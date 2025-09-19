2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF Beats IVES In Biggest 2025 ETF Launch

Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF Beats IVES In Biggest 2025 ETF Launch

The post Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF Beats IVES In Biggest 2025 ETF Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF Beats IVES In Biggest 2025 ETF Launch Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/rex-osprey-xrp-etf-biggest-2025-etf-launch/
Bitcoin
BTC$116,242.92-1.21%
XRP
XRP$3.018-3.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.46%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:38
Kopīgot
Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

In a move aimed at revitalizing its declining value, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project associated with the Trump family, has successfully passed a governance proposal to implement token buybacks and burns. The initiative comes after the platform faced significant price depreciation since its launch, prompting community-led measures to stabilize and increase the token’s [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.501-2.06%
WLFI
WLFI$0.229+3.61%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.06737-7.35%
Kopīgot
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 19:37
Kopīgot
Moderators fear TikTok users face more harm after job cuts

Moderators fear TikTok users face more harm after job cuts

The post Moderators fear TikTok users face more harm after job cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TikTok moderators in the UK have warned that younger users could soon be more vulnerable to harmful content after the platform told hundreds of staff that their jobs were being axed. This comes as several moderators gathered outside the social media platform’s London headquarters to protest their concerns that the loss of many experienced staff will leave the platform’s safety measures severely weakened. TikTok redundancies arrive just before union vote Last month, TikTok said it was making this decision “to concentrate operations in fewer locations” as well as develop use of AI moderation, partly to protect human workers from seeing harmful content. “If you speak to most moderators, we wouldn’t let our children on the app,” said one protester, who asked not to be named. He said the cuts risked undoing years of careful monitoring work and accused TikTok of deliberately undermining attempts to unionize its staff. The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), which represents tech employees, said the timing of the redundancies was far from coincidental. “TikTok, at a very coincidental time when there was about to be a union recognition ballot, pulled the ballot and announced these job cuts,” said John Chadfield, the CWU’s national officer for technology workers. He warned that the redundancies could strip away an essential public service. “We have got people that are working on a frontline public service, keeping families safe, that now might be without a job.” Chadfield. TikTok, according to the CWU, made the move just as its workers were a week away from voting to unionize. However, TikTok says the claims by workers and unions are misleading as the company is just executing its broader reorganization. In a statement to Sky News, TikTok said it “strongly reject[s] these claims” and stressed that redundancies were “not related to discussions with the trade…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.79%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07533-1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08728-0.82%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:37
Kopīgot
Bank of Italy calls for tighter rules on global multi-issuance stablecoins

Bank of Italy calls for tighter rules on global multi-issuance stablecoins

The Bank of Italy vice director warned that multi-issuance stablecoins pose risks to EU financial stability and should be restricted to equivalent jurisdictions. A senior Bank of Italy official has warned that stablecoins issued by multiple entities across different countries pose significant risks to the European Union’s financial system unless they are strictly limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards.Speaking at the Economics of Payments Conference in Rome on Sept. 18, Chiara Scotti, vice director of the Bank of Italy, said multi-issuance stablecoins — digital tokens issued in several countries under a single brand — could increase liquidity but also bring “considerable legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks” if at least one issuer is outside the EU.“Although this architecture could enhance global liquidity and scalability, it poses significant legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks at EU level, particularly if at least one issuer is located outside the European Union,“ Scotti said.Read more
Vice
VICE$0.02268+4.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08728-0.82%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04024-12.40%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:36
Kopīgot
First Bitcoin ETF Now Trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange

First Bitcoin ETF Now Trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange

