim to it. Located in a city just over one hour drive west of Toronto, the nine-day Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will be celebrating its 57th year in 2025 and play host to hundreds of…