The post First Bitcoin ETF Now Trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights First cryptocurrency ETF now trading in Poland with currency protection. Bitcoin access via regulated futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Warsaw ETF turnover hits PLN 1.9 billion with 94% growth this year. Investors Gain Safe Access to Bitcoin Through Regulated ETF Trading in the Bitcoin BETA ETF, the first cryptocurrency ETF on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), officially began this week. This innovative fund allows Polish investors to access Bitcoin in a regulated, transparent manner while reducing currency risk through hedging against fluctuations in the US dollar–Polish zloty exchange rate. Source: GPW The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the fund’s prospectus on June 17, 2025. The ETF was launched by AgioFunds TFI, with market liquidity provided by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska SA (BOŚ). According to MSN, investors gain access to Bitcoin through futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Michal Kobza, Management Board Member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, stated: “The ETF is our response to the growing demand from investors for new asset classes. I believe that the Bitcoin BETA ETF will meet market expectations and will be welcomed by investors,” ETF Market Growth and Global Trends Currently, 16 ETFs trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, including those tracking Polish indices. ETF turnover reached PLN 1.9 billion this year, a 94.2% year-on-year increase, signaling strong market interest. gpw.pl This launch follows recent US regulatory changes, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new rules to speed up the introduction of spot cryptocurrency ETFs. These new SEC rules allow fund managers to directly hold Bitcoin, rather than relying on futures contracts, making spot ETFs a closer reflection of the cryptocurrency’s market value. This approach increases transparency, reduces tracking errors, and provides investors with a simpler, regulated way to gain exposure across global markets. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11105/first-bitcoin-etf-now-trading-on-warsaw-stock-exchange
1
1$0.013313+225.74%
TrustFi
TFI$0.00422--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.46%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:36
Kopīgot
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin prices have seen a decrease, hovering around $116,500, triggering a parallel downward movement in the altcoin market. This trend is in part due to recent unexpected unemployment figures, which have intensified concerns about the job market.Continue Reading:Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005094-3.74%
Particl
PART$0.2058-1.15%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Kopīgot
Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? The financial world is buzzing with discussions around the future of monetary policy, and a recent statement from a key Federal Reserve official has added fuel to the fire. Investors, businesses, and consumers alike are keenly watching for signals regarding potential Fed interest rate cuts and their broader economic implications. What’s Driving Talk of Fed Interest Rate Cuts? Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, recently made headlines by stating his belief that two additional Fed interest rate cuts would be appropriate this year. This isn’t the first time Kashkari has shared this perspective; he expressed a similar view back in August. His comments offer a glimpse into the ongoing internal debates and varying outlooks among policymakers regarding the optimal path for the nation’s economy. Understanding the context behind such statements is crucial. The Federal Reserve uses interest rates as a primary tool to manage inflation and support employment. When inflation is high, the Fed typically raises rates to cool down economic activity. Conversely, when economic growth slows or inflation targets are met, the Fed might consider cutting rates to stimulate spending and investment. How Do Fed Interest Rate Cuts Impact You? The prospect of Fed interest rate cuts carries significant weight for everyone. For instance, lower interest rates generally translate to: Cheaper Borrowing: Mortgages, car loans, and credit card interest rates can decrease, making it more affordable for consumers to borrow money. This can encourage home buying and larger purchases. Business Investment: Companies find it less expensive to borrow for expansion, new projects, and hiring, potentially boosting economic growth and job creation. Stock Market Performance: Lower rates can make bonds less attractive, pushing investors towards stocks, which might see increased valuations. This can also signal a more optimistic economic outlook. Savings Account Returns: On the flip side, interest rates on savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) might also fall, offering lower returns for savers. These ripple effects touch various sectors, from housing to retail, and even extend into the cryptocurrency markets, where investor sentiment is often influenced by broader economic conditions and liquidity. Navigating the Economic Landscape: Why Are Policymakers Divided on Fed Interest Rate Cuts? While some policymakers, like Kashkari, see the appropriateness of multiple Fed interest rate cuts, others may hold different views. The Federal Reserve’s decisions are complex, balancing the need to control inflation with the goal of maintaining maximum employment. Key factors influencing these decisions include: Inflation Data: The pace at which inflation is returning to the Fed’s 2% target is a primary concern. Sustained progress is needed. Employment Figures: A strong job market might give the Fed more leeway to keep rates higher for longer, whereas signs of weakness could prompt cuts. Global Economic Conditions: International economic trends and geopolitical events can also influence the Fed’s domestic policy decisions. Market Expectations: The Fed also considers how financial markets are pricing in future rate movements, aiming to avoid undue volatility. The path forward is rarely straightforward, and the Fed’s approach is often described as data-dependent, meaning decisions can shift as new economic information becomes available. The Outlook for Future Fed Interest Rate Cuts Kashkari’s consistent view on two Fed interest rate cuts this year provides an important perspective, but it’s essential to remember that he is one voice among many on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The committee as a whole determines monetary policy through a consensus-driven process. As the year progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming inflation reports, employment data, and official Fed statements for further clarity. The timing and magnitude of any potential rate adjustments will significantly shape the economic environment, influencing everything from investment strategies to everyday household budgets. In summary: Neel Kashkari’s consistent advocacy for two Fed interest rate cuts this year highlights a potential shift in monetary policy. These cuts, if they materialize, could offer relief to borrowers, stimulate economic activity, and impact various markets. However, the ultimate decision rests with the broader Federal Reserve committee, which weighs a multitude of economic indicators before acting. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean when the Fed cuts interest rates? When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it generally means they are reducing the cost for banks to borrow money. This, in turn, often leads to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses on loans like mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Q2: Why would the Fed consider two Fed interest rate cuts this year? The Fed might consider two interest rate cuts if they believe inflation is consistently moving towards their 2% target, or if there are signs of slowing economic growth that could benefit from stimulation. Policymakers like Kashkari may feel the current rates are too restrictive given the economic outlook. Q3: How quickly do Fed interest rate cuts affect the economy? The effects of Fed interest rate cuts can be seen relatively quickly in financial markets, but they typically take several months to fully filter through to the broader economy, impacting consumer spending, business investment, and inflation. Q4: Will Fed interest rate cuts impact my cryptocurrency investments? While not a direct impact, Fed interest rate cuts can indirectly affect cryptocurrency markets. Lower traditional interest rates might make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Additionally, a more liquid and stimulated economy can sometimes boost overall market sentiment, benefiting crypto assets. Q5: Who is Neel Kashkari? Neel Kashkari is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He is one of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents who contribute to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) discussions, which set the nation’s monetary policy. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the potential impact of future Fed decisions! You can share this article on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1715-2.83%
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.79%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01522-13.42%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Kopīgot
Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem with Next-Gen Tradelocker

Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem with Next-Gen Tradelocker

The post Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem with Next-Gen Tradelocker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, China, September 19th, 2025, FinanceWire Hola Prime, a platform designed to support traders across forex, crypto, and futures, today announced the addition of Tradelocker to its lineup of advanced trading solutions. The way people trade has transformed considerably over time. There was a period when most traders relied on bulky software, but those days are now in the past. Modern traders are seeking platforms that are fast-paced, easy to operate, and adaptable to individual styles. Day traders often remain connected throughout the day, swing traders may log in only a few times a week, and others prefer the ability to manage different asset classes without the need for multiple applications. Hola Prime has been steadily building an ecosystem of platforms that grows alongside traders, and the latest move reflects that vision through the integration of Tradelocker. “When you look at the world of trading platforms, there’s no shortage of choices. Some have been around for decades, like MetaTrader, and others focus on specific niches, like futures trading with Tradeovate. But every once in a while, a new platform comes along that feels different – not just an upgrade, but something designed with today’s trader in mind”, said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. To this, he added, “ That’s where Tradelocker enters the picture. It’s modern, it’s cloud-based, and it’s built for a generation of traders who want simplicity without sacrificing power. Hola Prime adding Tradelocker to its ecosystem is a big deal because it’s not just another name on a list – it’s a tool that’s reshaping how traders approach their daily grind”.  Why Tradelocker At its core, Tradelocker is a next-generation trading platform. Unlike older platforms that often feel clunky or intimidating, Tradelocker is all about making trading fast, intuitive, and accessible – without cutting corners on…
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-4.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13917+4.40%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:34
Kopīgot
How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions. A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, […] Сообщение How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000697-0.42%
Story
IP$10.628+4.39%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04024-12.40%
Kopīgot
Incrypted2025/09/19 19:33
Kopīgot
Aptos en PayPal slaan handen ineen voor PYUSD0 integratie

Aptos en PayPal slaan handen ineen voor PYUSD0 integratie

De samenwerking tussen Aptos Labs en PayPal krijgt een flinke boost nu PYUSD0 officieel naar het Aptos netwerk komt. Door een slimme integratie met LayerZero en Stargate wordt de stablecoin van PayPal direct beschikbaar op de razendsnelle, goedkope blockchain van Aptos. De ambitie is duidelijk: PYUSD0 moet een belangrijke rol... Het bericht Aptos en PayPal slaan handen ineen voor PYUSD0 integratie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Boost
BOOST$0.0883-3.00%
MetYa
MET$0.2394-0.33%
OP
OP$0.8105-1.47%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:33
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks